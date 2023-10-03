Exclusive: BP staying put in Aberdeen after axeing relocation plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: BP staying put in Aberdeen after axeing relocation plan

The company says existing North Sea HQ gives it the 'flexibility and space' it needs.

BP's North Sea headquarters.
BP has ditched its plan to relocate its North Sea headquarters. Image: LaSalle Investment Management.
By Keith Findlay

Energy giant BP has done a U-turn over plans to relocate its North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen.

It is no longer looking at a move from its current base to a smaller site in Dyce.

A spokesman for the company said: “BP can confirm it has agreed to remain in its current North Sea headquarters (NSHQ) and will not be moving to Aberdeen International Business Park (AIBP).

“Staying in NSHQ will provide us with flexibility and space as we work to become an integrated energy company.”

What was the relocation plan?

It is nearly three years since the company announced it was moving out of its 210,000sq ft office complex on Wellheads Avenue. The plan back then was to move into more modest offices, about half the size at 100,000sq ft, at AIBP by the end of 2021.

It came hot-on-the-heels of the firm announcing 10,000 job cuts – around 15% of its global workforce – as a result of the Covid pandemic and an acceleration of the company’s energy transition plans.

Savills and Knight Frank were appointed joint marketing agents

Commercial property giants Savills and Knight Frank were appointed joint agents for the existing HQ.

And LaSalle Investment Management, which owns the huge office complex, revealed it was in talks with a number of potential new tenants.

The Grade A building – comprising seven wings and a huge central atrium – was to benefit from a multimillion-pound refurbishment, aimed at making it an “exemplar for Aberdeen’s sustainable energy future”.

BP's North Sea headquarters.
BP’s North Sea headquarters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

At the time, Dan Smith, director for Savills in Aberdeen, said: “The aim is to create a building which will embody the future of office space in a post-Covid, net-zero world.”

Knight Frank associate Matthew Park hailed the agents’ appointment as “one of the largest and most exciting in Aberdeen”.

But earlier this year BP revealed its relocation had been delayed and it had extended the lease on its current North Sea HQ. It made no comment on the reasons behind the multi-year delay, or when the move may take place, citing “commercial discussions.”

BP had planned to move to Aberdeen International Business Park in Dyce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

BP employs roughly 2,000 people UK-wide, with Aberdeen and London its largest offices. Its North Sea HQ is home base for about 1,000 workers.

Aberdeen was earmarked for an offshore wind centre of excellence in Aberdeen as part of the company’s £10 billion ScotWind plans.

Nearly 50 years of BP’s office footprint in Aberdeen

BP built its first offices in Dyce in 1974 at Farburn Industrial Estate, which it extended over the course of the 1970s and 80s.

It moved into Wellheads Avenue on a 15-year lease in 2008, with the promininent new building becoming a base for about 1,200 employees and contractors.

The building had its official opening in March 2018. BP had unveiled its plans for the building, on the former site of a go-karting centre and curling club, three years earlier.

North Sea rival Shell relocated its Aberdeen base to the Silver Fin building on Union Street earlier this year.

