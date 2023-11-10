Nairn County boss Steven Mackay eyes ‘phenomenal’ North of Scotland Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay eyes ‘phenomenal’ North of Scotland Cup triumph

The Breedon Highland League side face Ross County in Sunday's final.

By Callum Law
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success

Player-manager Steven Mackay believes North of Scotland Cup glory would cap a phenomenal seven-year journey for Nairn County.

The Breedon Highland League side tackle Premiership outfit Ross County in Sunday’s showpiece at Grant Street Park.

Nairn haven’t lifted a trophy since claiming the North Cup in October 2012, while it’s their first final appearance since season 2015-16.

At the end of that campaign the Wee County’s main sponsor withdrew which put the Station Park side at risk of bankruptcy and led to the majority of their squad leaving.

Ronnie Sharp returned as manager and rebuilt things on the pitch as things stabilised off the pitch.

Mackay, who succeeded Sharp as boss in October 2022, would love to deliver silverware for those who ensured the club survived.

He said: “It’s well-documented the issues the club had a few years ago. A lot of people deserve a lot of credit to get the club back to where it was.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.
Ronnie Sharp was Nairn manager prior to Steven Mackay

“The guys behind the scenes and Ronnie Sharp as manager did a great job.

“It would be a great recovery from Nairn County as a club if we could win the cup.

“In my playing days with Nairn the club was a top five club trying to push for honours.

“To then have the financial issues they had, lose the majority of their squad, go down the youth route with a lot of local players and now be competing in a final for the first time since then is a great achievement.

“To go on and win it having played a strong Inverness Caley Thistle side in the semi-final and a strong Ross County side in the final would be a phenomenal achievement from where the club was.

“I’ve come in at the back end of the cycle Nairn have gone through.

“But it would be great for the players, committee members and fans who have gone right through it if we could round off that journey by winning.

“Hopefully that could also open up a new era as we try to take the club back to where we believe it belongs with the infrastructure and potential it has.”

Semi success adds to confidence

Nairn will start as underdogs given they are up against a full-time Premiership side.

But Mackay has urged his side to draw belief from their dramatic semi-final victory against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties.

He added: “It will be very tough, but it’s a one-off game and we come into it on a good run of form (after five successive wins) which is all you can ask for.

Steven Mackay, centre, celebrates scoring for Nairn against Caley Thistle in the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup

“We know it will be difficult, but we’ve demonstrated we can do it by putting Caley Thistle out.

“It’s important we take confidence from that and I think we’re capable of winning.”

Nairn’s Ross County loanees Andrew MacLeod and George Robesten are unable to feature against their parent club.

Calum Mackay, who is on loan from Caley Thistle, is cup-tied having played for his parent side in the earlier rounds.

More from Highland League

Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - North of Scotland Cup final takes centre…
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Paul Lawson salutes Banks o' Dee's Daniel Hoban after Aberdeenshire Shield shoot-out heroics against…
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Banks o' Dee beat Huntly on penalties to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Nairn County's Aaron Nicolson in action
Aaron Nicolson eyes cup final goal after opening Nairn County account
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Huntly and Banks o' Dee look to secure shot at Aberdeenshire Shield glory
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Scott Anderson delighted as Aberdeen secure spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Aberdeen beat Buckie Thistle 5-3 to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Craig Ewen looking for change in Keith's fortunes after call-offs
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Brechin City's SPFL ambition unchanged despite Andy Kirk's departure
Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay is trying to lead the club to North of Scotland Cup success
Buckie Thistle's Dale Wood seeks final say in Aberdeenshire Shield