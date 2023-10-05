Mystery solved? Sepa investigation into River Spey fish deaths concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery solved? Sepa investigation into River Spey fish deaths concludes

The results of the probe do not explain why people and dogs also became "violently" sick.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Angler standing in River Spey casting line in Aberlour.
Significant concerns were raised by anglers about the deaths. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Sepa investigation to examine the cause of fish deaths on the River Spey has established a possible reason.

Officially about 50 fish were found dead in the water in early September. However, it is understood the actual number could be considerably higher.

Groups of paddleboarders, hikers, canoeists also became sick. There were reports that a child and several dogs were also unwell after swimming in the river.

Sepa has now concluded an investigation and established that low oxygen levels in the River Spey at the time are the likely cause of the fish deaths.

However, concerns persist among the communities on the river that the theory does not explain what caused the people and dogs to become “violently sick”.

What happened in River Spey to cause fish deaths?

Sepa’s investigation found “no evidence” of pollution in the River Spey after taking water samples and contacting distilleries and other businesses in the area.

The fish deaths coincided with the unseasonably warm weather in early September.

Officials believe the hot temperatures of the period are the likely cause of the deaths.

Cool water is able to hold more oxygen due to it having slow-moving molecules. As water heats up the molecules move faster, pushing out some oxygen. The result of the issue gets worse the lower the water levels are.

Three dead fish on gravel lined up alongside each other.
Some of the dead fish found in the River Spey. Image: Spey Fishery Board

A Sepa statement read: “Low water levels and high temperatures, experienced around the time when dead fish were discovered, can lead to low oxygen levels in the water.

“It is well documented that this can and has previously led to fish mortalities in rivers and lochs.

“Low oxygen levels are typically associated with mortality in larger fish, which is consistent with findings in our investigation.

“We understand this has been a matter of deep concern for the local community and remain committed to our routine monitoring of the River Spey catchment.”

Officials say they will still review any new information it receives about the incident.

Sepa’s Spey investigation didn’t examine human illness

Sepa’s investigation makes no mention of the reasons why the child, hikers, paddleboarders and canoeists also became ill.

It also did not provide an explanation as to why the same number of fish deaths were not reported during the hot temperatures and low water levels in the summer.

The Press and Journal has spoken to multiple people who make their living on the Spey about their observations of the water during the period.

Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
The whisky industry and salmon populations depend on the River Spey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

One said: “Low oxygen levels is a perfectly valid reason for fish deaths. However, I don’t think that’s what’s happened here due to the sheer number of fish that have died and the fact people have also become unwell.”

The Spey Fishery Board has previously reported that if any pollution had occurred then it was likely washed away now.

Sepa has also stressed that there has been no deaths of other species that live in the river and there had not been a notable increase in visits to healthcare providers at the time.

The agency says it will continue its monthly chemical reporting of five locations between Laggan and Fochabers and sampling at a further 11 sites.

Anyone who witnesses pollution on the River Spey should contact Sepa by calling 0800 80 70 60.

Paddleboarders who navigated Spey ‘violently sick’ after completing five-day trip

