Shell’s Livewire entrepreneurship programme returns to north-east after four-year break

North-east businesses are being given the opportunity to support their growth through the return of the Shell Livewire global entrepreneurship programme.

It is being reintroduced after a four-year break, with organisers saying it comes “after a period of review to ensure the programme reflected the changing business landscape within Scotland”.

The first stage of Livewire 2023-24 will target businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, before expanding into the west of Scotland next April.

Participating companies, which must be small to medium-sized, can be from any sector including energy transition, food and drink, retail and finance, but must fit specific criteria.

Businesses looking to ‘push for growth’

The programme uses coaching and mentoring to help give participants the tools and confidence needed to progress; overcoming barriers, while driving sales growth and customer volumes and, ultimately, expanding their workforce.

Shell has appointed business support organisation Elevator to deliver the Scottish relaunch of Livewire.

Karen Clark, Shell programme and events operations manager, will head up the programme.

She said: “We’ll be recruiting businesses that are looking to push through into the next stage of growth.

“They might have hit an obstacle or have a specific challenge to work through which we will encourage them to confront with a new innovation-focused mindset.”

The programme’s on-boarding process starts in December, with a roster of expert speakers scheduled to deliver inspiring and challenging workshops from January 2024 through to the programme’s culmination in May with a celebratory event.

Participants will also take part in residential challenge days, where they will work collaboratively with fellow entrepreneurs from 15 local businesses.

Programme can be ‘catalyst for progress’

Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan said: “Our ethos is rooted in pushing entrepreneurs to achieve maximum potential, in turn delivering meaningful impact across communities.

“Combining this with the power of Shell Livewire promises to supercharge that impact.”

Additional benefits to the cohort include opportunities to apply for significant grant funding.

Shell UK upstream senior vice-president Simon Roddy said: “We are delighted to announce the re-start of Shell Livewire in Scotland, our flagship global enterprise development programme.

“We know programmes like these can act as a catalyst for progress, fostering connections, driving innovation and strengthening local economies by promoting entrepreneurship and meaningful employment.

“We look forward to working with Elevator UK to empower local enterprises to thrive.”

More information about the programme and application details can be found at shell.co.uk/about-us/sustainability/people-and-communities/livewire.html