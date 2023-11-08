Chivas opens luxury guesthouse in Keith

Whisky giant Chivas Brothers is today announcing the opening of its first luxury guesthouse.

Chivas hopes the boutique business, Linn House, in Keith, in the heart of whisky country, will have special appeal for people wanting to “connect with the origin” of some of its most iconic drinks.

Guests are promised “traditional Scottish hospitality, unfettered access to a permanent whisky ‘library’ and delicious fine dining”.

Linn House is definitely at the luxury end of the market.

It is only available to reserve in blocks of either six or 12 bedrooms, with both options offering “sole occupancy of the house for the utmost privacy”.

A minimum two-night stay applies for all bookings.

How much does it cost to stay there?

The six-bedroom option for up to 12 guests comes with a minimum £9,600 price tag, including breakfast, dinner. Full house reservations for up to 24 guests come in at a minimum £19,200.

Figures show growing demand from global consumers for luxury whisky experiences.

A recent report from industry body the Scotch Whisky Association highlighting how whisky tourism has become the top attraction for visitors to Scotland in the past year.

A total of more than £85 million was spentat sites across Scotland’s five whisky regions, up 90% since 2010.

Chivas – owned by Fench company Pernod Ricard – is the Glasgow-based business behind brands including Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Ballantine’s.

Jacques-Henri Brive, head of brand advocacy and prestige acceleration, Chivas, said: ““Linn House represents an opportunity for us to encourage global consumers to connect with the region in which many of our iconic whiskies are made.

“Just as a luxury fashion brand has an atelier, or a boutique perfumer has its by-invitation salon; the heart of our whiskies lies here in Scotland.

“As demand for whisky expands around the world, more consumers are intrigued to discover and explore our heritage.

“Linn House is an extension of our brand homes, affording anyone who visits the luxury of time: to rest, to indulge and to enjoy all that the region has to offer.

“It is our ambition that Linn House becomes a destination hospitality offering here on Speyside.”

19th Century property ‘reimagined for today’

The Victorian manor on the banks of the River Isla dates back to 1870.

Chiavas said the building, designed by Robert Kynoch-Shand, had been “reimagined for today”, with an “impeccable renovation boasting luxurious amenities and rustic-chic interiors” inspired by its distilleries across Scotland.

Exclusive use of all the communal house facilities, including the “charming” living room with original Victorian fireplace, oak-panelled dining room and “enchanting” walled kitchen garden on the grounds of the estate, is offered with each reservation.

The “carefully curated” whisky “library” boasts an “outstanding” selection from the Chivas portfolio.

There are single malts from The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Scapa, as well as blended whiskies from Chivas Regal, Royale Salute and Ballantine’s.

Chivas is inviting potential guests to “discover these iconic whiskies” through guided tastings, while learning about their rich heritage.

They will be able to sample limited-release editions up to 30 years old “all from the comfort of the house”.

Every reservation also includes a “culinary journey” prepared a resident chef, who will use fresh, locally sourced produce to create “elegant seasonal feasts”, Chivas said.

These can be followed by a “nightcap by the firepit under the starry Speyside sky”, the company added.

It continued: “The dedicated team at Linn House will work closely with guests to design tailor-made itineraries for the ideal rural escape for whisky and nature lovers alike.”

Bookings enquiries can be registered at linn.house@pernod-ricard.com