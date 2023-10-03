Chivas to build its first distillery on whisky island Islay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chivas to build its first distillery on whisky island Islay

Scotch giant aims to become 'part of the fabric' of the Hebridean island.

By Keith Findlay
Artist's impression of Chivas' proposed new distillery on Islay.
Artist's impression of Chivas' proposed new distillery on Islay. Image: Firstlight Group

Islay, famous around the world for its peaty whiskies, is to get another distillery.

French-owned Chivas Brothers aims to open its first production plant on the Hebridean island.

The company has not yet set a date for it, or chosen a name.

But it revealed the new distillery will be located “on the picturesque site” of Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore at Saltpan Point on the shore of Loch Indaal.

From there, it will “enjoy stunning views facing Bruichladdich and Port Charlotte across the loch”.

Islay is renowned for its peaty whiskies. Image: Shutterstock

Chivas, part of international drink giant Pernod Ricard, added: “Its production will focus on Islay single malt, celebrating the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile.

“The land purchase signals Chivas Brothers’ long-term intent to become part of the fabric of Islay, as it has been for decades through Speyside and the surrounds.”

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and chief executive at the Glasgow-based company, said: “This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story. The introduction of an Islay whisky completes our comprehensive and award-winning Scotch portfolio.

On Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon neutral distilling.”

“As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch. ”

Mr Gourges explained: “On Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch. We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and chief executive, Chivas Brothers.
Jean-Etienne Gourgues, chairman and chief executive, Chivas Brothers. Image: Chivas

Chivas aims to be carbon neutral in distillation across all of its sites by the end of 2026.

Its new Islay facility, as with any future new-build distillery by the company, will be “carbon neutral in distillation from inception“. Full plans “will be revealed in due course”.

Chivas’ existing whisky portfolio includes The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s. The company employs about 1,800 people and exports to 150 markets globally.

Earlier this year the firm revealed it was sharing the secrets of its carbon-cutting successes with rivals to help the whole Scotch whisky industry reach net-zero goals.

“Expertise and learnings” from enhanced heat recovery methods used at Chivas distilleries are now  “open source”, the term used for technology which is shared.

Energy Minister Gillian Martin hailed the move as a potential “game changer” for Scotland’s national drink.

More recently, Chivas pledged to invest more than £60 million in heat recovery technologies and the installation of electric boilers across “viable” distilleries as part of an “ambitious” target of carbon neutral distillation by 2026. It will also invest in “strategic inventory management” to meet demand for its whiskies around the world.

