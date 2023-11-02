Turriff family hurled threats and abuse after social media row about son’s sex life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Turriff family hurled threats and abuse after social media row about son’s sex life

Derek, Sandra and son Ryan Simpson found themselves involved in a doorstep confrontation over comments made on Snapchat.

By Reporter
Derek, Ryan and Sandra Simpson leave Banff Sheriff Court.
Derek, Ryan and Sandra Simpson leave Banff Sheriff Court.

A Turriff family hurled threats and abuse after men turned up at their door to remonstrate about their son’s sex life.

Derek, Sandra and son Ryan Simpson got into an altercation with the four visitors after they arrived unannounced at their home in June 2022.

A court was told the men “appeared agitated” and amputee Derek, 38, told them at one point: “I may only have one leg, but I will still bounce on you.”

Derek, Sandra, 44, and Ryan, 20, appeared in Banff Sheriff Court admitting being threatening and abusive.

The court was told at around 2pm on June 12 the Simpsons had been at their home address on Errol Place when the men turned up.

Doorstep drama

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow said: “They were all shouting. [Derek Simpson] had said ‘Why have you come?’ and ‘Don’t you know who I am?’.

“Sandra Simpson also started shouting at one of the men calling him a ‘fat English c**t’.”

Derek Simpson’s defence agent, Stuart Beveridge, said his client, who previously ran a Plant Hire business, had suffered a catastrophic injury after a tree fell on him and had one of his legs amputated days before this incident.

Mr Beveridge explained that Ryan Simpson had been found having sex with his girlfriend in someone’s house and a row had broken out about it on social media.

The owner of the house was not made clear to the court, but this led to the four men arriving at the Simpsons’ property “very aggressively”.

Family hoping to go into hospitality industry

Mr Beveridge said Derek Simpson was just protecting his son because the men were being abusive towards him.

He said: “He was still recovering from a serious injury and has further treatment to undergo.

“He is now unable to work and he and his wife have separated – although they still live in the same property, they have their own lives.

“They are hoping to set up a hospitality and glamping business in the future.

“This is the most excited I have seen him for some time – he is very excited about this venture.”

Sandra Simpson’s defence agent, Alannah Comerford, explained that the Simpsons’ house was at a dead end and that the family had felt intimidated by the arrival of the men.

She said the mother-of-three is working part-time in a bridal shop and suffers from heart problems.

Derogatory comments posted on Snapchat

Speaking for Ryan Simpson, Leonard Birkenshaw said the incident was triggered by something “particularly stupid”.

He said: “There was this incident with Ryan and his girlfriend in the house. The owner wasn’t happy and that should have been the end of the matter.

“But messages started getting posted on Snapchat – some fairly derogatory comments towards his girlfriend.”

Mr Birkenshaw said Simpson jnr had arranged to speak with the owner but was surprised when they showed up “out of the blue” to his home address.

A claim that a hopping Derek Simpson had struck one of the men on the head with his crutch was dismissed by the court.

Threats made to P&J reporter

Mrs Simpson sat crying in the dock as Sheriff Craig Findlater recognised neither she nor her son, who both live in Errol Place, Turriff, had any previous convictions.

He said: “The complainers had turned up at your home address in a somewhat aggressive fashion and were confrontational.

“I am prepared to deal with this by setting a test and will give you six months to adhere to good behaviour.

“But if you come to the attention of the police, I will take a less lenient view.”

The trio were told to return to Banff Sheriff Court on May 1 2024.

After leaving the court building, Mr and Mrs Simpson verbally abused our reporter – with Derek, whose address was also given as Errol Place, Turriff, threatening: “I’ll find out where you live.”

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ossian Maclennan brandished an axe at the Sapr store Picture shows; Spar, Ardesier. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Underage teen got challenged in shop about fake ID - so returned with an…
Two police officers from behind on Elgin High Street.
Police in Elgin say they are 'not the answer' to solving town's illegal parking…
Peterhead Sheriff Court. Picture by Scott Baxter
Peterhead man jailed for 18 months after admitting domestic abuse
McDonalds restaurant, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson. 03/07/2017. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
'Deranged' man who stormed into McDonald's kitchen was suffering cocaine-fuelled paranoia
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Fraserburgh builder avoids ban after fleeing scene of accident and lying about car being…
Matthew Cox was jailed for domestic abuse.
Peterhead man jailed after throttling girlfriend and urging her to kill herself
Eight people appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over an alleged assault in the Castlegate, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Man in court on drugs charges following Portlethen police raid
CR0040153 Mad Friday at Johnny Foxes & The Den, Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'A Scotsman put my dog down': Woman's claim as she attacked Inverness bouncers
Andrew Walters admitted taking his wife's shotgun from her locked gun cabinet. Image: DC Thomson.
Cannabis-fuelled firearms incident in Banchory sparked by row over unwanted gift to wife
Thomas Dow was remanded after being found guilty.
Moray child molester jailed for attacks on three youngsters