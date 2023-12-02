Top cyber diversity award for Oldmeldrum-based Black & Scot

Aberdeenshire-based Black & Scot has scooped one of the top honours at the seventh annual Scottish Cyber Awards.

Its chairwoman, cybersecurity expert Timi Adegunwa, came away from the ceremony in Edinburgh with the diversity programme accolade.

Black & Scot, of Oldmeldrum, describes itself as an organisation committed to “elevating” excellence among people in the “black, mixed, Asian and others” community.

Its website adds: “We are a majority black, female-led non-profit organisation.

“We are digital and technology ambitious.

“Our focus areas propel us to bridge identified gaps and drive meaningful change.”

Black & Scot’s goals

The organisation aims to tackle digital, cyber, creative, climate, technolgy, social, health and finance “gaps”.

And it says its “initiatives” include black talent development, access to black talent, diversity and inclusion consultancy, branding opportunities, conferences and events.

Ms Adegunwa, who studied at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, and has a career background spanning the oil & gas and banking sectors, could not be contacted on her award success.

Let’s keep pushing boundaries and fostering a more inclusive future together.” Timi Adegunwa, Black & Scot

But a message on social media she said: “This win fuels our commitment to fostering equity, diversity, inclusion, and innovation in the cybersecurity space.

“This win is for everyone who believes in the power of diversity and inclusion.

“Let’s keep pushing boundaries and fostering a more inclusive future together.

The awards recognised the achievements of individuals, organisations and academics across the industry.

Run by Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland and hosted by comedian Fred MacAulay, the awards saw the distribution of 14 prizes.

These including one for financial fraud team of the year which went to Police Scotland’s Edinburgh fraud triage hub.

The event also acknowledged promising new industry talent.

Lifetime achievement award

And Keith McDevitt, of the Scottish Cyber Co-ordination Centre, won a lifetime achievement award for his “immense” contribution to the industry and dedication to building cyber resilience.

Jude McCorry, chief executive of Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, said: “The innovation, ingenuity and dedication celebrated (at the awards)… is more crucial now than ever.”

She added: “With the threat of cybercrime intensifying, we, the cyber security community, know we have a battle ahead of us. It is, therefore, both reassuring and inspiring to see the skills and expertise demonstrated by all the winners and nominees.

“We were honoured to bring industry figures together to acknowledge all that we’ve accomplished in 2023”.