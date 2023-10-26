Inquiry into Highland wind farm reaches final stage

A public inquiry into plans for a controversial onshore wind farm near the Highland village of Rosehall ends today.

Residents have hit out over proposals for the 73 megawatt (MW) Strath Oykel development, voicing concerns over the visual and environmental impacts near one of Scotland’s most famous fishing spots.

Put forward by the UK arm of German developer Energie Kontor, the scheme would see 11 turbines built about a mile south-east of Doune in Sutherland.

There would also be a 5MW battery storage system.

Development scaled down

Energie Kontor initially considered a 16-turbine development in the Strath Oykel Forest area in 2021, later revising the number to 11.

Its plans have twice been rejected by Highland councillors, triggering a public inquiry on whether to allow development to go ahead.

The three-day hearing by Scottish Government officials started on Tuesday in Rosehall Village Hall.

The new development has been fiercely opposed by residents of the nearby communities of Rosehall, Altass and Brae, as well as by wind farm campaign group No Ring of Steel (NORoS), which has fought similar developments across the Highlands.

They note that, if approved, Strath Oykel would be the fifth wind farm to be built in the area and would add t exo an existing 34 turbines at Rosehall and Achany wind farms.

Earlier this year permission was granted for a further two sites, an extension to Achany and Meall Buidhe.

Why is the scheme opposed by some?

Opponents of the Strath Oykel site say it could have a “huge impact” on salmon and endangered freshwater pearl mussels in the nearby River Oykel, which is a Special Area of Conservation, in particular due to plans for a new bridge over the river to allow construction.

Other fears are related to red aviation lights atop the structures and potential shadow flicker from spinning blades, as well as concerns over recent plans which reportedly show an access route “cutting through residents’ gardens and animal paddocks”.

Objectors have pointed to a “relentless march” of wind developments and say they have been forced to establish a “fighting fund” in order to hire a planning expert to represent them at the inquiry hearing.

They will be three times as tall as the Wallace Monument and situated just a short distance from people’s homes.”

A spokesperson for NORoS said: “Strath Oykel will see turbines 200 metres (656ft) tall, which will be among some of the largest structures ever built in Scotland.

“To put it into perspective, they will be three times as tall as the Wallace Monument and situated just a short distance from people’s homes.

“We understand the need for more renewable energy sources, but our community is now at a tipping point with the number of wind farm developments, and we had no other option but to make a stand.”

David v Goliath

The spokesperson added: “This is very much a David v Goliath situation, a small community going up against a German energy company listed on the stock exchange.

“We have been fighting this application for three years and it has cost us thousands to make our voice heard.

“But we are determined to make our case to the Scottish Government that enough is enough.

“Other, more suitable sites must be found for these types of mega wind farm developments.”

Energie Kontor UK was approached for comment.

Fears of ‘devastating’ impact on tourism

Tracey Smith, a local tourism business owner, said: “The cumulative impact of this development going ahead will have devastating consequences for the local economy, which is heavily reliant on rural tourism.

“Although we are a small community we have two hotels, two B&Bs, several self-catering properties and many local businesses offering outdoor activities.

“Mega developments like the Strath Oykel wind farm risk destroying the day-to-day lives of those who live here and the many businesses which depend on tourism.”

Today’s final stage of the public inquiry ends with a community hearing session which starts at 4.30pm and is expected to continue until 7.30pm.