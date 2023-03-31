Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street shop set to open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street shop set to open

Gordon and MacPhail is transforming their Elgin town centre shop on South Street into a tourist attraction.

By Sean McAngus
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography

Supporting local firms is at the centre of a project to transform an Elgin landmark building into a whisky visitor experience.

LDN Architects is overseeing whisky specialists Gordon & MacPhail’s multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

Back in December, we revealed their plans to create a unique whisky experience. It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Now work is well under way.

In the first stage, Laing Traditional Masonry is currently repairing and renovating the external stonework. The building is almost 130 years old.

The scaffolding around the shop is shrouded in debris netting and the pavement has been closed on a temporary basis to keep people and vehicles safe.

Gordon & MacPhail will transform their Elgin town centre shop on South Street into tourist attraction. Image: Gordon & MacPhail

Why support local businesses?

The architects are working with another local firm quantity surveyors McLeod and Aitken.

Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin stressed the importance of continuing to use local companies.

He explained: “As a business firmly rooted in the north of Scotland we are always keen to use local service providers and contractors whenever we can.

“It’s a goal that’s made easier by the range of great local businesses across Moray and the Highlands.

Stephen Rankin.

“Around 90% of the work to complete The Cairn – our newest distillery at Grantown on Spey – was completed by contractors based in the north of Scotland.

“It’s an approach we’re keen to maintain with this project.”

He hopes once open in 2024, the tourism experience will be a boost for the town.

Pinny Muir is LDN Partner & Conservation Accredited architect.

Pinny added: “We are delighted to be working with Gordon & MacPhail to deliver their Experience project in its Category B-listed historical home.

“This is a significant project for the conservation area of Elgin and the wider region.”

“We have been working with Gordon & MacPhail for a number of years and take the opportunity to say thanks for the continued and invaluable support the company continues to give to our local business”.

Retail store at St Giles Centre

Gordon & MacPhail will be based at the St Giles Centre while its Elgin shop is redeveloped.

Next month, Gordon & MacPhail will open a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It is hoped the whisky giants’ move into unit one will provide a boost to Elgin High Street.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The Future of Elgin

Tags

