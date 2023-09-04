275 years of energy news in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

275 years of energy news in the north and north-east

The Press and Journal has reported on news from the energy industry in north and north-east for 275 years.

By By Samantha Leckie. Researched by Irina Florian, Kirsty Smith and David Powell.
From the whaling industry to oil and gas and renewables, the energy sector in the north and north-east has changed dramatically over the last 275 years.

Each month, to celebrate our 275th anniversary, we have been bringing you a timeline of articles highlighting how The P&J has covered the stories of the region for more than two centuries.

This month, our focus turns to the energy industry and includes reporting on the discovery of oil in the North Sea, a royal opening of the Forties Field, an advert for whale oil, 50 years of Offshore Europe and pictures showcasing the oil boom.

1761: The whaling industry in Aberdeen and Peterhead

The whaling industry was once a source of oil in the north-east with bases in Orkney and Peterhead.

The oil was used as a fuel for lighting and as a lubricant for machinery.

However, by the late 1830s, overfishing had become an issue and Aberdeen vessels slowly moved away from the trade.

The Press and Journal article from 1761. Source: The British Newspaper Archive

In January 1761, the Whalefishing Company advertised whale oil for sale in The Aberdeen’s Journal.

The whale oil was being sold for 23.d. per gallon.

The advert stated the oil could be bought in “quantity” for 23 d. per gallon.

1929: Lochaber hydroelectric scheme

Work commenced on the Lochaber hydroelectric scheme in 1926.

The project’s aim was to support the manufacturing of aluminium which would provide employment for thousands.

Click on the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive

The scheme’s 15-mile tunnel through the Ben Nevis range was believed to be the largest of its kind in the world at the time.

Source: The British Newspaper Archive

In February 1929, The Press and Journal published an article on the completion of the scheme. The official opening took place in 1930.

1963: The first offshore drilling contract service in the UK

Global Marine KCA Ltd was formed by a consortium of three firms to provide the first offshore drilling contract service in the UK, as reported by The Press and Journal in April 1963.

The article in The Press and Journal wasn’t as big or detailed as you’d expect for such important news. Click the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive

Looking back now, although the article itself may have been relatively small, it represented a significant milestone for the North Sea oil industry.

1969: North Oil discovered

On June 23 1969, The Press and Journal reported on its front page that oil had been discovered in the North Sea.

The find was made on the border of the British and Norwegian drilling fields, between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Again, the discovery of oil in the North Sea didn’t get as much editorial space as you’d have thought. Click on the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive
Source: The British Newspaper Archive

Three rigs were operating off the coast of Aberdeen at the time – Stafio, Sea Quest and Gulf Tide – while the Maersk Explorer was operating off the Wick coast.

The Press and Journal article stated: “Named ‘distillet’, the oil is of a very high quality and the quantities are found with the gas for which the rigs are drilling.

Workers on BP’s Sea Quest platform which operated in the North Sea.
The Sea Quest was one of three rigs in the North Sea.
Three offshore rigs were operating off the coast of Aberdeen at the time – Stafio, Sea Quest and Gulf Tide.

“There are a few hundred barrels with every 50,000,000 cu.ft. of gas, and in the last few weeks up to 2,000 barrels of distillet have been found with the gas.”

1971: Oil boom brings mass of  workers to Aberdeen

The discovery of oil led to a large influx of workers to Aberdeen – and a strain on the harbour and housing.

In 1971, The Press and Journal reported on the housing pressures, the issue being a lack of furnished properties available to rent for the families of oil workers.

The oil boom led to a rise in need for rented houses across the north-east. Click on the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive

With an American company bringing an oil exploration vessel to the north-east, the firm required furnished houses for “26 families and ‘digs’ for 15 single men”.

The article stated those were the requirements of just one of the many firms looking to move into the area.

Bridge of Don was ranked as the most rapidly expanding town. Click on the image above to read in full.Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

At the time, it was expected that 300 workers were looking to relocate to the city.

1973: The first Offshore Europe

In March 1973, the first Offshore Europe conference – then titled Offshore Scotland ’73 – was held at Aberdeen University.

An article in the P&J covering the first Offshore Europe. Click the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive

The event enjoys continued success and is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

Offshore Europe at the University of Aberdeen in 1973: Mr George Ramsay (right), a director of Speyside Engineering Co. Ltd., chats with customers at the firm’s stand.

The first three days of the inaugural conference pulled in about 5,000 attendees, with The P&J reporting that more than 10,000 people were expected over the course of the week.

Lord Polwarth (pointing) showed particular interest in this working model at the Netherlands Group’s Stand 46. On the left, nearest the camera, is Mr W. A. Veerman, a director of Eurostaal N.V. of Rotterdam.

Offshore Europe aims to create a space for the sector to collaborate and drive the industry forward.

1974: Oil and Gas industry in the north-west Highlands

The Press and Journal reported on the major development of a site earmarked for the manufacture of concrete production platforms in the North Sea at Loch Kishorn in Wester Ross.

The Press and Journal reported on the major development of a site earmarked for the manufacture of concrete production platforms in the North Sea at Loch Kishorn. Click on the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive

In February 1974, The P&J stated a meeting had been held about the development in a “packed” hall and that there had been protests.

Protesters were campaigning to the government against potential changes to planning laws that would make it easier to acquire onshore sites for oil and gas development.

1975: Queen Elizabeth II opens Forties Field

The late Queen at the opening of the Forties Field in Aberdeen.
The Queen makes her speech at the opening of the Forties Oil Flow.
The Queen switches on the first flow of oil from the North Sea at the inauguration of the BP Forties field at BP's headquarters, Dyce.

On November 3 1975, Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the Forties Field, pushing a button in BP’s Dyce headquarters to start the oil flowing.

The Press and Journal marked the occasion with an extended article accompanied by images of the royal visit – pictures of well-wishers and details of the key people in attendance – which appeared in the paper the following day.

Click the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

1988: Piper Alpha Disaster

On July 6 1988, tragedy struck in the North Sea.

A catastrophic explosion on the Piper Alpha platform claimed the lives of 167 men.

Another view of the platform showing the buckled, crumbled remains of the accommodation quarters which took the brunt of the explosion.
7 July 1988: The scene as a survivor is rushed from the helipad at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
7 July 1988: Survivors from the Piper Alpha platform disaster disembark from a helicopter.
The Piper Alpha platform was left in a state of devastation.

A special late edition of The Press and Journal was issued to cover the disaster – it carried the harrowing headline “193 oilmen feared dead”.

The front page of The Press and Journal at the time of the Piper Alpha disaster. Click on the image above to read in full. Source: The British Newspaper Archive.

This year marks 35 years since the explosion.

2004: Scotland takes a step closer to being world leader in marine energy

Having been at the forefront of the oil and gas industry for many years, the north-east took a step towards the development of renewable energy technologies with the completion of the European Marine Energy Centre in Stromness, Orkney.

Click the image above to read it in full.

The Press and Journal interviewed the head of the centre in 2004 as construction was completed.

2018: The opening of Aberdeen Bay Wind farm

Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm was opened by the then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on September 7 2018.

Offshore wind was a focus for growth as moves were being made away from fossil fuels.

The Press and Journal reported on the opening, quoting Ms Sturgeon as saying: “We’re really lucky to have oil and gas in this area, and this project has borrowed much of the expertise from the (oil and gas) sector in terms of technology.

Click the image above to read in full.
Click the image above to read in full.

“This is an important project for the Scottish energy sector and for renewable energy.”

The wind farm was delayed by nearly four years because of legal objections.

2020: Covid-19 drives slump in oil prices

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic saw oil prices in freefall.

Like many industries around the world, the energy sector was not immune to the destructive impact of Covid-19.

Thousands of workers lost their jobs while others were put on furlough.

In April 2020, the first minister promised to provide support for the industry.

Click the image above to read in full.

The Press and Journal stated: “Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to discuss extra support for the North Sea oil industry after coronavirus sent the US oil price plummeting.

“Thousands of oil and gas workers around the world have lost their jobs or are being furloughed due to the impact of Covid-19.

“A glut of oil, largely driven by a plunge in demand as much of the world remains in lockdown in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, has sent oil prices crashing.

“History was created on Monday night when the cost of a barrel of WTI, also known as Texas light sweet crude, plunged below zero and kept heading south.”

2023: 50 years of Offshore Europe

This year, SPE Offshore Europe will celebrate 50 years of innovation in the energy industry.

Taking place at Aberdeen’s P&J Live and organised by the Society Of Petroleum Engineers, the event – which kicks off tomorrow – will once again allow those working in the field to meet face-to-face, opening up the opportunity for collaboration and learning.

Our gallery looks back at pictures from Offshore Europe over the past five decades.

12 September 1997: Banff Academy pupils Elaine Duthie and Ian Thomson examine a barge on the Heerema stand.
9 September 1983: It may look like a game of peek-a-boo to the uninitiated, but exhibitors at Offshore Europe are more serious-minded than that ... in fact, the man at the centre of things is Mr Dave Liddle, of Slingsby Engineering, Denmore Industrial Estate, Aberdeen, and he is demonstrating the latest thing in "one-man diving bells". Looking on are, from left to right, sales director with Slingsby Mr Maurice Byham, Mr Arthur Doody, of CanOcean Resources (UK), and Slingsby's Aberdeen divisional manager Mr Nigel Brazier.
13 September 1977: Miss Scotland Sandra Bell plays chess with a monster from the deep at the opening day of the Offshore Europe 77 exhibition at Bridge of Don, Aberdeen. Her opponent was Ocean Arms, a deep sea diving bell built by Oceaneering International Inc., of Houston, Texas.
15 September 1981: Visitors attending the Offshore Europe conference in 1981.
4 September 1979: Texan version of the Highland fling by Mr Bobby Sparkman (centre) of Edessa, in the cowboy state. Pipe Major Jim Christie of Grampian Police Pipe Band provides the music while Mrs Peter Jones (left) of Premier Offshore Engineering Contractors enters into the fun of attracting visitors to Offshore Europe.
6 September 1989: A general view of one corner of the Offshore Exhibition.
3 September 1991: Left to right: Mr Ewen Kest, Sparrows Offshore, Mr Billy Chatwood, Mr John McDonald, both Aberdeen Scaffolding. Mr John Rodway, Sparrows Offshore, Mr Steve Farma, ACL, and Mr Gordon McCombie, Sparrows Offshore.
5 September 1989: Breathing apparatus system developed and manufactured in Aberdeen by Sentry Safety Limited.
22 September 1975: An aerial view of the Offshore Europe set up.
5 September 1991: Corrine Jackson from Clarkson, Glasgow, is shown a selection of divers helmets by Graeme Clark of Subsea Services, George Street, Aberdeen, a leading manufacturer and distributor of diving equipment. Used: EE 06/09/1991
6 September 2017: Offshore Europe at the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.
2015

