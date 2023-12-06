Forres space firm Orbex brings in new chief ahead of first rocket launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Forres space firm Orbex brings in new chief ahead of first rocket launch

John Bone has more than 20 years experience in the space industry.

By Kelly Wilson
Orbex has appointed John Bone as its new chief commercial officer. Image: Sonus PR
Orbex has appointed John Bone as its new chief commercial officer. Image: Sonus PR

Moray-based rocket firm Orbex has appointed space industry veteran John Bone as its new chief commercial officer.

His new role will see him help expand Orbex’s presence in the global space market as well as being responsible for the commercial strategy.

Orbex said the appointment marks a “signficant step” as the company progresses towards the UK mainland’s first vertical rocket launch from its “home” spaceport in Sutherland, although there is not yet a date.

62ft rockets getting set for action

Its Prime device is a 62ft rocket designed to launch small satellites into polar and “sun-synchronous” orbits.

In the first kind of orbit, the satellite passes above or nearly above Earth’s North and South poles on each revolution. In the second, they are always in the same “fixed” position, relative to the Sun.

Orbex has already announced commercial launch contracts with satellite manufacturers.

Orbex's Prime rocket.
Orbex’s Prime rocket. Image: Orbex

Martin Coates, Orbex chief executive, said: “The addition of John to our team marks a significant milestone in Orbex’s journey.

“His extensive experience and networking credentials in the space industry are exactly what Orbex needs at this crucial stage.

“We are confident that John’s leadership will greatly contribute to our mission of becoming a leader in the small satellite launch sector.”

Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand.
Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand. Image: Orbex

Wealth of experience

Mr Bone, who is chairman of the North East Space leadership group, said: “Joining Orbex at this exciting time is a great honour.

“The progress Orbex has made in developing a sustainable and innovative launch solution is truly impressive.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s success and to the broader growth of the UK’s space industry.”

Mr Bone brings more than 20 years of experience in the space industry, including 18 years in director or chief level positions.

He is taking on the role after the death of former chief commercial officer Jan Skolmli three months ago.

