Aberdeen cafe Mount opening ‘home away from home’ at Greyhope Bay

Aberdeen cafe and coffee house Mount has announced it will open a “home away from home” at Greyhope Bay.

Just a year after launching on Upperkirkgate in the city centre, Mount will open up shop at its second location next week.

Owners Lauren Livingstone and Jack Sim said they knew Greyhope Bay was “the perfect match” after meeting with the team.

In a post shared online, they wrote: “The excitement, nerves and pure happiness to be able to share this with you all is unexplainable.

“Not only are we incredibly grateful for this opportunity, we are so excited to see what the future holds for Mount and Greyhope Bay. After meeting with the people of Greyhope Bay we just knew it was the perfect match.

“Not only do we support and champion the incredible work they do for the community, environment and the heritage of Aberdeen they are also the loveliest people to work alongside.”

Exciting news following a successful year

Mount first opened in Aberdeen city centre in November last year inspired by its owners love of coffee and the outdoors.

Over the past year, they have hosted a variety of events, markets and exercise classes, and created a community of “lovely humans” and a space where “people feel welcomed”.

Lauren and Jack added: “Since opening the cafe last November, we have had some incredible experiences.

“From speed dating back in February to hosting a marathon in August, we have felt so honoured that people have allowed us the opportunity to share our ideas, challenge ourselves, and try and make a positive impact in the city.

“This new venture is nothing shy of an amazing opportunity, one we feel so immensely grateful to be a part of and one that feels like home from home at Mount.

“We didn’t start this journey thinking everything would work out perfectly and go right the first time around, we knew that if we embraced the lows then the highs would feel like never before.

“We believed with hard work and an open mind our vision would come to life.”

Mount at Greyhope Bay

Now, the Mount team will be bringing their artisan coffee and delicious range of baked goods to the Greyhope Centre – where customers can also enjoy dolphin spotting.

The cafe space at the centre was previously occupied by The Liberty Kitchen, whose relocation to Banchory offered the perfect opportunity for Jack and Lauren.

Greyhope Bay, based at Torry Battery, was a decade in the making before it opened to the public in April last year.

As well as providing “the best view in the city”, the centre provides regular community events.

Mount at Greyhope Bay will open at 10am on Thursday, November 2. It will be open Thursday to Monday each week.