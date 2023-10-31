BP shares more than 5.5% lower after energy giant comes up short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

BP shares more than 5.5% lower after energy giant comes up short

Q3 pre-tax profits are well ahead year-on-year, but the company's own earnings benchmark shows a weaker performance.

By Keith Findlay and Mathew Perry
BP logo next to oil barrels and dollar bills.
BP's third quarter figures show a big jump in statutory profits. Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

Energy giant BP has reported a near quadrupling of quarterly profits as it continues its quest to find a new chief executive.

Third quarter pre-tax profits at the North Sea operator skyrocketed to £6 billion, from just over £1.6bn a year earlier.

It took the total profits haul for the first nine months of this year to nearly £18.6bn – equating to more than £2.8m an hour.

But BP’s preferred measure of profits indicates sharp decline year-on-year

Underlying replacement cost profits – the company’s preferred benchmark, reflecting the replacement cost of supplies –  totalled £2.7bn in the three months to September 30.

This figure was down by around 60% from £6.8bn a year earlier.

BP had been expected to deliver profits of around £3.3bn on this measure.

The company’s shares fell more than 5.5% this morning.

BP’s numbers have improved on the second quarter, but they have still missed market expectations.”

Stuart Lamont, RBC Brewin Dolphin

The firm said its Q3 underlying relacement cost profits reflected higher realised refining margins, a lower level of refining turnaround activity, “very strong” oil trading result, and higher oil and gas production, partly offset by a “weak gas marketing and trading result”.

Stuart Lamont, investment manager in the Aberdeen office of financial services firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “BP’s numbers have improved on the second quarter, but they have still missed market expectations.

“After a tumultuous year or so, with a ‘reset’ to its strategy and the departure of the previous CEO, the company is focusing on major upstream oil, gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) assets, and slowing investment in renewables.”

Mr Lamont added: “Profits and free cashflow remain relatively strong and will underpin planned returns to shareholders. This may well raise eyebrows in the current environment, particularly with oil prices predicted to continue their recent rise amid geopolitical tension.“

BP investors are getting a third quarter dividend of 7.270 cents per share.

The company plans to execute a further £1.2bn-plus share buyback before its full year results in January.

Revenue down on lower oil prices

Total revenue and other income in the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 came in at £44.3bn and £131.5bn respectively, down from £47.4bn and £146.5bn a year ago.

The price of a barrel of benchmark Brent crude oil averaged $86.75 in Q3, down from $100.84 a year earlier.

Interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss said: “This has been a solid quarter, supported by strong underlying operational performance, demonstrating our continued focus on delivery.

“Momentum continues to build across our businesses.

“We remain committed to executing our strategy, expect to grow earnings through this decade and are on track to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.”

bp bernard looney
BP interim chief executive Murray Auchinloss

Mr Auchinloss became interim CEO of BP following the resignation of Bernard Looney in September.

Mr Looney – a former boss of the group’s North Sea business – quit, with immediate effect, after failing to be “fully transparent” in his disclosures about past relationships.

Bernard Looney
Bernard Looney, pictured, and BP parted ways in September.

BP did not mention its hunt for a new CEO in its Q3 results statement.

Outlining significant developments from the third quarter, it highlighted regulatory approval for the Murlach oil and gas development in the North Sea in September.

Meanwhile, the company and its partners in the Clair field made a final investment decision to proceed with the construction and operation of the “Shetland crossover pipeline”.

An offshore worker at BP's Clair Ridge development, west of Shetland.
An offshore worker at BP’s Clair Ridge development, west of Shetland. Image: Stuart Conway/PA Wire

Mooted last year, the 0.8 mile connection will link the Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland with the Shetland Islands Regional Gas Export System (Sirge) pipeline system. Sirge connects the Shetland gas plant to St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead.

BP said it had made continued progress in its “transformation to an integrated energy company”.

The group reported its renewables pipeline had increased by 6.7 gigawatts (GW) during the first nine months of 2023. In total, the renewables pipeline now stands at 43.9GW.

Read more: BP staying put in Aberdeen after axeing relocation plan

More from Business

Chilled liquid gas can be transported by ship (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Europe could face stiff competition from China for shipped gas this winter
Scandal-hit hedge fund Odey Asset Management is to close just months after its founder, Crispin Odey, stepped down amid a series of sexual assault and harassment allegations (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Odey Asset Management to shut down after allegations against founder
The Government has announced a U-turn over plans to close the vast majority of railway station ticket offices in England (Lucy North/PA)
U-turn over closure of railway station ticket offices
Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon speaking at NFUS autumn conference in Dunfermline.
Farmers continue to receive lack of detail at NFUS autumn conference
Nearly 450,000 people opened a Help To Save account between September 2018 and March 2023 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Help To Save customers receive £146m in bonus payments
More businesses have gone bust in England and Wales in recent months than since 2009 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More firms going bust in England and Wales than since 2009
Angela Birnie has worked at Al's Barbers for 40 years in Ellon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet the Ellon barber who paved the way for females in the industry
A mother entering the nursery school yard with her pre-school boy
Why flexibility is key to balancing entrepreneurship and childcare
The number of home sales in September was 17% lower than in the same month in 2022, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (PA)
17% annual slump in home sales in September – HMRC figures
The planned widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England has been scrapped (Lucy North/PA)
Plans to close railway station ticket offices hit the buffers

Conversation