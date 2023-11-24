Exclusive: A96 dualling review delayed AGAIN – will the Aberdeen-Inverness road ever be upgraded?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: A96 dualling review delayed AGAIN – will the Aberdeen-Inverness road ever be upgraded?

The outcome was due to be announced for final public consultation in autumn, which was already nearly a year later than promised.

The SNP promised to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

The long-awaited review of the A96 dualling scheme between Aberdeen and Inverness has been delayed again – one year after it was first expected.

There are now fears the road may never be dualled in full despite promises made by the SNP more than a decade ago.

The outcome of the A96 Corridor Review was due to be announced for final public consultation in autumn, which was already nearly a year later than promised.

Now the P&J can reveal the review’s findings are delayed for a third time.

Government agency Transport Scotland says it is expected in the “coming months”.

The review was ordered after the Greens joined a power-sharing deal with the SNP in summer 2021 with the Greens against full duallingof the route.

‘Abject failure’

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, described the delay as “shocking, pathetic and a betrayal of the north-east”.

He added: “We are now more than half way through this five-year session of parliament, and despite all that time, no progress has been made.

“How on earth can either the minister Fiona Hyslop, the fourth transport minister in under three years, or senior Transport Scotland officials possibly justify this abject failure?”

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The P&J saw government correspondence from September which warns “extremely constrained budgets” mean “difficult choices may have to be made”.

However, a Transport Scotland spokesman said the government is still “fully committed to making improvements to the A96”.

‘Sooner rather than later’

In October, SNP activists sent a clear message to the party leadership to get on with dualling the A9 and A96 after an overwhelming majority backed the move at their conference in Aberdeen.

Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes, who led the calls, said he “remains hopeful for a positive outcome”.

He vowed local party representatives will continue pushing until they see “spades in the ground”.

He added: “I hope the results of the review will be published sooner rather than later.

Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes hammered home the long wait for dual carriageways by holding up the SNP’s 1990 Grampian region manifesto at party conference in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“In the meantime, the Scottish Government continues to invest in safety improvements on the A96. In my own ward, Amey recently carried out work on the A96 to make travel safer for the residents of Elgin.

“But, while safety improvements are welcome, they’re no substitute for the full dualling that the A96 needs.

“The position of the SNP, re-affirmed at our Conference this year, has not changed: the A96 must be dualled in full, from Aberdeen to Inverness.”

Meanwhile, North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the SNP has been “kicking the can down the road at every possible turn”.

He added: “This latest revelation raises doubts on if the A96 will ever be dualled under this shambolic SNP-Green coalition.”

What was promised on the A96?

The SNP promised on December 6 2011 to complete the dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

Meanwhile, campaigners are still waiting on a promised timetable for delivering the A9 dualling project between Perth and Inverness.

The road will no longer be completed by 2025 but ministers have yet to deliver an autumn update on the revised timetable for the work.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is facing pressure over both the A96 and A9. Image: PA.

First Minister Humza Yousaf gave only brief mention to “improving” the road while outlining his government’s priorities in September.

There have been multiple delays to the A96 Corridor Review which was initially due to report back by the end of 2022.

But in December, the government confirmed the climate review would not be published until the first half of 2023. 

Transport Scotland confirmed at the time that 16 options for the Aberdeen-Inverness route are being looked at.

Campaigners also want to see the A9 dualled. Image: DC Thomson.

The review findings were expected in summer, a deadline which was not met, and later Mr Yousaf said it would be provided in autumn.

But this is now likely to happen in the new year and it will still have to go to a final consultation before a decision on full dualling can be reached.

A Transport Scotland spokesman added: “Following publication of the initial appraisal report and the accompanying consultation report at the end of last year, we continue to push forward the necessary further detailed work to inform the remaining stages of the review.

“These include a robust appraisal of the retained options alongside a climate compatibility assessment and also a range of statutory assessments, with outcomes from this expected to be ready in the coming months for final public consultation, before a final decision can be reached.”

