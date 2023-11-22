North Sea decommissioning stars celebrated at big awards bash

Spirit Energy and Utility ROV Services scooped top honours at the Offshore Europe UK (OEUK) Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning.

The two leading lights of the decom sector were unveiled at a gala dinner following trade body OEUK’s latest annual Offshore Decommissioning Conference in St Andrews.

OEUK’s awards aim to recognise firms that have performed to an “exceptional level”.

Spirit honoured for ‘world-class project’ in Morecambe Bay

A total of six entries were shortlisted for this year’s two main decom categories.

Spirit Energy was named winner in the operator category and praised for its work on the Morecambe gasfields.

It is currently progressing plans to convert the South and North Morecambe fields off the north-west coast of England, as well as the Barrow terminals, into a “world-class” carbon capture and storage cluster.

The initiative is expected to support “thousands of highly skilled green jobs”.

Glenrothes-based Utility ROV Services was announced as the winner of the supply chain category, hailed for making a significant commitment to the North Sea.

It has invested heavily in its own bespoke systems and tooling to support subsea operations.

The firm’s technology is said to help operators achieve a 30% cost reduction when performing subsea infrastructure removal.

OEUK’s gongs were presented by Kirstie Langan, of operator category sponsor PDi, and Pauline Innes, of the North Sea Transition Authority, sponsor of the supply chain award.

Ricky Thomson, decom manager, OEUK, said: “Our awards bring together people who have made a difference in the UK’s offshore decommissioning sector.

“We had a fantastic calibre of nominations and finalists.

“They are all a real reflection of the great talent and expertise of our energy communities – those that personify the innovation the North Sea decommissioning sector has become known for.

“I am delighted to see this recognition of their accomplishments in decommissioning, all while driving industry toward its net-zero goals and transitioning the UK towards a sustainable future.”