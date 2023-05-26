Historic Moray whisky firm’s boss to step down next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Historic Moray whisky firm’s boss to step down next year

Gordon & MacPhail launching search for successor

By Keith Findlay
Ewen Mackintosh, of Gordon & MacPhail.
Ewen Mackintosh, of Gordon & MacPhail. Image: John Paul

Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) boss Ewan Mackintosh has announced his intention to retire.

He will step down from his role as managing director of the family-owned whisky-maker “around” next spring.

Elgin-based G&M said it was starting the search for a successor.

Mr Mackintosh has worked for the company, for 33 years and been MD for nearly nine.

He was the first non-family member to hold an executive directorship.

‘Now is the time’

The 55-year-old said: “I feel that now is the time to step down.

“I have seen and been part of many exciting developments over the last three decades, including the purchase and reopening of Benromach Distillery in Forres, the release of some of the world’s rarest single malt whiskies, and more recently the successful building and establishment of The Cairn Distillery and visitor centre, near Grantown.

“With the company in such a strong position, I feel it is the right time to hand the baton on as Gordon & MacPhail looks forward to its next exciting chapter.”

The Cairn Distillery
Gordon & MacPhail recently opened a new distillery, The Cairn, near Grantown. Image: G&M

He added: “I’d like to thank my colleagues – both past and present – for their commitment and dedication over the years, no more so than over the last three years in dealing with the pandemic and subsequent adjustments.”

G&M chairman Neil Urquhart said: “As a family business our people are hugely important to us.

“We are indebted to Ewen for more than three decades of service.

‘His leadership shines through’

“Ewen’s dedication and commitment has supported huge growth and change throughout the business, and his leadership shines through in the highly skilled and talented team he’s helped build and develop.”

Mr Macintosh has spent his entire career at G&M after joining as a graduate from St Andrews University.

In 2014 he was made a “master of the quaich” – joining the ranks of an exclusive whisky club – in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the Scotch industry.

He took over the G&M hotseat from Michael Urquhart later the same year.

Ewen Mackintosh with his master of the quaich award.
Ewen Mackintosh became a master of the quaich in 2014.<br />(submitted)

G&M also bottles rare single malts, and runs retail and wholesale businesses.

The Queen’s Award-winning business was established in 1895.

It owns two distilleries: Benromach on the outskirts of Forres, and The Cairn, which had its official opening late last year.

A shop in Elgin is widely regarded as the “spiritual home” of the business and is visited by whisky drinkers and collectors from around the world.

Benromach Distillery
Benromach Distillery in Forres. Image: Muckle Media

G&M is the trading name of Speymalt Whisky Distributors.

Results announced by the group late last year revealed a near 10% increase in turnover in the 12 months to February 28 2022, to £37.4 million.

Bosses said the “robust” sales performance was driven by growing demand for G&M’s whiskies in international markets.

The Benromach range continued to contribute to the group’s success, with sales value and volumes growing by 15% and 14% respectively during 2021-22, the company added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]