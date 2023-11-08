New P&J Live operator has links to Real Madrid and New York Yankees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New P&J Live operator has links to Real Madrid and New York Yankees

The Aberdeen venue's new management has experience operating part of some of the world's most iconic venues, including Yankee Stadium and the Bernabéu.

By Kelly Wilson
P&J Live arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
P&J Live arena. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A US hospitality and events company with a client list boasting major football and NFL clubs is the new operator of P&J Live in Aberdeen.

International venue management firm ASM Global, which operates P&J Live, has been acquired by Legends for an undisclosed sum in a move described as creating a “live events giant”.

Founded in 2018, Legends provides venue planning and project management, premium sales, sponsorship, hospitality, and merchandise services to many of the world’s best known sports, entertainment, and attraction brands.

These include Real Madrid, Dallas Cowboys, FC Barcelona and New York Yankees.

The company said it is “dedicated to providing outstanding experiences for fans around the world”.

Global investment firm Sixth Street is the majority investor in Legends, in partnership with YGE Holdings, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and the Jerry Jones family, owners of the Dallas Cowboys.

New P&J Live operator to ‘create memorable moments’

It is understood that there will be no immediate changes to the day-to-day running of the P&J Live, which remains owned by Aberdeen City Council.

Other venues operated by ASM Global include Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Ovo Arena in Wembley and the AO Arena in Manchester.

Shervin Mirhashemi, Legends chief executive, said both companies are “deeply client-centric and fan-focused”.

He said: “Together we will deliver maximum value for our global client roster with even greater support and service options.

“Welcoming ASM Global to Legends is a capstone achievement in our 15-year journey toward becoming the world’s trusted partner for connecting people with the brands and communities that matter most to them.”

New P&J Live owners work closely with Real Madrid.

ASM Global currently runs more than 300 venues around the world.

Ron Bension, ASM Global president and chief executive, added: “Legends shares our client-first approach and advances our goal of offering our partner organisations a truly seamless experience while driving the growth of their businesses.”

Award winning P&J Live

Opened in September 2019, the £400 million P&J Live development was delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments.

It replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition Conference and Centre (AECC) with 516,660 square feet of multi-purpose event space and boasts world-class conference and exhibition halls, a superior arena, spacious hospitality boxes and a high-end restaurant.

Elton John rocks the crowd at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

The site also comprises two hotels including the adjoining 4-star Hilton with 200 bedrooms, the Aloft Hotel with 150 bedrooms and a third budget hotel to be confirmed with a further 150 bedrooms.

Earlier this year the P&J Live arena won an award for being the “most versatile” venue in the UK.

It was awarded the prize in the over 1,000 seater theatre-style venue category at the 2023 Conference and Events Awards.

The venue also took home the silver award for best conference venue in the over 500 seater theatre category.

P&J Live has been approached for comment.

Conversation