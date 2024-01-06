Aberdeen doctor launches new business to help women reach ‘goals and aspirations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen doctor launches new business to help women reach ‘goals and aspirations’

Rachel Milne hopes her female empowerment coaching will help women fulfil their potential.

By Kelly Wilson
Rachel hopes to inspire with her new female empowerment business. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rachel hopes to inspire with her new female empowerment business. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen doctor is aiming to change the life of women with her new empowerment coaching business.

Rachel Milne hopes to make a positive change thanks to her one to one sessions.

The 37-year-old was inspired after taking some time out from her career and realising she wanted to focus on helping women overcome barriers they may face.

Support goals and aspirations

Rachel, who graduated in medicine from Dundee University, now runs Dr Rachel Coaching.

“The focus is on women moving forwards, toward their goals and aspirations.” she explains

“Things they want to achieve in their lives. I support them to get there. In the process, they learn so much about their own capabilities.”

“Features like self doubt, insecurity and holding ourselves back are far too common in women.”

“I want to focus on helping women become limitless, to fulfil their full potential and live the life they want.”

‘Soul searching’

Former Banff Academy pupil Rachel trained as a medical doctor and worked in London where she specialised in psychiatry and mental health.

But she took some time out from her career and went through what she describes as a transitional period before launching the business.

Rachel said: ”

“I had a personal and professional transition myself. It was a really difficult period, but it produced so much growth.”

“I learned so much from it, and I want to give that back – to help others in similar situations.”

“These situations can be used for growth and positive change, instead of a downward slump into stagnation and mental illness.”

“I did my own soul searching and coaching, and I took a break from working as a doctor.

Rachel Milne has launched her female empowerment coaching business. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It was a transformational experience.

“Within this time was when the the theme of women kept coming back to me, and I decided that’s what I wanted to focus on.”

Massive potential for self-awareness

Rachel offers one to one coaching sessions for issues including imposter syndrome, self esteem and overthinking.

She said: “With my training I’ve really got in touch with emotions, the mind and mindset.

“All the psychology behind our behaviours and patterns.

“Within psychiatry in the NHS, I’ve seen numerous examples of of just how difficult things can get for people.

“I believe there’s a real opportunity on a widespread level, for people to become a lot more in tune with their own mind, emotions and behaviours. In understanding who they are and and why they do what they do.

“There is huge potential for increased self awareness, and for people to realise themselves, and go for what they truly want, rather than following habitual patterns that aren’t in line with this.”

Positive change to life

Looking to the future she hopes to continue growing awareness of her business which she started just six months ago.

She said: “I’m currently in the growing stage and building visibility

Rachel hopes to continue building her business and grow the brand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’ve been enjoying the experience, and learning about running my own business.

“My own passion and goal, is to support women, so they are powerfully aligned with who they are and what they want. And they have the self belief to go out there and get it.

“I want to empower them to overcome the barriers and fears that hold them back.

“To be more assertive with their own wants and needs. To realise they have options.”