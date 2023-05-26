Historic Moray whisky firm’s boss to step down next year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) boss Ewan Mackintosh has announced his intention to retire.

He will step down from his role as managing director of the family-owned whisky-maker “around” next spring.

Elgin-based G&M said it was starting the search for a successor.

Mr Mackintosh has worked for the company, for 33 years and been MD for nearly nine.

He was the first non-family member to hold an executive directorship.

‘Now is the time’

The 55-year-old said: “I feel that now is the time to step down.

“I have seen and been part of many exciting developments over the last three decades, including the purchase and reopening of Benromach Distillery in Forres, the release of some of the world’s rarest single malt whiskies, and more recently the successful building and establishment of The Cairn Distillery and visitor centre, near Grantown.

“With the company in such a strong position, I feel it is the right time to hand the baton on as Gordon & MacPhail looks forward to its next exciting chapter.”

He added: “I’d like to thank my colleagues – both past and present – for their commitment and dedication over the years, no more so than over the last three years in dealing with the pandemic and subsequent adjustments.”

G&M chairman Neil Urquhart said: “As a family business our people are hugely important to us.

“We are indebted to Ewen for more than three decades of service.

‘His leadership shines through’

“Ewen’s dedication and commitment has supported huge growth and change throughout the business, and his leadership shines through in the highly skilled and talented team he’s helped build and develop.”

Mr Macintosh has spent his entire career at G&M after joining as a graduate from St Andrews University.

In 2014 he was made a “master of the quaich” – joining the ranks of an exclusive whisky club – in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the Scotch industry.

He took over the G&M hotseat from Michael Urquhart later the same year.

G&M also bottles rare single malts, and runs retail and wholesale businesses.

The Queen’s Award-winning business was established in 1895.

It owns two distilleries: Benromach on the outskirts of Forres, and The Cairn, which had its official opening late last year.

A shop in Elgin is widely regarded as the “spiritual home” of the business and is visited by whisky drinkers and collectors from around the world.

G&M is the trading name of Speymalt Whisky Distributors.

Results announced by the group late last year revealed a near 10% increase in turnover in the 12 months to February 28 2022, to £37.4 million.

Bosses said the “robust” sales performance was driven by growing demand for G&M’s whiskies in international markets.

The Benromach range continued to contribute to the group’s success, with sales value and volumes growing by 15% and 14% respectively during 2021-22, the company added.