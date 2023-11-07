Rednock leads Salers trade to 8,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rednock leads Salers trade to 8,000gns

Pedigree females met a 100% clearance rate, with 15 pedigree bulls averaging £4,732 and 19 pedigree in-calf heifers at £2,829.47.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rednock Salvador from Malcolm and Gill Pye led the trade at 8,000gns. Photography by Isla Campbell.
The Rednock herd from Stirling led the trade at the breed’s premier show and sale of Salers cattle in Castle Douglas when their intermediate champion sold for 8,000gns.

While the 15 pedigree bulls cashed in at £4,732 (-£453.33 on the year) and 19 pedigree in-calf heifers levelled at £2,829.47 (-£205.98), averages for the 236 commercial females increased across the board.

Included in this was 114 bulling heifers at £1,321.49 and 49 in-calf heifers at £2,189.80 (+£416.41).

Sale leader at 8,000gns, was Rednock Salvador, a March 2022-born bull from Gill and Malcolm Pye, Rednock Estate, Port of Menteith.

He is by Baron, out of Rednock Peru, and was junior male and overall male champion at the Royal Highland Show.

The buyers were Malcolm and Kyle Fleming of the Killyboggin herd in Magherafelt, Northern Ireland.

Lanarkshire breeders Colin and Fiona Wight of Carwood, Biggar, purchased the senior female and overall champion from the pre-sale show judged by Peter Donger of the Seawell, Northamptonshire.

This was Jedforest Roxy, a March 2021-born heifer by Cuil Marvin, out of Seamore Nicole Kidman, from young breeder Lewis Ralston, 16, from Jedburgh.

She was reserve junior female champion at the Royal Highland Show, and sold for 5,000gns when PD’d in-calf to the imported French sire Tibet.

Malcolm and Gill Pye matched the top price female price of 5,000gns for Rednock Ukraine, which saw all proceeds donated to Forth Valley Welcome charity, supporting refugees and children of Ukraine, when bought by H Limond, Dromore, Kirkpatrick.

Rednock Ukraine made 5,000gns, with all proceeds going to the Forth Valley Welcome charity.

This one stood reserve overall champion at the Great Yorkshire Show and reserve overall female champion at the Royal Highland Show, while lifting junior female champion on Saturday.

She is by Rigel Officer, out of Rednock Odessa.

The reserve senior champion was Judith & Patrick Boyd’s Drumaglea R-Tic, from Isle of Tiree, which made 4,800gns to I & J Adams, Half Mark, Leswalt, Stranraer. for 4,800gns

Bacardi Superman from father and son duo, Roy and Adam Crocket, Galashiels, made 4,5000gns to James Morton and Son, Kaeside, Melrose.

Three others made 4,500gns including Preenbank Samson, from Fred and Bryn Robinson, Shropshire, to N & D Austin, Rusko Farms, Gatehouse of Fleet; RA & J Blyth’s Marwood Spartan, to the Austin family, Gatehouse of Fleet; and Cleuchhead Saracen, from the Livesey farming partnership, Lilliesleaf, to G Ritchie & Sons, Montallt Farm, Dunning, Perth.

Judith and Patrick Boyd’s production sale reached a top price of 4,600gns to PJ Maginn and Sons, Lisnamaul, Co Down, while society president Andrew Sleigh, Newseat of Tolquhon, Ellon, purchased Drumaglea Rula, for 3,600gns.

The Smiths from Netherton, Whitehouse, Alford, bought twelve in-calf heifers from AR Lee, Lumbylaw, Alnwick, which were sold in lots of three at £2,450, £2,400, £2,250 and £1,900 each.

Colin McClymont, Cuil, Newton Stewart, won the Willie Davidson trophy for the best pen of six commercial Salers, which sold for £1,500 apiece to J & J Lawrie, Wester Clunie, Newburgh, Fife.

