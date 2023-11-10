Eden Court CEO says huge losses won’t close the curtains on Inverness arts venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Eden Court CEO says huge losses won’t close the curtains on Inverness arts venue

The firm's accounts show net losses of £889,271 with the organisation having to dip into its financial reserves.

By Alex Banks
Eden Court saw losses of nearly £900,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.
Eden Court saw losses of nearly £900,000 in the 2022-23 financial year.

Inverness arts venue Eden Court has posted significant losses following rising costs and reduced donations.

Newly filed accounts show losses of £889,271 for the 2022-23 financial year, compared to profits of £41,878 in 2021-22.

The Bishops Road charity said a “significant reduction” in funding and utility costs tripling are contributing factors.

Ticket sales have not covered the increased costs.

The accounts show income fell by £73,563 to £6,620,271 despite it having its most financially successful pantomime on record.

Meanwhile expenditure rose by more than £850,000 in the year March 31 2023.

Eden Court plans to limit financial damage

Eden Court said it will use reserve funds to run the facilities after ticket sales failed to return to pre-pandemic figures as quickly as hoped.

It closed its restaurant last year in a bid to reduce the financial black hole.

Chief executive Rebecca Holt said: “At the time we were responding to a financial deficit of around £1 million.

“Through the actions taken we were able to significantly reduce this shortfall. However trading conditions do continue to be challenging.”

Rebecca Holt was named the new chief executive of Eden Court Theatre in March last year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ms Holt said the charity is continuing to look for ways to cover its increasing cost base whilst keeping tickets affordable.

Eden Court has an agreement with Creative Scotland until 2025 receiving £500,000 a year. In the 2022-23 financial year it received additional funding of £242,000.

It also receives £300,000 a year from Highland Council which is expected to remain the same this financial year.

Drop in income and donations

While donations dropped £68,189 to £472,617 from £485,806, the chief executive said donations remain above pre-pandemic levels.

However, the cost-of-living crisis has had a negative impact in the past 18 months.

Ms Holt said: “We know that many people were inclined to donate to local causes including Eden Court during the pandemic, which is reflected in the 21/22 results.

“The subsequent cost-of-living crisis has not made this as possible for people over the last 18 months.

“Donations still remain above pre-pandemic levels illustrating the value that people place on Eden Court even when times are financially tough.”

The arts venue retains 20% of ticket sales income with the rest shared between visiting companies.

All of Eden Court costs have risen, says chief executive officer

Ms Holt said the increase of utility and wage costs were the most significant of all rises at the firm. The company’s total expenditure rose to £7.5m from £6.7m the previous year.

She said since March 2022 gas prices have risen by 232% as well as a 107% increase in electricity costs.

Ms Holt said: “All of our costs have increased. The most significant are utility costs and wage costs.

Peter Pan was Eden Court’s most financially successful pantomime according to the firm. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon.

“Gas and electricity prices have risen – the annual impact of which increased costs of £215,000.”

Eden Court, which employs 140 staff, expects salaries will increase by another 10.1% this year.

Ms Holt added: “We are proud to commit to paying staff fairly. However the impact of this is an increase to the wage bill of over £300,000 within two years.

“We are lucky and grateful to receive public funding but this has remained at a standstill while these prices have increased.”

The shows will go on

Ms Holt said Eden Court will continue to be ambitious as it looks to welcoming more visitors.

She said: “In 2022-23 we welcomed 150,000 visits for live performances, 45,000 visits to our cinema and 8,000 visits to our creative studio classes.

“In 2023-24 we are seeing audiences continue to grow for our ambitious programme.

Rebecca Holt has high hopes for the future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We are currently mid-way through our annual Inverness Film Festival and ticket sales have already surpassed last year’s total sales.

“Likewise live performance audience numbers are growing and in fundraising we’ve been successful with grants to expand our activity in key areas.”

Ms Holt said large-scale musicals and performances from Scotland’s national companies will appear in its live programme.

More from Business

Nearly 30 Aberdeen and Peterhead jobs axed after Sign Plus goes bust
Autumn cost-of-living payments will be made from Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tax credits recipients to receive £300 autumn cost-of-living payment from Friday
Lloyds Bank has issued a warning about crypto investment scams, with victims standing to lose more than £10,000 on average and young adults often being particularly at risk (Tim Goode/PA)
Crypto investment fraud warning issued by major bank
Evri is hiring more than 6,500 colleagues to help it fulfil orders and deal with customers during the period between Black Friday and Christmas (Alamy/PA)
Evri invests £46m in customer service improvements ahead of Christmas
Shares rose in London on Thursday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
FTSE breaks three-day subdued run as housebuilders help lift index
Artist's impression of the proposed McDonald's drive-thru in Ellon, released around the time of the original planning submission.
McDonald’s to come up with new restaurant plans for Ellon
Jonathan Turner took over the business 25 years ago when he was only 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Holburn HiFi: The Aberdeen shop rocking music fans for 50 years
Several supermarkets have been accused of selling canned tuna caught through a harmful fishing method (Julien Behal/PA)
UK supermarkets ‘selling canned tuna caught by harmful fishing method’
Shares in The Works plunged on Thursday (TheWorks.co.uk/PA)
The Works warns on earnings as discounting starts early
The £1m programme is part of a wider initiative. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Government launches new £1m programme to boost dairy exports

Conversation