Chivas opens luxury guesthouse in Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Chivas opens luxury guesthouse in Keith

Guests need to be part of a group and have deep pockets.

By Keith Findlay
Chivas Bros' new hospitality offering Linn House in Keith.
Chivas Bros' new hospitality offering Linn House in Keith. Image: Chivas

Whisky giant Chivas Brothers is today announcing the opening of its first luxury guesthouse.

Chivas hopes the boutique business, Linn House, in Keith, in the heart of whisky country, will have special appeal for people wanting to “connect with the origin” of some of its most iconic drinks.

Guests are promised “traditional Scottish hospitality, unfettered access to a permanent whisky ‘library’ and delicious fine dining”.

Linn House is definitely at the luxury end of the market.

It is only available to reserve in blocks of either six or 12 bedrooms, with both options offering “sole occupancy of the house for the utmost privacy”.

A minimum two-night stay applies for all bookings.

How much does it cost to stay there?

The six-bedroom option for up to 12 guests comes with a minimum £9,600 price tag, including breakfast, dinner. Full house reservations for up to 24 guests come in at a minimum £19,200.

Figures show growing demand from global consumers for luxury whisky experiences.

A recent report from industry body the Scotch Whisky Association highlighting how whisky tourism has become the top attraction for visitors to Scotland in the past year.

A total of more than £85 million was spentat sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions, up 90% since 2010.

Wall-to-wall luxury at Linn House.
Wall-to-wall luxury at Linn House. Image: Chivas
One of the 24 luxurious bedrooms.
One of the 12 lbedrooms. Image: Chivas

Chivas – owned by Fench company Pernod Ricard – is the Glasgow-based business behind brands including Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Ballantine’s.

Jacques-Henri Brive, head of brand advocacy and prestige acceleration, Chivas, said: ““Linn House represents an opportunity for us to encourage global consumers to connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made.

“Just as a luxury fashion brand has an atelier, or a boutique perfumer has its by-invitation salon; the heart of our whiskies lies here in Scotland.

Linn House.
Linn House: Image: Chivas

“As demand for whisky expands around the world, more consumers are intrigued to discover and explore our heritage.

“Linn House is an extension of our brand homes, affording anyone who visits the luxury of time: to rest, to indulge and to enjoy all that the region has to offer.

“It is our ambition that Linn House becomes a destination hospitality offering here on Speyside.”

19th Century property ‘reimagined for today’

The Victorian manor on the banks of the River Isla dates back to 1870.

Chiavas said the building, designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand, had been “reimagined for today”, with an “impeccable renovation boasting luxurious amenities and rustic-chic interiors” inspired by its distilleries across Scotland.

Exclusive use of all the communal house facilities, including the “charming” living room with original Victorian fireplace, oak-panelled dining room and “enchanting” walled kitchen garden on the grounds of the estate, is offered with each reservation.

The whisky "library" in Linn House.
The whisky “library” in Linn House. Image: Chivas

The “carefully curated” whisky “library” boasts an “outstanding” selection from the Chivas portfolio.

There are single malts from The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Scapa, as well as blended whiskies from Chivas Regal, Royale Salute and Ballantine’s.

Chivas is inviting potential guests to “discover these iconic whiskies” through guided tastings, while learning about their rich heritage.

They will be able to sample limited-release editions up to 30 years old “all from the comfort of the house”.

Bedroom at Linn House
The guesthouse is expected to appeal to whisky lovers in particular, but other local attractions – such as fishing – are expected to reel in guests too. Image: Chivas

Every reservation also includes a “culinary journey” prepared a resident chef, who will use fresh, locally sourced produce to create “elegant seasonal feasts”, Chivas said.

These can be followed by a “nightcap by the firepit under the starry Speyside sky”, the company added.

It continued: “The dedicated team at Linn House will work closely with guests to design tailor-made itineraries for the ideal rural escape for whisky and nature lovers alike.”

Bookings enquiries can be registered at linn.house@pernod-ricard.com

More from Business

Wetherspoons said like-for-like sales jumped 9.5% over the latest quarter (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drinkers flock to Wetherspoons despite cost pressures as sales jump
Marks & Spencer has reported bumper profits (Ian West/PA)
Soaring food sales drive M&S to bigger-than-expected profit
Around 450 jobs are being axed at Daily Mirror publisher Reach (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mirror publisher Reach cutting 450 jobs to slash costs
Shell's giant Penguins FPSO on the water in Haugesund, Norway.
Shell expects Penguins vessel to arrive in North Sea in 2024
The Toy Retailers Association has unveiled its Christmas DreamToys top 20 (DreamToys/PA)
Barbie, ‘Beast Lab’ and digital pet set to be top-selling toys for Christmas
The NIESR predicted that interest rates would not go higher than today’s 5.25% base rate (Alamy/PA)
Real incomes ‘will not return to pre-Covid levels until 2026 for many families’
The number of UK food standards officers has fallen by 45% compared with 10 years ago, according to an annual report by the FSA and Food Standards Scotland (Martin Rickett/PA)
Shortage of food safety workers ‘leaving consumers and businesses vulnerable’
House prices are expected to be around £45,000 higher on average by 2028, as market demand and buying power recovers, according to a forecast from Savills (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average house price predicted to be £45,000 higher by 2028
Apache's offices in Kingswells, Aberdeen.
Apache to make fresh round of Aberdeen job cuts
The Oasis Power Buoy transferring power to the CTV GXS Viking off Peterhead.
Tests off Peterhead pave way for fully electric vessels on offshore wind farms

Conversation