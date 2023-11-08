Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: Opening times, prices and road closures as market and fair return to city centre

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village is back for the festive season.

This year the city centre will host a Christmas market, outdoor ice rink and festive fairground.

Organised by Aberdeen City Council, Codona’s and Aberdeen Inspired, attractions will run from November 17 to December 31, and will be closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Last year, the stalls raised £22,000 for Charlie House, which aims to improve the quality of life for babies, children and young people in the north-east who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

The Christmas Village has several different areas and all have different opening times.

Here’s everything you need to know to plan your visit.

Christmas Village opening times

Monday to Thursday (open 11am midweek during school holidays): 12pm – 10pm

Friday: 12pm – Midnight

Saturday: – 10am – Midnight

Sunday: 10am – 10pm

The village is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and closes fully on Hogmanay.

Christmas market opening times

The Curated in the Quad Christmas market will take return to Marischal College Quadrangle, and will be open on Fridays and weekends leading up to Christmas.

The line up is curated by Charlie House and will change each week, with vendors selling locally-produced crafts, art and gifts plus food and drink.

Friday: 11am-7pm

Saturday: 11am-7pm

Sunday: 11am-6pm (open till 8pm on Sunday November 19)

Ice rink opening times and prices

With the stunning architecture of Marischal College towering behind, the outdoor ice rink is returning as part of the Christmas Village.

Monday to Friday: 12pm – 10pm (open at 11am on school holidays)

Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 10pm

It’s £8 for each 20 minute session, which includes skate hire.

From Monday to Thursday 12pm-6pm off-peak sessions are £5 – but only during term time.

There will also be a “relaxed skating session” on Wednesday December 27 from 10am-11am.

The sessions are for disabled people to access a sensory-adapted, reduced capacity event – you can email Codona’s at sales@codonas.com to book.

Fairground opening times

Some new rides will be on offer to delight the crowds at the Christmas Village this year.

The Freak Out fair ride, recognizable by the bright, spinning flash of neon arching through the winter’s night, has been replaced by a ferris wheel.

There’s also a new Ice Fun House, plus classics such as the Helter Skelter and Candy Cane Bungee Trampolines.

Rides for children will close at 7pm each day.

Monday to Thursday: 12pm – 10pm

Friday: 12pm – 11pm (opens at 11am on school holidays Monday to Friday)

Saturday: 10am – Midnight

Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Fairground prices

Tickets are for each individual ride with their own prices, broken down below.

Ferris Wheel – £4 per person

Ice Fun House – £3, or £5 for one adult and one child

Bungy Trampolines – £5 per person

Balloon Ride- £3 per person

Children’s Carousel – £3 per person

Helter Skelter – £3 per person, or £5 for one adult and one child

Fast and Furious – £4 per person

Cars – £3 per person

Village Square opening times

Also new this year is a Village Square, set to be central to the whole Christmas Village.

Inspired by European Christmas markets, the area will offer covered seating where visitors can enjoy street food, mulled wine and festive cocktails.

Local food favourites such as Big Manny’s Pizza, Hot Chip and Cookie Cult will be offering up sweet and savoury treats.

Monday to Thursday: 12pm – 10pm

Friday: 12pm – Midnight (School Holidays, open from 11am Monday – Friday)

Saturday: 10am – Midnight

Sunday: 10am – 10pm

Aberdeen city centre road closures

Several roads will be closed to facilitate the Christmas Village.

The Christmas Village will take up a portion of Upperkirkgate and Broad Street.

Broad Street will close between its junctions with Gallowgate and Queen Street from 18:00 on November 3 2023, until 22:00 on January 7 2024.

This will give time for the village to all be packed up after the festival’s finale on Hogmanay.

Upperkirkgate is also set to close between its junctions with Gallowgate and Flourmill Lane.

Gallowgate will also close between Little John Street and Upperkirkgate.

Those closures are in effect from 9am November 10, until 10 pm on January 7.

An alternative route is available via Castle Street, King Street, West North Street, Mounthooly Roundabout and Gallowgate.

Access to Flourmill Lane will be from Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.

You can find out more about the Christmas Village here.