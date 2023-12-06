TikTok star reviews North Sea oil and gas installations

A TikTok star has been giving his reviews of several North Sea oil and gas installations in the UK to millions of people on the social media platform.

Kailem Donovan has treated his 100,000 followers to tours of assets including Ninian South, Beryl Bravo and, most recently, the Forties Alpha platform.

He took TikTok users around the galley, cabins, laundry rooms, pool room, cinema and gym of Forties Alpha in a recent video viewed by 115,000 people.

“It’s a pretty small rig so there’s not much to see on here,” he says at the end of the two-minute video

He highlights how the Forties pipeline was turned on by the late Queen in the 1970s.

Mr Donovan has also been bringing life offshore of Norway to the social media app.

Another video – seen by 2.4 million viewers – took a tour of the Gullfaks B platform, praising the spacious rooms, its own gym hall and even a “hobby room” for workers.

Harbour Energy’s Judy, EnQuest’s Thistle and CNR’s Ninian installations have all had the review treatment, and what’s available in their galleys is a key theme throughout.

Mr Donovan also tackles some tougher issues for the sector, including discussion around why there are so few women working offshore.

Anyone who has spent time offshore in the oil and gas industry will be aware of the prominence of Marabou chocolate, made in Sweden.

One of Mr Donovan’s TikToks shows riggers playing cards for chocolate bars.