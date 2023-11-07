Shell’s Livewire entrepreneurship programme returns to north-east after four-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell’s Livewire entrepreneurship programme returns to north-east after four-year break

Small and medium-sized enterprises, from two to 149 employees, are invited to apply.

By Kelly Wilson
Shell Livewire is returning to north-east Picture shows; Andy Campbell, Elevator commercial director, Louise Kettle, Elevator marketing & communications co-ordinator, John Raine, Shell corporate relations, Simon Roddy, Shell senior vice president upstream, Gary McEwan, Elevator chief executive, Sireen Adwan, Elevator programme manager and Karen Clark, Elevator programme & events operations manager. Image: Engage PR
North-east businesses are being given the opportunity to support their growth through the return of the Shell Livewire global entrepreneurship programme.

It is being reintroduced after a four-year break, with organisers saying it comes “after a period of review to ensure the programme reflected the changing business landscape within Scotland”.

The first stage of Livewire 2023-24 will target businesses in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, before expanding into the west of Scotland next April.

Participating companies, which must be small to medium-sized, can be from any sector including energy transition, food and drink, retail and finance, but must fit specific criteria.

Businesses looking to ‘push for growth’

The programme uses coaching and mentoring to help give participants the tools and confidence needed to progress; overcoming barriers, while driving sales growth and customer volumes and, ultimately, expanding their workforce.

Shell has appointed business support organisation Elevator to deliver the Scottish relaunch of Livewire.

Karen Clark, Shell programme and events operations manager, will head up the programme.

She said: “We’ll be recruiting businesses that are looking to push through into the next stage of growth.

Shell Livewire is returning to north-east. Image: Engage PR

“They might have hit an obstacle or have a specific challenge to work through which we will encourage them to confront with a new innovation-focused mindset.”

The programme’s on-boarding process starts in December, with a roster of expert speakers scheduled to deliver inspiring and challenging workshops from January 2024 through to the programme’s culmination in May with a celebratory event.

Participants will also take part in residential challenge days, where they will work collaboratively with fellow entrepreneurs from 15 local businesses.

Programme can be ‘catalyst for progress’

Elevator chief executive Gary McEwan said: “Our ethos is rooted in pushing entrepreneurs to achieve maximum potential, in turn delivering meaningful impact across communities.

“Combining this with the power of Shell Livewire promises to supercharge that impact.”

Additional benefits to the cohort include opportunities to apply for significant grant funding.

Shell UK upstream senior vice-president Simon Roddy said: “We are delighted to announce the re-start of Shell Livewire in Scotland, our flagship global enterprise development programme.

“We know programmes like these can act as a catalyst for progress, fostering connections, driving innovation and strengthening local economies by promoting entrepreneurship and meaningful employment.

“We look forward to working with Elevator UK to empower local enterprises to thrive.”

More information about the programme and application details can be found at shell.co.uk/about-us/sustainability/people-and-communities/livewire.html

