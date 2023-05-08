Aberdeen doctor and dad-of-three has big ambitions for CBD venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen doctor and dad-of-three has big ambitions for CBD venture

Lee Allen hopes to make Phyte Club a nationally-recognised brand.

Dr Lee Allen, of Phyte Club. Image: DCT Media
Dr Lee Allen, of Phyte Club. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Aberdeen-based doctor Lee Allen about Phyte Club, which sells CBD products online.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always had a creative mindset and the desire to start my own business. I was just waiting for something that feels right. I love the idea of creating something from nothing, and the excitement of trying something new.

It was a combination of circumstances that led to my interest in CBD (cannabidiol, a natural substance found in hemp plants). It started when a friend of mine was diagnosed with cancer, and mentioned they were reading about cannabis and its potential anti-cancer properties.

Phyte Club CBD products. Image: Lee Allen

Around the same time, I read about an MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter using CBD to help combat inflammation and aid recovery after a fight. I had never heard of these effects before, so started reading about CBD.

It turns out the world anti-doping agency removed CBD from its prohibited substances list in 2019. The use of CBD in sport is a growing market. Similarly, CBD can be added to cosmetics and skincare for its natural anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

There seemed to be a gap in the market for a reputable, medically-backed and health-focused CBD business – so I set up Phyte Club.

I’ve had a few business ideas in the past and never taken the leap, but as a doctor it’s in my nature to want to help people. The prospect of combining this with a small business seemed like a great idea.

How did you get to where you are today?

Getting started was the biggest hurdle. Once I had made that commitment, I found there is a lot of amazing local support available. Business Gateway has been fantastic, and I attended a lot of their evening classes before starting up.

I also think perseverance is key – so many businesses fail because it’s easy to give up when things get difficult. But once I have my heart set on something, I give it 100%.

Who helped you?

Everyone who has liked and shared my @phytedoctor social media posts, and recommended Phyte Club. They have made a huge difference. Word of mouth is such a powerful way to grow, and a lot of my new custom comes through recommendations.

My three kids are always enthusiastic and keen to help. They love helping me out when I do pop-up retail days.

The Federation of Small Businesses has also been a great support and has a wealth of resources available that I’ve found really helpful.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Everything you’ve ever wanted lies just outside your comfort zone. Get comfortable being uncomfortable – that’s where growth happens.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not starting sooner. I’m a bit of a perfectionist at heart, and I’ve learned that prioritising progress over perfection is the way to make things happen. You can always fine tune things once you’re up and running.

What is your greatest achievement?

Juggling family life, working full time in intensive care and running a small business every day.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

I do as much as I can myself in the day-to-day running of Phyte Club. This helps me learn and understand the intricacies of running a business and keeps costs down.

Brexit is problematic for me as some of my products are imported from laboratories elsewhere in Europe. Streamlining the process would be helpful.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m hoping to see my products on the shelves in shops one day and would love for Phyte Club to be a brand that’s recognised across the country.

What do you do to relax?

I find it hard to switch off sometimes but going to the gym really helps me wind down. I also love spending time outdoors and the sea air is always therapeutic.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m  reading Rebel Talent – Why it Pays to Break the Rules at Work and in Life by Francesca Gino. It’s written by a professor of business at Harvard University and the title really appealed to me. It gives a fascinating insight into why the most successful people among us break the rules.

Image: Lee Allen

What do you waste your money on?

I can’t stop buying Nike trainers – it’s an issue. Otherwise, I think I’m relatively sensible with my money but my wife might disagree.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed our dog Marley, then grab a coffee.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a VW Golf and also have a Triumph Street Triple motorbike. I’m a bit of a petrolhead so my dream car would probably be a McLaren 720S.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Fashionable members of the public in Aberdeen.
Society style: We take to the streets to find Aberdeen’s fashionistas
3
Flights to Aberdeen have had to bee diverted to other airports. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Heavy fog lifts over Aberdeen after string of evening and early-morning cancellations
4
Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom. Image: Photography by Studio 10- Aberdeen.
IN PICTURES: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor
5
The Inverness based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter attended the scene. Image: Duncan Buchanan.
Walker airlifted to hospital after suffering stroke on Nairn coast
6
Take a look inside this incredible home complete with spa and the kitchen of dreams. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Amazing Alford home with indoor hot tub and sauna on the market for £560,000
7
Robert Riddoch. Image: DC Thomson
Thief threatened to stab B&Q workers after refund scam rumbled
8
Branding for the city centre and beach masterplan - "Generation Aberdeen" - was panned by councillors. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Morrison Media.
It’s back to the drawing board for ‘Generation Aberdeen’ masterplan branding after public slating
4
9
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]