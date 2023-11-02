Old school chums seal deal to expand Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Old school chums seal deal to expand Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

The north-east law firm has taken over Mackie & Dewar.

By Keith Findlay
Callum McDonald, managing partner, Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace, left, and Alistair Marshall, of Mackie and Dewar, shake hands on their deal.
Callum McDonald, managing partner, Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace, left, and Alistair Marshall, of Mackie and Dewar, shake hands on their deal. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

North-east law firm Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has acquired Aberdeen-based practice Mackie & Dewar (M&D) for an undisclosed sum.

M&D – run out of 18 Bon-Accord Square – had two partners, an associate solicitor and five other employees.

Partner Alistair Marshall will carry out work for RCCW as a consultant, focusing on residential conveyancing and private client business.

What about the rest of M&D’s team?

M&D senior partner Mike Monro, who has for many years dealt mainly with criminal court cases, becomes a consultant at Granite City-based Grant Smith Law Practice.

And associate solicitor Sharon McKilligin, an expert in family law, has joined Brown and MacRae in Turriff.

Of M&D’s other employees, RCCW said those who wanted to continue working had already found other employment.

The two firms both have long histories, shared expertise and shared values.”

RCCW managing partner Callum McDonald said: “Acquisition of the business allows us to use the M&D name. To what extent we will do so is yet to be determined.”

He added: “The two firms both have long histories, shared expertise and shared values. This acquisition fits well with our long-term growth strategy.

“Alistair Marshall is a highly accomplished and well regarded solicitor, as well as being a close and long-standing friend.

“We are honoured that the firm of Mackie and Dewar has chosen to entrust its business to us, and look forward to welcoming both Alistair and the private clients of Mackie and Dewar to our firm.”

Mr Marshall said: “RCCW is an ideal match for our business as our strengths are very much aligned.

“Our clients will benefit from access to the wider range of legal services that RCCW can provide as a full service LLP (limited liability partnership), not only in Aberdeen but across their branch network of five offices in the north-east.

“Clients will also have access to independent financial service advice from the fFinancial services team within the firm.”

Acquired firm’s early 20th Century roots

M&D’s origins go back to the firm’s original founder, James Mackie, who went into practice in the early 20th Century. Between the wars he was joined by David Dewar.

Many local lawyers were trained there and worked with the firm either as assistants or partners. Recently retired partners include John MacRae, chairman of Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre.

Mr Marshall will oversee the smooth transition of the business to RCCW’s head office at 12-16 Albyn Place.

Callum McDonald and I were schoolfriends and have remained in contact throughout our careers in Aberdeen.”

“My relationship with the staff at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace goes back a long way, he said, adding: “Callum McDonald and I were schoolfriends and have remained in contact throughout our careers in Aberdeen. I have no doubt that this move is a positive step for our firm’s clients.”

RCCW has branches in Aberdeen, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

The firm was created through a merger between Aberdeen firms Raeburn Christie and Clark & Wallace in 2004. It now has 16 partners and more than 120 staff across its branch network.

More from Business

An Environment Agency van (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Strike by Environment Agency workers suspended
Campaigners lost a High Court fight over the nuclear plant in June (Chris Radburn/PA)
Sizewell C campaigners wait for ruling on latest court fight over nuclear plant
Central banks in the US and the UK opted to keep interest rates steady (Aaron Chown/PA)
Global stocks rally on hopes US and UK interest rates have peaked
The hotel has reopened its doors after two years. Image: Compass Hospitality
Popular Inverurie hotel reopens under new management
Andrew Bailey said there is ‘no room for complacency’ while inflation remains high (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
‘Much too early’ to cut borrowing costs, Bank says after holding rates at 5.25%
Activpayroll have moved its staff to Blenheim Gate in Aberdeen's West End.
Activpayroll moves 100 staff to new headquarters in Aberdeen's West End
Shell logo alongside oil barrels and dollar bills.
Shell shareholders cash in as North Sea giant rakes in billions
There are signs that the jobs market is already cooling (PA)
Rate cuts still likely in 2024 as economy feels hit from past hikes, say…
The Bank of England base rate was held at 5.25% on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)
What does the Bank of England’s latest interest rate pause mean for households?
Starbucks has more than 38,000 stores worldwide (PA)
Starbucks posts record revenue after opening hundreds of new stores

Conversation