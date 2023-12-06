Coul Links: Councillors back controversial golf course plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coul Links: Councillors back controversial golf course plans

A previous plan for a golf course was rejected by the Scottish Government after a public inquiry in 2020.

By John Ross
The site of Coul Links golf club.
Supporters say the golf course would be "transformational" for the area. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Councillors have backed a golf course plan at Coul Links for the second time, having again gone against the advice of officials.

The move mirrors a decision in 2018 when Highland Council members ignored a recommendation to refuse the controversial proposal.

The golf course was eventually rejected by the Scottish Government after a public inquiry in 2020.

Today, the council’s north planning applications committee voted 8-6 to grant permission for a revised proposal.

It means the controversial plan will once more be referred to ministers who have the opportunity to call in the new application.

Plans first emerged eight years ago

The initial plans emerged in 2015 led by American businessman Todd Warnock.

A year after they were thrown out, a new group, Communities for Coul (C4C), revived the idea and submitted fresh plans in February.

The new application is for an 18-hole golf course, a par 3 course, practice area, access, parking and change of use of existing buildings to create a clubhouse, pro shop and maintenance buildings.

C4C said the new golf course plan addresses concerns raised by the previous planning application.

This includes reducing the amount of land that would be developed within a Site of Special Scientific Interest by about 90%.

It is claimed the course would bring “transformational” private investment of more than £50m.

The course is planned for an area near Embo

C4C says golf-related spending at Coul Links will likely exceed £5.4m in the first year, rising to £7.9m, and create up to 400 jobs.

But opponents, including a coalition of seven conservation bodies, said Coul Links is unique and irreplaceable and the wrong place to build a golf course.

They said the development would harm a protected site and wildlife habitats.

NatureScot recognised the potentially large economic benefits from the proposal and efforts to reduce the planned course’s footprint.

But it concluded it was against planning guidelines on protecting the Loch Fleet Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Significant development proposal

To date, 751 objections have been made against the application, with 314 people having submitted letters of support.

Planning officials said the proposal represented a significant development proposal for Sutherland with potential for economic and tourism benefit.

But they said the same concerns raised over the initial application remain despite efforts to address them.

These include the potential impact on the natural heritage, specifically the SSSI.

Jim McGillivray: There’s no public money, so why write off private Coul Links investment?

Conversation