Would you swap the Caribbean for Aberdeen? Accountant Neil Dempsey just did

A north-east accountant has gone from investigating fraud in a Caribbean tax haven to new job in Aberdeen.

Neil Dempsey is the new restructuring director at Granite City-based Johnston Carmichael.

The Dundonian is a well-kent face among north-east professional services folk, having previously spent more than four years as restructuring director at Aberdeen-based AAB.

In October 2020 he left Scotland behind for a three-year spell in the Cayman Islands.

Beach lovers’ paradise

He was in the Caribbean as a director of international asset recovery firm KRyS Global.

While there, he specialised in offshore-focused fraud investigations, cross-border insolvency, restructurings and litigation support.

The British Overseas Territory has a reputation as a tax haven, as well as being a beach lovers’, scuba divers’ and snorkellers’ paradise.

Mr Dempsey said: “After a great three years working in the Cayman Islands, I am excited at the prospect of helping grow Johnston Carmichael’s restructuring services business in Scotland.

“It’s a company I’ve always admired during my years working in Aberdeen.

“I’m extremely impressed with the firm’s ambition and plans for the future.”

Explaining what brought him back to the north-east, Mr Dempsey said: “I very much enjoyed my time in the Cayman Islands.

“It gave me a fresh perspective on insolvency procedures, particularly given the international aspect of pretty much every piece of work I did there.

Being in Scotland for the foreseeable future is the right thing for me just now.” Neil Dempsey

“However, I did miss Scotland and, in particular, my family and friends. Even in today’s world, where we can travel pretty much anywhere, had I needed to get back to Scotland for a family emergency it would have taken around two-and-a-half days.

“And being an only child, with parents that are getting on a bit, I didn’t want to be that far away. Being in Scotland for the foreseeable future is the right thing for me just now.”

‘Invaluable addition’ for Johnston Carmichael

Richard Bathgate, partner in the restructuring and insolvency team at Johnston Carmichael in Aberdeen, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Neil to Johnston Carmichael, given how well-respected he is in our industry.

“His depth of experience and his ability to build lasting relationships will make him an invaluable addition to our restructuring and insolvency team.”

Mr Dempsey is said to have “in-depth experience” across a variety of key sectors for the north-east economy, including oil and gas, financial services and food and drink.

He has more than 20 years’ insolvency experience, having started his career as a trainee at Bird Simpson Chartered Accountants in Dundee.

He went on to work for Dand Carnegie (now FourM) Chartered Accountants, KPMG and Begbies Traynor, as well as AAB and KRyS Global.

Johnston Carmichael’s new restructuring director is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland‘s insolvency committee.