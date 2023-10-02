Would you swap the Caribbean for Aberdeen? Accountant Neil Dempsey just did

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Would you swap the Caribbean for Aberdeen? Accountant Neil Dempsey just did

Johnston Carmichael's new restructuring director is no stranger to the Granite City.

By Keith Findlay
Views of the tropical Cayman Islands and Marischal College in Aberdeen.
Views of the tropical Cayman Islands and Marischal College in Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media/Shutterstock

A north-east accountant has gone from investigating fraud in a Caribbean tax haven to new job in Aberdeen.

Neil Dempsey is the new restructuring director at Granite City-based Johnston Carmichael.

The Dundonian is a well-kent face among north-east professional services folk, having previously spent more than four years as restructuring director at Aberdeen-based AAB.

In October 2020 he left Scotland behind for a three-year spell in the Cayman Islands.

Beach lovers’ paradise

He was in the Caribbean as a director of international asset recovery firm KRyS Global.

While there, he specialised in offshore-focused fraud investigations, cross-border insolvency, restructurings and litigation support.

The British Overseas Territory has a reputation as a tax haven, as well as being a beach lovers’, scuba divers’ and snorkellers’ paradise.

SCUBA diver playing with Stingrays in shallow water.
The Cayman Islands are renowned for their wonderful scuba diving opportunities. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Dempsey said: “After a great three years working in the Cayman Islands, I am excited at the prospect of helping grow Johnston Carmichael’s restructuring services business in Scotland.

“It’s a company I’ve always admired during my years working in Aberdeen.

“I’m extremely impressed with the firm’s ambition and plans for the future.”

Neil Dempsey, Johnston Carmichael's new restructuring director.
Neil Dempsey, Johnston Carmichael’s new restructuring director. Image Big Partnership

Explaining what brought him back to the north-east, Mr Dempsey said: “I very much enjoyed my time in the Cayman Islands.

“It gave me a fresh perspective on insolvency procedures, particularly given the international aspect of pretty much every piece of work I did there.

Being in Scotland for the foreseeable future is the right thing for me just now.”

Neil Dempsey

“However, I did miss Scotland and, in particular, my family and friends. Even in today’s world, where we can travel pretty much anywhere, had I needed to get back to Scotland for a family emergency it would have taken around two-and-a-half days.

“And being an only child, with parents that are getting on a bit, I didn’t want to be that far away. Being in Scotland for the foreseeable future is the right thing for me just now.”

‘Invaluable addition’ for Johnston Carmichael

Richard Bathgate, partner in the restructuring and insolvency team at Johnston Carmichael in Aberdeen, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Neil to Johnston Carmichael, given how well-respected he is in our industry.

“His depth of experience and his ability to build lasting relationships will make him an invaluable addition to our restructuring and insolvency team.”

aerial panorama of the tropical paradise of the cayman islands in the caribbean sea.
Mr Dempsey has left the beautiful beaches of the Cayman Islands behind. Image Shutterstock
Aberdeen Beach.
But Aberdeen Beach has its sunny days too. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Dempsey is said to have “in-depth experience” across a variety of key sectors for the north-east economy, including oil and gas, financial services and food and drink.

He has more than 20 years’ insolvency experience, having started his career as a trainee at Bird Simpson Chartered Accountants in Dundee.

He went on to work for Dand Carnegie (now FourM) Chartered Accountants, KPMG and Begbies Traynor, as well as AAB and KRyS Global.

Johnston Carmichael’s new restructuring director is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland‘s insolvency committee.

