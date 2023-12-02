Highland hotel owner expects accommodation demand to rise in new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland hotel owner expects accommodation demand to rise in new year

The hotel in Alness was fully occupied from January until November this year.

By Alex Banks
Jill Munro outside her hotel in Alness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Jill Munro outside her hotel in Alness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The owner of a Highland hotel is expecting even more demand after a successful year.

Jill Munro owns The Station in Alness and saw full occupancy at her hotel from January until the start of November.

The hotel sits on the North Coast 500 Road route, so benefits from tourism.

Ms Munro said it had also seen more workers staying since the news earlier this year of Inverness and the Cromarty Firth becoming a new green freeport.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s bar won the community pub of the year title at the 2023 Scottish Licensed Trade News Awards.

‘Non-stop’ for The Station hotel in Alness

Ms Munro said the business had enjoyed a “non-stop year”, and she believes it can only get better.

She added: “We’ve had full occupancy right up until the beginning of November which is a great success.

“It’s also good to see an increase in tourists from abroad visiting the area.

“We’re really well-positioned here on the North Coast 500 so we see a lot of tourists.

“It’s also great to be in the middle of a few communities – we see regulars from both Invergordon and Alness.”

l-r Gillian Murray, of community pub of the year award sponsor Tennent’s, with Jill Munro and celebrity David Walliams at the Scottish Licensed Trade News Awards. Image: Scottish Licensed Trade News Awards

Local impact is key to the success at The Station, she said, adding: “We employ locally, train them up in the hotel and look after them. I think that’s really important.

“They know we are always looking out for them and it definitely reflects on our customers. Everyone loves the family feel here.

“Our area is amazing and they use the hotel facilities like a community hub.

“Many clubs and local groups come here for meetings and we also have our own darts team. There’s always lots going on here.”

Owner reveals the secrets behind award win

Jill said the community pub of the year award reflected well on the whole area and Alness deserved it.

She added: “The award isn’t just for us – it’s for everyone in the area.

“We’ve only won it because everyone loves the atmosphere here and it’s made by the people.

Jill Munro, front, and head chef Michelle MacAskill prepare food in the hotel’s kitchen for vulnerable people in the town during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Alness gets a lot of bad press and I personally don’t think it is warranted.

“It is a really close community and everyone shows they truly care for each other.”

Ms Munro’s hotel is one of several Alness businesses which supplied food to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

