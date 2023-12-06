TikTok star reviews North Sea oil and gas installations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok star reviews North Sea oil and gas installations

Kailem Donovan tackles topics including why there are so few women working offshore.

By Allister Thomas
Kailem Donovan reviews offshore installations on TikTok.
Kailem Donovan reviews offshore installations on TikTok. Image: TikTok/ Apache

A TikTok star has been giving his reviews of several North Sea oil and gas installations in the UK to millions of people on the social media platform.

Kailem Donovan has treated his 100,000 followers to tours of assets including Ninian South, Beryl Bravo and, most recently, the Forties Alpha platform.

He took TikTok users around the galley, cabins, laundry rooms, pool room, cinema and gym of Forties Alpha in a recent video viewed by 115,000 people.

@kailemdonovannew

Forties Alpha 📍 #fyp #foryou #offshore

♬ Happy Up Beat (Medium) – TimTaj

“It’s a pretty small rig so there’s not much to see on here,” he says at the end of the two-minute video

He highlights how the Forties pipeline was turned on by the late Queen in the 1970s.

Mr Donovan has also been bringing life offshore of Norway to the social media app.

@kailemdonovannew

#fyp #foryou #norway #offshore #foryoupage #today #viral

♬ Happy Up Beat (Medium) – TimTaj

Another video – seen by 2.4 million viewers – took a tour of the Gullfaks B platform, praising the spacious rooms, its own gym hall and even a “hobby room” for workers.

Harbour Energy’s Judy, EnQuest’s Thistle and CNR’s Ninian installations have all had the review treatment, and what’s available in their galleys is a key theme throughout.

@kailemdonovannew

Replying to @Aaliyah (Ah-lee-ya) 💪🏽

♬ original sound – Kailem Donovan New

Mr Donovan also tackles some tougher issues for the sector, including discussion around why there are so few women working offshore.

Anyone who has spent time offshore in the oil and gas industry will be aware of the prominence of Marabou chocolate, made in Sweden.

One of Mr Donovan’s TikToks shows riggers playing cards for chocolate bars.

@kailemdonovannew

#fyp #fypシ #banter

♬ original sound – Kailem Donovan New

