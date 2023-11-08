New P&J Live operator has links to Real Madrid and New York Yankees

A US hospitality and events company with a client list boasting major football and NFL clubs is the new operator of P&J Live in Aberdeen.

International venue management firm ASM Global, which operates P&J Live, has been acquired by Legends for an undisclosed sum in a move described as creating a “live events giant”.

Founded in 2018, Legends provides venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many of the world’s best known sports, entertainment, and attraction brands.

These include Real Madrid, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona and New York Yankees.

The company said it is “dedicated to providing outstanding experiences for fans around the world”.

Global investment firm Sixth Street is the majority investor in Legends, in partnership with YGE Holdings, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and the Jerry Jones family, owners of the Dallas Cowboys.

New P&J Live operator to ‘create memorable moments’

It is understood that there will be no immediate changes to the day-to-day running of the P&J Live, which remains owned by Aberdeen City Council.

Other venues operated by ASM Global include Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Ovo Arena in Wembley and the AO Arena in Manchester.

Shervin Mirhashemi, Legends chief executive, said both companies are “deeply client-centric and fan-focused”.

He said: “Together we will deliver maximum value for our global client roster with even greater support and service options.

“Welcoming ASM Global to Legends is a capstone achievement in our 15-year journey toward becoming the world’s trusted partner for connecting people with the brands and communities that matter most to them.”

ASM Global currently runs more than 300 venues around the world.

Ron Bension, ASM Global president and chief executive, added: “Legends shares our client-first approach and advances our goal of offering our partner organisations a truly seamless experience while driving the growth of their businesses.”

Award winning P&J Live

Opened in September 2019, the £400 million P&J Live development was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

It replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre (AECC) with 516,660 square feet of multi-purpose event space and boasts world-class conference and exhibition halls, a superior arena, spacious hospitality boxes and a high-end restaurant.

The site also comprises two hotels including the adjoining 4-star Hilton with 200 bedrooms, the Aloft Hotel with 150 bedrooms and a third budget hotel to be confirmed with a further 150 bedrooms.

Earlier this year the P&J Live arena won an award for being the “most versatile” venue in the UK.

It was awarded the prize in the over 1,000 seater theatre-style venue category at the 2023 Conference and Events Awards.

The venue also took home the silver award for best conference venue in the over 500 seater theatre category.

P&J Live has been approached for comment.