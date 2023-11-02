Old school chums seal deal to expand Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

North-east law firm Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has acquired Aberdeen-based practice Mackie & Dewar (M&D) for an undisclosed sum.

M&D – run out of 18 Bon-Accord Square – had two partners, an associate solicitor and five other employees.

Partner Alistair Marshall will carry out work for RCCW as a consultant, focusing on residential conveyancing and private client business.

What about the rest of M&D’s team?

M&D senior partner Mike Monro, who has for many years dealt mainly with criminal court cases, becomes a consultant at Granite City-based Grant Smith Law Practice.

And associate solicitor Sharon McKilligin, an expert in family law, has joined Brown and MacRae in Turriff.

Of M&D’s other employees, RCCW said those who wanted to continue working had already found other employment.

The two firms both have long histories, shared expertise and shared values.”

RCCW managing partner Callum McDonald said: “Acquisition of the business allows us to use the M&D name. To what extent we will do so is yet to be determined.”

He added: “The two firms both have long histories, shared expertise and shared values. This acquisition fits well with our long-term growth strategy.

“Alistair Marshall is a highly accomplished and well regarded solicitor, as well as being a close and long-standing friend.

“We are honoured that the firm of Mackie and Dewar has chosen to entrust its business to us, and look forward to welcoming both Alistair and the private clients of Mackie and Dewar to our firm.”

Mr Marshall said: “RCCW is an ideal match for our business as our strengths are very much aligned.

“Our clients will benefit from access to the wider range of legal services that RCCW can provide as a full service LLP (limited liability partnership), not only in Aberdeen but across their branch network of five offices in the north-east.

“Clients will also have access to independent financial service advice from the fFinancial services team within the firm.”

Acquired firm’s early 20th Century roots

M&D’s origins go back to the firm’s original founder, James Mackie, who went into practice in the early 20th Century. Between the wars he was joined by David Dewar.

Many local lawyers were trained there and worked with the firm either as assistants or partners. Recently retired partners include John MacRae, chairman of Aberdeen Solicitors Property Centre.

Mr Marshall will oversee the smooth transition of the business to RCCW’s head office at 12-16 Albyn Place.

Callum McDonald and I were schoolfriends and have remained in contact throughout our careers in Aberdeen.”

“My relationship with the staff at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace goes back a long way, he said, adding: “Callum McDonald and I were schoolfriends and have remained in contact throughout our careers in Aberdeen. I have no doubt that this move is a positive step for our firm’s clients.”

RCCW has branches in Aberdeen, Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

The firm was created through a merger between Aberdeen firms Raeburn Christie and Clark & Wallace in 2004. It now has 16 partners and more than 120 staff across its branch network.