Black Friday 2023: Deals from our businesses in north and north-east

There are Black Friday adverts everywhere – mostly for major chains and tech giants. It can be hard for local firms to cut through the noise.
We made an offer through our social channels to promote any offers for local businesses – existing promotions or new deals created for Courier readers.
This is our exclusive Black Friday list of deals from companies operating across the north and north-east.
Aberdeen Combat Centre
Location: Berryden Retail Park, Aberdeen
Deal: Yearly membership £555 instead of £780.
Terms: Deal runs until Sunday 26th online.
Alluring Boutique
Location: Batchen Street, Elgin
Deal: 20% off full priced clothing when you spend over £99.
A.J. Grant & Sons
Location: Seafield Road, Inverness
Deal: 30% off all Chrome Northwest cleaning products
Terms: Runs until December 2.
Celebrations Of Turriff
Location: 15 Main St, Turriff
Deal: Furniture ranges with up to 20% off sale prices.
Terms: Runs until November 27.
Evolution Fitness
Location: Straik Road, Westhill.
Deal: Free weekend trial and no joining fee on new memberships.
Terms: Runs until November 26. Contact online.
The Good Sleep Company
Location: 24 High Street, Banff, AB45 1AE
Deal: Cleo three and two seat recliner sofa set with fold down cup holders in grey – both sofas for only £999.
The Key
Locations: Unit 5, Westhill Shopping Centre, Old Skene Rd, Westhill, AB32 6RL and Altens Lorry Park, Hareness Rd, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE
Deal: 20% off all food and drink.
Terms: Altens deal runs Friday only. Westhill deal runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Say P&J for the discount.
No.18 Gifts & Cards
Location: 18 Chapel St, Aberdeen AB10 1SP
Deal: 20% off on Black Friday.
Terms: One day only – discount applied at the till.
Novello Gifts
Location: 29 West High Street, Inverurie, AB513YA
Deal: 20% off sale.
Terms: Sale excludes local makers crafts. Say P&J at checkout for discount.
NYC Bathrooms
Location: Hardgate, Aberdeen
Deal: 20% off everything.
Terms: Runs until December 9. Mention P&J at the till.
Phyte Club and Dog Phyte
Location: Online businesses based in Aberdeen.
Deal: Up to 30% off products at Phyte Club online. 20% off Dog Phyte until the end of November.
Terms: Use discount code DCTHOMDEAL at checkout on Phyte Club and LOVEDOGS20 on Dog Phyte.
Pink Lily
Location: 13 Carden Pl, Aberdeen AB10 1UR
Deal: 20% off in January for new clients.
Terms: Quote BLACKFRIDAY20 when booking here or on 07894 728912.
Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel
Location: St Andrew St, Aberdeen AB25 1AD
Deal: Up to 40% off bedrooms.
Terms: Offer runs until December 3, book online.
Simpsons Garden Centre
Location: Inverness and Mintlaw
Deal: Discounts on Christmas lighting and decor.
Terms: Runs until December 1.
Thorn Kitchens
Location: 46-48 Auchmill Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen, AB21 9LD
Deal: 10% off kitchen cabinets, doors, quartz worktops and anything in the ‘bathrooms to love’ catalogue.
Terms: Runs until end of February 2024. Say ‘P&J offer’ at design stage or at checkout if supply only.
Tiger Lily Boutique
Location: 8 Chapel St, Aberdeen AB10 1SP
Deal: 25% off everything.
Terms: Offer runs until November 27.
Westholme Interiors
Location: Unit 8 Wellington Business Park, Wellington Circle, Aberdeen
Deal: 15% online and in store.
Terms: Enter BLACKFRIDAY15-23 at checkout online. Runs until November 27.