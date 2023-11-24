Black Friday 2023: Deals from our businesses in north and north-east

There are Black Friday adverts everywhere – mostly for major chains and tech giants. It can be hard for local firms to cut through the noise.

We made an offer through our social channels to promote any offers for local businesses – existing promotions or new deals created for Courier readers.

This is our exclusive Black Friday list of deals from companies operating across the north and north-east.

Aberdeen Combat Centre

Location: Berryden Retail Park, Aberdeen

Deal: Yearly membership £555 instead of £780.

Terms: Deal runs until Sunday 26th online.

Alluring Boutique

Location: Batchen Street, Elgin

Deal: 20% off full priced clothing when you spend over £99.

A.J. Grant & Sons

Location: Seafield Road, Inverness

Deal: 30% off all Chrome Northwest cleaning products

Terms: Runs until December 2.

Celebrations Of Turriff

Location: 15 Main St, Turriff

Deal: Furniture ranges with up to 20% off sale prices.

Terms: Runs until November 27.

Evolution Fitness

Location: Straik Road, Westhill.

Deal: Free weekend trial and no joining fee on new memberships.

Terms: Runs until November 26. Contact online.

The Good Sleep Company

Location: 24 High Street, Banff, AB45 1AE

Deal: Cleo three and two seat recliner sofa set with fold down cup holders in grey – both sofas for only £999.

The Key

Locations: Unit 5, Westhill Shopping Centre, Old Skene Rd, Westhill, AB32 6RL and Altens Lorry Park, Hareness Rd, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE

Deal: 20% off all food and drink.

Terms: Altens deal runs Friday only. Westhill deal runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Say P&J for the discount.

No.18 Gifts & Cards

Location: 18 Chapel St, Aberdeen AB10 1SP

Deal: 20% off on Black Friday.

Terms: One day only – discount applied at the till.

Novello Gifts

Location: 29 West High Street, Inverurie, AB513YA

Deal: 20% off sale.

Terms: Sale excludes local makers crafts. Say P&J at checkout for discount.

NYC Bathrooms

Location: Hardgate, Aberdeen

Deal: 20% off everything.

Terms: Runs until December 9. Mention P&J at the till.

Phyte Club and Dog Phyte

Location: Online businesses based in Aberdeen.

Deal: Up to 30% off products at Phyte Club online. 20% off Dog Phyte until the end of November.

Terms: Use discount code DCTHOMDEAL at checkout on Phyte Club and LOVEDOGS20 on Dog Phyte.

Pink Lily

Location: 13 Carden Pl, Aberdeen AB10 1UR

Deal: 20% off in January for new clients.

Terms: Quote BLACKFRIDAY20 when booking here or on 07894 728912.

Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel

Location: St Andrew St, Aberdeen AB25 1AD

Deal: Up to 40% off bedrooms.

Terms: Offer runs until December 3, book online.

Simpsons Garden Centre

Location: Inverness and Mintlaw

Deal: Discounts on Christmas lighting and decor.

Terms: Runs until December 1.

Thorn Kitchens

Location: 46-48 Auchmill Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen, AB21 9LD

Deal: 10% off kitchen cabinets, doors, quartz worktops and anything in the ‘bathrooms to love’ catalogue.

Terms: Runs until end of February 2024. Say ‘P&J offer’ at design stage or at checkout if supply only.

Tiger Lily Boutique

Location: 8 Chapel St, Aberdeen AB10 1SP

Deal: 25% off everything.

Terms: Offer runs until November 27.

Westholme Interiors

Location: Unit 8 Wellington Business Park, Wellington Circle, Aberdeen

Deal: 15% online and in store.

Terms: Enter BLACKFRIDAY15-23 at checkout online. Runs until November 27.