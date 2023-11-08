Approved: Former Cults Railway Station WILL become cafe as council votes to ‘listen to the people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Approved: Former Cults Railway Station WILL become cafe as council votes to ‘listen to the people’

It's full steam ahead for the plans - despite some fears from neighbours it was "in the wrong location".

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors visited the former Cults Railway Station before discussing plans to turn it into a cafe and bike repair shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Councillors visited the former Cults Railway Station before discussing plans to turn it into a cafe and bike repair shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s full steam ahead for plans to convert the former Cults Railway Station into a cafe – as councillors have finally voted to breathe new life into the historic building.

The decision came after the planning committee braved torrential rain to visit the Deeside Way site this morning.

John Mackenzie, of JJ’s Food & Drink, first unveiled his hopes to transform the old station in 2021.

But the Cults businessman’s plans hit the buffers when the scheme was refused by Aberdeen City Council chiefs last year.

Councillors received a guided tour around the former Cults Railway Station. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However he tweaked the designs and resubmitted it to the local authority earlier this year.

The renewed proposal proved to be a hit with the public, as more than 100 letters of support for the cafe and bicycle shop were sent in.

The application was previously discussed at a planning meeting last Thursday but councillors agreed to visit the site first before making their final decision.

Cults Station plan would ‘enhance area’

Despite the pouring rain, members headed out to the Station Road spot this morning to see the building for themselves.

After receiving a guided tour and asking some questions, the drenched councillors headed back to the Town House to dry off and debate the plans.

Convener Ciaran McRae suggested the committee back Mr Mackenzie’s vision for the former station.

Councillors battled heavy rain during their visit to the former Cults Station. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

His SNP colleague Neil Copland agreed – arguing the transformation will make the building “more aesthetically pleasing”.

“We need local businesses, we need local employers and this will enhance the area,” he said.

Mr Copland also recognised that the plan had received a lot of support from customers at the temporary kiosk outside the former station.

“More than 100 people took the time to support this and I think we should listen to them,” he concluded.

Cafe and bike shop ‘a great application for somewhere else’

However Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton urged members to refuse the plan over fears it would have a negative impact on surrounding neighbours.

She told the chamber that a large number of people had contacted her raising concerns about pedestrian access.

Councillors during their site visit to Cults Station. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“I can see great merits in this application but it’s just in the wrong location,” she said.

“We heard from the lady in the last meeting who, after 26 years, is moving because of the impact on her residential amenity.

“We’ve got to recognise that we do have to consider residents, whether it’s one or 50.

“The location is hugely detrimental in terms of road safety as far as I’m concerned.”

She added: “This is a great application for somewhere else.”

The former Cults Railway Station. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Ms Boulton went on to say she was “not comfortable” to support the proposal, but wanted it to remain as a bike repair shop in its current format.

But despite her pleas, the application was approved following a vote with eight in favour to three against.

Do you think they made the right decision? Let us know in our comments section below

Coffee kiosk to remain open for another year

Meanwhile, councillors also allowed The Boxcar to operate for another 12 months.

The temporary permission will allow the outdoor coffee kiosk to remain open while work on its new permanent location inside the station is completed.

The Boxcar first welcomed customers back in July 2021.

The Boxcar will soon move to a new permanent home inside the former station. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking at last week’s meeting, project architect Richard Dingwall argued the development would create local investment and jobs.

He also said the conversion would “help to retain the building’s heritage while installing a sense of place and identity”.

All the latest planning stories

Conversation