Aberdeen cafe Mount opening ‘home away from home’ at Greyhope Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen cafe Mount opening ‘home away from home’ at Greyhope Bay

Mount will open up a second location at Greyhope Bay on Thursday, November 2 at 10am.

By Ellie Milne
Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim of Mount and their new space at Greyhope Bay
Mount founders Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone are moving into a second cafe space at Greyhope Bay next week. Images: Darrell Benns/Mount on Facebook.

Aberdeen cafe and coffee house Mount has announced it will open a “home away from home” at Greyhope Bay.

Just a year after launching on Upperkirkgate in the city centre, Mount will open up shop at its second location next week.

Owners Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim said they knew Greyhope Bay was “the perfect match” after meeting with the team.

Greyhope Bay exterior
Greyhope Bay pictured before it opened to the public last year. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

In a post shared online, they wrote: “The excitement, nerves and pure happiness to be able to share this with you all is unexplainable.

“Not only are we incredibly grateful for this opportunity, we are so excited to see what the future holds for Mount and Greyhope Bay. After meeting with the people of Greyhope Bay we just knew it was the perfect match.

“Not only do we support and champion the incredible work they do for the community, environment and the heritage of Aberdeen they are also the loveliest people to work alongside.”

Exciting news following a successful year

Mount first opened in Aberdeen city centre in November last year inspired by its owners love of coffee and the outdoors.

Over the past year, they have hosted a variety of events, markets and exercise classes, and created a community of “lovely humans” and a space where “people feel welcomed”.

Mount owners Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone at their Upperkirkgate cafe
Mount owners Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone at their Upperkirkgate cafe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lauren and Jack added: “Since opening the cafe last November, we have had some incredible experiences.

“From speed dating back in February to hosting a marathon in August, we have felt so honoured that people have allowed us the opportunity to share our ideas, challenge ourselves, and try and make a positive impact in the city.

“This new venture is nothing shy of an amazing opportunity, one we feel so immensely grateful to be a part of and one that feels like home from home at Mount.

“We didn’t start this journey thinking everything would work out perfectly and go right the first time around, we knew that if we embraced the lows then the highs would feel like never before.

“We believed with hard work and an open mind our vision would come to life.”

Mount at Greyhope Bay

Now, the Mount team will be bringing their artisan coffee and delicious range of baked goods to the Greyhope Centre – where customers can also enjoy dolphin spotting.

The cafe space at the centre was previously occupied by The Liberty Kitchen, whose relocation to Banchory offered the perfect opportunity for Jack and Lauren.

Greyhope Bay cafe space
The cafe space at Greyhope Bay. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Greyhope Bay, based at Torry Battery, was a decade in the making before it opened to the public in April last year.

As well as providing “the best view in the city”, the centre provides regular community events.

Mount at Greyhope Bay will open at 10am on Thursday, November 2. It will be open Thursday to Monday each week.

Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Romario Simpson, who plays Davis Lindo, and Hannah Donaldson, who plays Bart Bartlett, filming at Aberdeen Harbour for the new season of Granite Harbour.
Filming for season two of Granite Harbour begins in Aberdeen
Rubbish bags lined up at Aberdeen beach.
Aberdeen dad urges people to join city's 'biggest ever' litter pick at beach this…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Violent and controlling Aberdeen boyfriend jailed over sickening campaign of domestic abuse
Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook Picture shows; Forensics investigators at the scene. Right: Kyle Allan. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…

Conversation