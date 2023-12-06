Forres space firm Orbex brings in new chief ahead of first rocket launch

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has appointed space industry veteran John Bone as its new chief commercial officer.

His new role will see him help expand Orbex’s presence in the global space market as well as being responsible for the commercial strategy.

Orbex said the appointment marks a “signficant step” as the company progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch from its “home” spaceport in Sutherland, although there is not yet a date.

62ft rockets getting set for action

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s North and South poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the Sun.

Orbex has already announced commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

Martin Coates, Orbex chief executive, said: “The addition of John to our team marks a significant milestone in Orbex’s journey.

“His extensive experience and networking credentials in the space industry are exactly what Orbex needs at this crucial stage.

“We are confident that John’s leadership will greatly contribute to our mission of becoming a leader in the small satellite launch sector.”

Wealth of experience

Mr Bone, who is chairman of the North East Space leadership group, said: “Joining Orbex at this exciting time is a great honour.

“The progress Orbex has made in developing a sustainable and innovative launch solution is truly impressive.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s success and to the broader growth of the UK’s space industry.”

Mr Bone brings more than 20 years of experience in the space industry, including 18 years in director or chief level positions.

He is taking on the role after the death of former chief commercial officer Jan Skolmli three months ago.