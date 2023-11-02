Turriff family hurled threats and abuse after social media row about son’s sex life

A Turriff family hurled threats and abuse after men turned up at their door to remonstrate about their son’s sex life.

Derek, Sandra and son Ryan Simpson got into an altercation with the four visitors after they arrived unannounced at their home in June 2022.

A court was told the men “appeared agitated” and amputee Derek, 38, told them at one point: “I may only have one leg, but I will still bounce on you.”

Derek, Sandra, 44, and Ryan, 20, appeared in Banff Sheriff Court admitting being threatening and abusive.

The court was told at around 2pm on June 12 the Simpsons had been at their home address on Errol Place when the men turned up.

Doorstep drama

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow said: “They were all shouting. [Derek Simpson] had said ‘Why have you come?’ and ‘Don’t you know who I am?’.

“Sandra Simpson also started shouting at one of the men calling him a ‘fat English c**t’.”

Derek Simpson’s defence agent, Stuart Beveridge, said his client, who previously ran a Plant Hire business, had suffered a catastrophic injury after a tree fell on him and had one of his legs amputated days before this incident.

Mr Beveridge explained that Ryan Simpson had been found having sex with his girlfriend in someone’s house and a row had broken out about it on social media.

The owner of the house was not made clear to the court, but this led to the four men arriving at the Simpsons’ property “very aggressively”.

Family hoping to go into hospitality industry

Mr Beveridge said Derek Simpson was just protecting his son because the men were being abusive towards him.

He said: “He was still recovering from a serious injury and has further treatment to undergo.

“He is now unable to work and he and his wife have separated – although they still live in the same property, they have their own lives.

“They are hoping to set up a hospitality and glamping business in the future.

“This is the most excited I have seen him for some time – he is very excited about this venture.”

Sandra Simpson’s defence agent, Alannah Comerford, explained that the Simpsons’ house was at a dead end and that the family had felt intimidated by the arrival of the men.

She said the mother-of-three is working part-time in a bridal shop and suffers from heart problems.

Derogatory comments posted on Snapchat

Speaking for Ryan Simpson, Leonard Birkenshaw said the incident was triggered by something “particularly stupid”.

He said: “There was this incident with Ryan and his girlfriend in the house. The owner wasn’t happy and that should have been the end of the matter.

“But messages started getting posted on Snapchat – some fairly derogatory comments towards his girlfriend.”

Mr Birkenshaw said Simpson jnr had arranged to speak with the owner but was surprised when they showed up “out of the blue” to his home address.

A claim that a hopping Derek Simpson had struck one of the men on the head with his crutch was dismissed by the court.

Threats made to P&J reporter

Mrs Simpson sat crying in the dock as Sheriff Craig Findlater recognised neither she nor her son, who both live in Errol Place, Turriff, had any previous convictions.

He said: “The complainers had turned up at your home address in a somewhat aggressive fashion and were confrontational.

“I am prepared to deal with this by setting a test and will give you six months to adhere to good behaviour.

“But if you come to the attention of the police, I will take a less lenient view.”

The trio were told to return to Banff Sheriff Court on May 1 2024.

After leaving the court building, Mr and Mrs Simpson verbally abused our reporter – with Derek, whose address was also given as Errol Place, Turriff, threatening: “I’ll find out where you live.”