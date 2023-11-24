Exclusive: A96 dualling review delayed AGAIN – will the Aberdeen-Inverness road ever be upgraded?

The long-awaited review of the A96 dualling scheme between Aberdeen and Inverness has been delayed again – one year after it was first expected.

There are now fears the road may never be dualled in full despite promises made by the SNP more than a decade ago.

The outcome of the A96 Corridor Review was due to be announced for final public consultation in autumn, which was already nearly a year later than promised.

Now the P&J can reveal the review’s findings are delayed for a third time.

Government agency Transport Scotland says it is expected in the “coming months”.

The review was ordered after the Greens joined a power-sharing deal with the SNP in summer 2021 with the Greens against full duallingof the route.

‘Abject failure’

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, described the delay as “shocking, pathetic and a betrayal of the north-east”.

He added: “We are now more than half way through this five-year session of parliament, and despite all that time, no progress has been made.

“How on earth can either the minister Fiona Hyslop, the fourth transport minister in under three years, or senior Transport Scotland officials possibly justify this abject failure?”

The P&J saw government correspondence from September which warns “extremely constrained budgets” mean “difficult choices may have to be made”.

However, a Transport Scotland spokesman said the government is still “fully committed to making improvements to the A96”.

‘Sooner rather than later’

In October, SNP activists sent a clear message to the party leadership to get on with dualling the A9 and A96 after an overwhelming majority backed the move at their conference in Aberdeen.

Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes, who led the calls, said he “remains hopeful for a positive outcome”.

He vowed local party representatives will continue pushing until they see “spades in the ground”.

He added: “I hope the results of the review will be published sooner rather than later.

“In the meantime, the Scottish Government continues to invest in safety improvements on the A96. In my own ward, Amey recently carried out work on the A96 to make travel safer for the residents of Elgin.

“But, while safety improvements are welcome, they’re no substitute for the full dualling that the A96 needs.

“The position of the SNP, re-affirmed at our Conference this year, has not changed: the A96 must be dualled in full, from Aberdeen to Inverness.”

Meanwhile, North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the SNP has been “kicking the can down the road at every possible turn”.

He added: “This latest revelation raises doubts on if the A96 will ever be dualled under this shambolic SNP-Green coalition.”

What was promised on the A96?

The SNP promised on December 6 2011 to complete the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

Meanwhile, campaigners are still waiting on a promised timetable for delivering the A9 dualling project between Perth and Inverness.

The road will no longer be completed by 2025 but ministers have yet to deliver an autumn update on the revised timetable for the work.

First Minister Humza Yousaf gave only brief mention to “improving” the road while outlining his government’s priorities in September.

There have been multiple delays to the A96 Corridor Review which was initially due to report back by the end of 2022.

But in December, the government confirmed the climate review would not be published until the first half of 2023.

Transport Scotland confirmed at the time that 16 options for the Aberdeen-Inverness route are being looked at.

The review findings were expected in summer, a deadline which was not met, and later Mr Yousaf said it would be provided in autumn.

But this is now likely to happen in the new year and it will still have to go to a final consultation before a decision on full dualling can be reached.

A Transport Scotland spokesman added: “Following publication of the initial appraisal report and the accompanying consultation report at the end of last year, we continue to push forward the necessary further detailed work to inform the remaining stages of the review.

“These include a robust appraisal of the retained options alongside a climate compatibility assessment and also a range of statutory assessments, with outcomes from this expected to be ready in the coming months for final public consultation, before a final decision can be reached.”