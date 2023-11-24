Moray whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail to name new boss ‘within weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail to name new boss ‘within weeks’

The new managing director will be joining the company after a strong set of results for 2022-23.

By Keith Findlay
Ewen Mackintosh, of Gordon & MacPhail.
Outgoing MD Ewen Mackintosh toasts an "excellent year" at Gordon & MacPhail. Image: John Paul

Whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) is close to announcing a new managing director.

The new boss is likely to be unveiled within weeks, current MD Ewen Mackintosh told The Press and Journal.

He was speaking as Elgin-based Speymalt Whisky Distributors, trading as G&M, announced a 67% jump in annual profits.

And sales rose by 24% in the year to February 28 2023.

Outgoing MD ‘hoping to get an invite’ for G&M’s big day in Elgin next year

Mr Mackintosh announced his plans for retirement earlier this year. He is due to leave G&M in the spring.

The company will be well on the way to completing a multi-million-pound transformation of its premises at South Street, Elgin, by then.

Its outgoing MD  will likely be gone by the official opening of a “unique whisky experience”, slated for next summer, but he told the P&J he is “hoping to get an invite”.

Visitors from all over the world will be able to find out all about G&M and its whiskies at the firm’s revamped spiritual home, which first opened its doors in 1895. They will find displays, tasting rooms and a “liquid library” of some of the world’s rarest drams.

Benromach Distillery, Forres.
Benromach Distillery, Forres. Image: Muckle Media

Pre-tax profits surged to £17.4 million in the year to February, up from £10.4m in the previous 12 months.

Turnover rose to £46.5m, from £37.4m last time, helped by demand for the company’s oldest single malt to date – its Generations 80 Years Old – and the continuing popularity of flagship brand Benromach, made in Forres.

Sales of Benromach by value and volume increased by 9.5% and 14.5% respectively.

Mr Mackintosh said the results reflected an “excellent” year.

Weaker consumer setiment hitting whisky export markets

He added the next set of accounts will show the business has remained profitable in 2023-24. But results will be weaker without the positive impact of a new release, Generations, in 2022-23 as well as high interest rates and other economic factors affecting markets, he added.

One of those markets is investors. This group now has a wider range of attractive investment options than in recent years, when low interest rates meantmore traditional, financial products tended to offer poor returns.

Supply chain issues, not helped by war in Ukraine and weaker consumer sentiment globally is affecting many whisky export markets, said Mr Mackintosh.

Stills at The Cairn Distillery, near Grantown.
Stills at The Cairn Distillery, near Grantown. Image: Muckle Media

It echoes comments by whisky giant Diageo in a trading update a few weeks ago.

Diageo said it was suffering a sales slump in Latin America and weaker markets in other parts of the world.

Mr Mackintosh said G&M, like the rest of the whisky industry, was “facing headwinds in some of our traditional markets”.

Highlights for G&M in 2022-23 included the opening of its second whisky distillery, The Cairn, near Grantown.

It is part of the company’s focus on “securing the long-term future of its own brands”.

The Cairn Distillery.
The Cairn Distillery. Image: Muckle Media

Earlier this year, the company announced its intention to no longer fill spirit into cask from distilleries it does not own.

In future it will focus on whiskies from Benromach and The Cairn.

The firm continues to retain extensive stocks of maturing whiskies so products carrying the G&M name will be released for many decades to come.

G&M’s business evolution

Mr Mackintosh said: “Over the last few months we have evolved our business, delivering on our strategic plan to focus on the company’s own brands.

“It is extremely pleasing to see the business have a such a strong financial year, with the contribution of Gordon & MacPhail Generations 80 Years Old and the ongoing growth of Benromach.

“We remain committed to the long term,m and will continue to invest in growing and developing our colleagues and our brands, as well as delivering capital projects to drive future growth.”

