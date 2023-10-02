Cononish gold miner Scotgold may be days away from collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Cononish gold miner Scotgold may be days away from collapse

The firm says one of its big hopes for fresh investment has walked away from talks.

By Keith Findlay
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

Scotgold Resources, Scotland’s only commercial gold producer, is running out of lifelines to stay afloat.

The company is desperately tring to shore up its balance sheet and warned last week it may go into administration.

It also revealed it had put staff on unpaid leave “until further notice”.

Scotgold became Scotland’s only commercial gold miner when it started operations at Cononish, near Tyndrum in Argyll, a few years ago.

Bosses assessing their ‘remaining strategic options’

In a brief announcement to the London Stock Exchange this morning, the firm said funding talks were ongoing but its “most advanced prospective investor” had walked away.

The firm added: “The directors are assessing the remaining strategic options open and are in discussion with existing funders which could result in the appointment of administrators over the coming days.”

Scotgold's operation at Cononish
Scotgold’s operation at Cononish. Image: Scotgold Resources

Trading of Scotgold’s shares on London’s Alternative Investment Market was suspended last month when it said it needed “significant” funding to continue as a going concern.

In an update last Friday, it said it was speaking to an “administration specialist” as a precautionary measure in the event it is unable to secure more cash.

Creditor pursuing legal action

Scotgold insisted accumulated debts “will be addressed if a successful re-finance is achieved”.

But it also warned legal action that has been initiated by one creditor may “reduce the timescale to achieve a funding solution and necessitate an administration appointment”.

The firm said it was hoping to resolve this particular debt through negotiation and a repayment proposal.

Down the mine at Cononish.
Scotgold Resources’ gold mine at Cononish in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

As of November last year, Scotgold employed 96 people and its 2022 annual report highlighted “ambitious growth plans to continue to increase headcount during 2023”.

It is understood the payroll had fallen to around 85 before last week’s announcement.

Efforts to ramp up production at Cononish this year have hit challenges. Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan” in the first quarter.

Scotgold, whose mining activities in Argyll featured in popular BBC TV series Gold Town, has previously said Cononish is only the beginning of its Scottish gold ambitions.

Has the bubble burst for Scotland's only commercial gold miner?

