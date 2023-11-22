North Sea decommissioning stars celebrated at big awards bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Sea decommissioning stars celebrated at big awards bash

Two winners honoured at close of annual decom conference.

By Andrew Dykes
Utility ROV Services wins the supply chain category at OEUK's Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning.
Utility ROV Services wins the supply chain category at OEUK's Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning. Image: OEUK

Spirit Energy and Utility ROV Services scooped top honours at the Offshore Europe UK (OEUK) Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning.

The two leading lights of the decom sector were unveiled at a gala dinner following trade body OEUK’s latest annual Offshore Decommissioning Conference in St Andrews.

OEUK’s awards aim to recognise firms that have performed to an “exceptional level”.

Spirit honoured for ‘world-class project’ in Morecambe Bay

A total of six entries were shortlisted for this year’s two main decom categories.

Spirit Energy was named winner in the operator category and praised for its work on the Morecambe gasfields.

It is currently progressing plans to convert the South and North Morecambe fields off the north-west coast of England, as well as the Barrow terminals, into a “world-class” carbon capture and storage cluster.

The initiative is expected to support “thousands of highly skilled green jobs”.

Spirit Energy wins the operator prize at the OEUK Awards for Excellence in Decommissioning.

Glenrothes-based Utility ROV Services was  announced as the winner of the supply chain category, hailed for making a significant commitment to the North Sea.

It has invested heavily in its own bespoke systems and tooling to support subsea operations.

The firm’s technology is said to help operators achieve a 30% cost reduction when performing subsea infrastructure removal.

OEUK’s gongs were presented by Kirstie Langan, of operator category sponsor PDi, and Pauline Innes, of the North Sea Transition Authority, sponsor of the supply chain award.

“We had a fantastic calibre of nominations and finalists. They are all a real reflection of the great talent and expertise of our energy communities.”

Ricky Thomson, decom manager, OEUK, said: “Our awards bring together people who have made a difference in the UK’s offshore decommissioning sector.

“We had a fantastic calibre of nominations and finalists.

“They are all a real reflection of the great talent and expertise of our energy communities – those that personify the innovation the North Sea decommissioning sector has become known for.

“I am delighted to see this recognition of their accomplishments in decommissioning, all while driving industry toward its net-zero goals and transitioning the UK towards a sustainable future.”

