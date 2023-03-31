Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street shop set to open

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Supporting local firms is at the centre of a project to transform an Elgin landmark building into a whisky visitor experience.

LDN Architects is overseeing whisky specialists Gordon & MacPhail’s multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

Back in December, we revealed their plans to create a unique whisky experience. It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Now work is well under way.

In the first stage, Laing Traditional Masonry is currently repairing and renovating the external stonework. The building is almost 130 years old.

The scaffolding around the shop is shrouded in debris netting and the pavement has been closed on a temporary basis to keep people and vehicles safe.

Why support local businesses?

The architects are working with another local firm quantity surveyors McLeod and Aitken.

Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin stressed the importance of continuing to use local companies.

He explained: “As a business firmly rooted in the north of Scotland we are always keen to use local service providers and contractors whenever we can.

“It’s a goal that’s made easier by the range of great local businesses across Moray and the Highlands.

“Around 90% of the work to complete The Cairn – our newest distillery at Grantown on Spey – was completed by contractors based in the north of Scotland.

“It’s an approach we’re keen to maintain with this project.”

He hopes once open in 2024, the tourism experience will be a boost for the town.

Pinny Muir is LDN Partner & Conservation Accredited architect.

Pinny added: “We are delighted to be working with Gordon & MacPhail to deliver their Experience project in its Category B-listed historical home.

“This is a significant project for the conservation area of Elgin and the wider region.”

“We have been working with Gordon & MacPhail for a number of years and take the opportunity to say thanks for the continued and invaluable support the company continues to give to our local business”.

Retail store at St Giles Centre

Next month, Gordon & MacPhail will open a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It is hoped the whisky giants’ move into unit one will provide a boost to Elgin High Street.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

