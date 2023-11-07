Scotgold mulling appointment of administrators ‘over the coming days’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Scotgold mulling appointment of administrators ‘over the coming days’

Latest talks aimed at securing lifeline cash injection fail to deliver.

By Keith Findlay
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

Troubled Scottish gold miner Scotgold Resources is edging closer to administration as the clock ticks down on efforts to secure a saviour.

Scotgold, which is mining for gold and silver at Cononish, near Tyndrum, Argyll, told the stock market today advanced financing discussions with a strategic investor “have not resulted in an investment at this time”.

It added: “The directors, having assessed the options open to them, are now considering the appointment of administrators over the coming days.”

Running out of lifelines

The company announced last month it was close to collapse as it was running out of lifelines to stay afloat.

It also revealed it had put staff on unpaid leave “until further notice”.

Funding talks were ongoing but its “most advanced prospective investor” had walked away, Scotgold said in its statement to the London Stock Exchange on October 2.

Two weeks later the firm revealed it was in “advanced discussions” with a new strategic investor. These talks had the potential to deliver enough cash for the company to continue as a going concern, it added.

Down the mine at Cononish.
Down the mine at Cononish. Image: Scotgold Resources

Trading of Scotgold’s shares on London’s Alternative Investment Market was suspended in September when it said it needed “significant” funding to continue as a going concern.

Scotgold has insisted accumulated debts “will be addressed if a successful re-finance is achieved”.

But it has also warned legal action initiated by one creditor may have reduced the timescale to “achieve a funding solution and necessitate an administration appointment”. The firm was hoping to resolve this particular debt through negotiation and a repayment proposal.

Down the mine at Cononish.
Scotgold Resources’ gold mine at Cononish in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

As of November last year, Scotgold employed 96 people and its 2022 annual report highlighted “ambitious growth plans to continue to increase headcount during 2023”.

It is understood the payroll had fallen to around 85 before the October 2 announcement.

The “first pour” of commercially produced gold was achieved on November 30 2020.

Woes for Scotgold in 2023

Efforts to ramp up production at Cononish this year have hit challenges. Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan” in the first quarter.

They also called in the police after the email accounts of directors were accessed by “unauthorised persons” and “specious emails” sent in their names to numerous people.

More recently, chief financial officer Sean Duffy moved up to the role of interim chief executive to replace Phil Day, who quit to spend more time with his family in Australia.

What’s next for gold miner with big ambitions?

Scotgold, whose mining activities in Argyll featured in popular BBC TV series Gold Town, has previously said Cononish is only the beginning of its Scottish gold ambitions.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

Read more: Has the bubble burst for Scotland’s only commercial gold miner?

