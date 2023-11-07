Rednock leads Salers trade to 8,000gns

The Rednock herd from Stirling led the trade at the breed’s premier show and sale of Salers cattle in Castle Douglas when their intermediate champion sold for 8,000gns.

While the 15 pedigree bulls cashed in at £4,732 (-£453.33 on the year) and 19 pedigree in-calf heifers levelled at £2,829.47 (-£205.98), averages for the 236 commercial females increased across the board.

Included in this was 114 bulling heifers at £1,321.49 and 49 in-calf heifers at £2,189.80 (+£416.41).

Sale leader at 8,000gns, was Rednock Salvador, a March 2022-born bull from Gill and Malcolm Pye, Rednock Estate, Port of Menteith.

He is by Baron, out of Rednock Peru, and was junior male and overall male champion at the Royal Highland Show.

The buyers were Malcolm and Kyle Fleming of the Killyboggin herd in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland.

Lanarkshire breeders Colin and Fiona Wight of Carwood, Biggar, purchased the senior female and overall champion from the pre-sale show judged by Peter Donger of the Seawell, Northamptonshire.

This was Jedforest Roxy, a March 2021-born heifer by Cuil Marvin, out of Seamore Nicole Kidman, from young breeder Lewis Ralston, 16, from Jedburgh.

She was reserve junior female champion at the Royal Highland Show, and sold for 5,000gns when PD’d in-calf to the imported French sire Tibet.

Malcolm and Gill Pye matched the top price female price of 5,000gns for Rednock Ukraine, which saw all proceeds donated to Forth Valley Welcome charity, supporting refugees and children of Ukraine, when bought by H Limond, Dromore, Kirkpatrick.

This one stood reserve overall champion at the Great Yorkshire Show and reserve overall female champion at the Royal Highland Show, while lifting junior female champion on Saturday.

She is by Rigel Officer, out of Rednock Odessa.

The reserve senior champion was Judith & Patrick Boyd’s Drumaglea R-Tic, from Isle of Tiree, which made 4,800gns to I & J Adams, Half Mark, Leswalt, Stranraer. for 4,800gns

Bacardi Superman from father and son duo, Roy and Adam Crocket, Galashiels, made 4,5000gns to James Morton and Son, Kaeside, Melrose.

Three others made 4,500gns including Preenbank Samson, from Fred and Bryn Robinson, Shropshire, to N & D Austin, Rusko Farms, Gatehouse of Fleet; RA & J Blyth’s Marwood Spartan, to the Austin family, Gatehouse of Fleet; and Cleuchhead Saracen, from the Livesey farming partnership, Lilliesleaf, to G Ritchie & Sons, Montallt Farm, Dunning, Perth.

Judith and Patrick Boyd’s production sale reached a top price of 4,600gns to PJ Maginn and Sons, Lisnamaul, Co Down, while society president Andrew Sleigh, Newseat of Tolquhon, Ellon, purchased Drumaglea Rula, for 3,600gns.

The Smiths from Netherton, Whitehouse, Alford, bought twelve in-calf heifers from AR Lee, Lumbylaw, Alnwick, which were sold in lots of three at £2,450, £2,400, £2,250 and £1,900 each.

Colin McClymont, Cuil, Newton Stewart, won the Willie Davidson trophy for the best pen of six commercial Salers, which sold for £1,500 apiece to J & J Lawrie, Wester Clunie, Newburgh, Fife.