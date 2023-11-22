Captain Graeme Shinnie determined to lead Aberdeen to back-to-back Euro group stage qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Captain Graeme Shinnie determined to lead Aberdeen to back-to-back Euro group stage qualification

Skipper Shinnie is confident ninth=placed Aberdeen will rocket up the table into the top six and contention for European qualification - and aims for the league revival to kick-start against Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates Dante Polvara's goal to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates Dante Polvara's goal to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Captain Graeme Shinnie is determined to lead Aberdeen to back-to-back European group stage qualification this season.

The Dons are competing in the group stage of the Europa Conference League this season and face HJK Helsinki in Finland next Thursday.

It is the first time the Reds have played in the groups in Europe since the 2007/08 Uefa Cup – the club’s group debut.

Shinnie has relished the “amazing experience” of continental action this term and is ready to fight to secure the Dons’ return next season.

However, the midfielder accepts Aberdeen face intense competition from Scottish Premiership rivals for a valuable Euro slot.

The Reds secured Euro group qualification for the first time in 16 years with a third-placed Premiership finish last season.

Aberdeen are currently languishing ninth in the table, just two points above bottom club Livingston.

Defiant skipper Shinnie insists there should be no panic about the league position as it is still early in the campaign.

And he has called for the Dons’ league resurgence to begin against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “The fight is to try to get the Euro groups again, but we know hard that is.

“We also know what needs to be done.

“The European groups is an amazing experience as you play in top stadiums.

“You also play in great atmospheres against top teams who have some brilliant players.

“There’s a lot of other teams who will be looking at getting that as well and will be desperate for it.

“So we just keep knuckling down and working hard.”

PAOK’s Stefan Schwab collides with Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

Recharged and ‘ready to go’ against Rangers

Aberdeen went into the two-week international break on a low having crashed to a heavy 6-0 defeat at Celtic.

The loss to the Premiership leaders at Parkhead came fewer than 72 hours after a 2-2 draw with Europa Conference League Group G leaders PAOK in Greece.

It completed a hectic schedule of six games over 18 days, with the last five away from Pittodrie.

Shinnie said: “We used the international break to recharge the batteries.

“We will be ready to go again against Rangers.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 6-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS.

No panic over lowly league position

Aberdeen will be gunning for back-to-back league wins over Rangers this weekend, having triumphed 3-1 at Ibrox on September 30.

However, the earlier win was a highlight of what has been an inconsistent league campaign to date.

Shinnie is confident Aberdeen, currently ninth, will elevate up to the top six and into the fight for Europe.

He points to last season when Barry Robson took over the managerial position in late January when the Dons were struggling in the bottom six.

Robson led Aberdeen on a seven-game Premiership winning streak to claim third place  and Euro group stage qualification.

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser against PAOK in Greece with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Asked if he was confident Aberdeen would move into the top six, Shinnie said: “Yes.

“It’s still relatively early days and it’s very, very tight.

“We have games in hand at home to Dundee and Livingston which are not easy games, but we need to be strong at home.

“So it’s two games that we feel we can win if we play to our potential.

“It’s a long way to go, even if we look at last season.

“We were 13 points behind come February time and we managed to finish third.

“So the focus is on trying to pick our form up, and especially after European games.”

Aberdeen’s Duk (L) celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against PAOK at Toumba Stadium. Image: Mark Scates/SNS.

Aberdeen’s Euro learning curve

Shinnie admits Aberdeen are on a learning curve regarding balancing European demands with domestic commitments.

The Reds have won just one of the six games on a Sunday immediately following a Thursday European fixture.

Scotland cap Shinnie insists boss Robson and his staff have been “brilliant” in their handling of the intense schedule.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie is pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “We’re all learning this season with European football, the turnovers and travelling.

“We’ve (also) missed out on a couple of home games.

“Dundee was called off (due to Storm Babet), and Livingston was called off due to the semi-final.

“It’s been such a different season compared to what I’ve ever had here.

“We’re all learning and the staff have been absolutely brilliant in terms of turning us over, recovering and going again.

“And the manager’s been brilliant with us as well.”

 

