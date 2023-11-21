Decommissioning oil and gas ‘megastructures’ set to clash with offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decommissioning oil and gas ‘megastructures’ set to clash with offshore wind

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has published its 2023 Decommissioning Insight Report highlighting a £20 billion spending forecast for the next decade.

By Allister Thomas
The Shell Brent Delta platform is brought to Able UK shipyard in Hartlepool on a barge to be decommissioned. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Installing huge numbers of wind turbines in the North Sea will soon clash with demands for decommissioning huge oil and gas platforms, according to a major industry study.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has published its 2023 Decommissioning Insight Report highlighting a £20bn spending forecast for the next decade and projecting that this year will see spend top £2bn for the first time ever.

However supply chain demands for removal of platforms are expected to clash with efforts to install hundreds of wind turbines.

In 2026, OEUK projects more than 100,000 tonnes of oil and gas topsides and substructures will need to be removed, while more than 200 large-scale wind turbines will be installed – with both sides to be sharing heavy lift vessels, in particular.

Planning needed

In 2031, the number of turbines forecast to be installed hits nearly 400, while the industry spends another £2bn on decom.

“If we look at 2026 and beyond, when the megastructures will be getting removed from the Northern and Central North Sea, that’s a similar time to the upsurge for new energies and offshore wind installation,” said OEUK decommissioning manager Ricky Thomson.

“We’re going to have to look at the supply chain capabilities and capacity in those areas, both onshore for dismantling, reuse and repurposing, and offshore for installation.”

OEUK said an “integrated offshore sector working together” is needed to plan out and address these issues of shared skills and assets, however uncertainty around the UK’s fiscal regime has made that challenging.

The Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – or windfall tax – on the sector has made it “extremely difficult” to forecast the dates in which oilfields will cease production and thus when decommissioning investment will be made, said Mr Thomson.

OEUK said a “competitive and predictable fiscal regime” is fundamental for investors, and it is actively engaged with the Treasury on reforms to the system.

Show me the money

OEUK highlighted that 180 of the UK’s 283 currently active oil and gas fields are due to have ceased production by 2030, while 1,000 wells will be sealed between now and 2027.

Plugging and abandoning offshore wells (P&A) is an area the UK has expertise in, and remains the largest chunk of the £20bn forecast for the next decade at £10.4bn (51%).

That’s followed by subsea infrastructure removals at £2.6bn (13%), post cessation-of-production (CoP) running costs at £1.9bn (9%) and topsides removal at £1.49bn (7%).

Mr Thomson said visibility, and thus improvements in the tax regime, are crucial for capturing the vast opportunity.

He also said the UK has some room to grow in areas like heavy lift to fully seize the opportunity.

“There are certain ones we can get a little bit more exposure in and capture some of this work, and the insight report itself makes it clear when these areas are going to hit their peaks.

“If you look at the subsea space, we’ve got a few years of steady work before we hit an abundance of work.

“Equally we’ve got the same opportunity in the heavy lift space. I say heavy lift space because it’s the large structure, but it’s not necessarily the two or three heavy lift vessels or ultra heavy lift vessels, it’s across the supply chain all the different elements which are needed to complete those works.

“In 2026, you’ve got the Central and Northern North Sea and those giant structures, huge opportunities we need to make sure are captured in the UK.”

