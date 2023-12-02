Top cyber diversity award for Oldmeldrum-based Black & Scot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top cyber diversity award for Oldmeldrum-based Black & Scot

Its chairwoman says the win is for 'everyone who believes in the power of diversity and inclusion'.

By Keith Findlay
Timi Adegunwa, of Black & Scot, is presented with the diversity programme 2023 prize by Ian Gibson, of award category sponsor Hampden & Co.
Timi Adegunwa, of Black & Scot, is presented with the diversity programme 2023 prize by Ian Gibson, of award category sponsor Hampden & Co. Image: Muckle Media

Aberdeenshire-based Black & Scot has scooped one of the top honours at the seventh annual Scottish Cyber Awards.

Its chairwoman, cybersecurity expert Timi Adegunwa, came away from the ceremony in Edinburgh with the diversity programme accolade.

Black & Scot, of Oldmeldrum, describes itself as an organisation committed to “elevating” excellence among people in the “black, mixed, Asian and others” community.

Its website adds: “We are a majority black, female-led non-profit organisation.

“We are digital and technology ambitious.

“Our focus areas propel us to bridge identified gaps and drive meaningful change.”

Black & Scot’s goals

The organisation aims to tackle digital, cyber, creative, climate, technolgy, social, health and finance “gaps”.

And it says its “initiatives” include black talent development, access to black talent, diversity and inclusion consultancy, branding opportunities, conferences and events.

Ms Adegunwa, who studied at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, and has a career background spanning the oil & gas and banking sectors,  could not be contacted on her award success.

Let’s keep pushing boundaries and fostering a more inclusive future together.”

Timi Adegunwa, Black & Scot

But a message on social media she said: “This win fuels our commitment to fostering equity, diversity, inclusion, and innovation in the cybersecurity space.

“This win is for everyone who believes in the power of diversity and inclusion.

“Let’s keep pushing boundaries and fostering a more inclusive future together.

The awards recognised the achievements of individuals, organisations and academics across the industry.

Celebrations for one of the' winning teams at the Scottish Cyber Awards.
Celebrations for one of the’ winning teams at the Scottish Cyber Awards. Image: Muckle Media

Run by Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland and hosted by comedian Fred MacAulay, the awards saw the distribution of 14 prizes.

These including one for financial fraud team of the year which went to Police Scotland’s Edinburgh fraud triage hub.

The event also acknowledged promising new industry talent.

Lifetime achievement award

And Keith McDevitt, of the Scottish Cyber Co-ordination Centre, won a lifetime achievement award for his “immense” contribution to the industry and dedication to building cyber resilience.

Jude McCorry, chief executive of Cyber and Fraud Centre – Scotland, said: “The innovation, ingenuity and dedication celebrated (at the awards)… is more crucial now than ever.”

Jude McCorry, CEO of the Cyber and Fraud Centre-Scotland.
Jude McCorry. Image: Muckle Media

She added: “With the threat of cybercrime intensifying, we, the cyber security community, know we have a battle ahead of us. It is, therefore, both reassuring and inspiring to see the skills and expertise demonstrated by all the winners and nominees.

“We were honoured to bring industry figures together to acknowledge all that we’ve accomplished in 2023”.

