Coul Links: Councillors back controversial golf course plans

Councillors have backed a golf course plan at Coul Links for the second time, having again gone against the advice of officials.

The move mirrors a decision in 2018 when Highland Council members ignored a recommendation to refuse the controversial proposal.

The golf course was eventually rejected by the Scottish Government after a public inquiry in 2020.

Today, the council’s north planning applications committee voted 8-6 to grant permission for a revised proposal.

It means the controversial plan will once more be referred to ministers who have the opportunity to call in the new application.

Plans first emerged eight years ago

The initial plans emerged in 2015 led by American businessman Todd Warnock.

A year after they were thrown out, a new group, Communities for Coul (C4C), revived the idea and submitted fresh plans in February.

The new application is for an 18-hole golf course, a par 3 course, practice area, access, parking and change of use of existing buildings to create a clubhouse, pro shop and maintenance buildings.

C4C said the new golf course plan addresses concerns raised by the previous planning application.

This includes reducing the amount of land that would be developed within a Site of Special Scientific Interest by about 90%.

It is claimed the course would bring “transformational” private investment of more than £50m.

C4C says golf-related spending at Coul Links will likely exceed £5.4m in the first year, rising to £7.9m, and create up to 400 jobs.

But opponents, including a coalition of seven conservation bodies, said Coul Links is unique and irreplaceable and the wrong place to build a golf course.

They said the development would harm a protected site and wildlife habitats.

NatureScot recognised the potentially large economic benefits from the proposal and efforts to reduce the planned course’s footprint.

But it concluded it was against planning guidelines on protecting the Loch Fleet Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Significant development proposal

To date, 751 objections have been made against the application, with 314 people having submitted letters of support.

Planning officials said the proposal represented a significant development proposal for Sutherland with potential for economic and tourism benefit.

But they said the same concerns raised over the initial application remain despite efforts to address them.

These include the potential impact on the natural heritage, specifically the SSSI.