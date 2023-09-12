Westminster green lights BP’s Murlach oil and gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westminster green lights BP’s Murlach oil and gas project

Oil may flow from the North sea redevelopment about 18 months from now.

By Andrew Dykes
A view of part of BP's Etap production hub in the North Sea, around 100 miles east of Aberdeen. It is a key part of the supermajor's plans for Murlach.
A view of part of BP's Etap production hub in the North Sea, around 100 miles east of Aberdeen. It is a key part of the supermajor's plans for Murlach. Image: Press Association

The UK Government and regulators have signed off on BP’s plans for the Murlach oil and gas redevelopment in the North Sea.

It can proceed following approval of an environmental impact statement by Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, before his exit from that role in late August, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announced today.

Aberdeen-based North Sea Transition Authority gave the thumbs up last Friday.

It marks a major milestone for the project and for operator BP.

Murlach was on fast-track list

Murlach was on a list of key energy and infrastructure projects to be “fast-tracked” for approval, it emerged last year.

It will be a redevelopment of the Marnock-Skua field, about 126 miles east of Aberdeen.

The field was in production in the early 2000s and previously operated by Shell. Its redevelopment is expected to recover around 26 million barrels of oil and more than £21.2 billion cubic feet of gas.

BP's North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen.
BP’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

BP acquired the licence along with joint venture partner Neo Energy, which holds a 20% stake in the project, as part of the 30th UK offhore licensing round.

Doris Reiter, senior vice-president, North Sea, BP, said: “Development of the Murlach field further demonstrates BP’s strategy in action, investing in today’s energy systems and – not or – investing in the energy transition.

“BP has been in the North Sea for close to six decades and is investing in its future and supporting energy security, by focusing on oil and gas opportunities around our portfolio that can be developed through established production facilities with lower operational emissions.”

Doris Reiter, BP's boss for the North Sea.
Doris Reiter, BP’s boss for the North Sea. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “Murlach is a great example of that as it will be connected to the Etap (Eastern Trough Area Project) hub, which has been operating in the central North Sea for 25 years. This project will benefit from the reuse of some existing subsea infrastructure in the area.

“We welcome approval to progress this project and look forward to working with our joint venture partner to bring this field into production.”

Murlach start-up expected in 2025

The project will consist of two production wells and a subsea tieback to Etap, with an expected production life of around 11 years. Peak production on the field is expected to be in the region of 20,000 barrels of oil and 17 million cu ft of associated gas per day.

Existing infrastructure, including the Heron A production pipeline, will be used to export produced fluids.

Map showing infrastructure around BP’s Murlach asset.

The project also includes the installation of a new manifold, together with tie-ins and a new gas pipeline from the Etap platform, according to BP filings.

Published plans suggested activities would start this quarter with modifications to the Etap topside, followed by subsea facility installation and drilling operations next year and first oil in Q2 2025.

