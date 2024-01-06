Aberdeen doctor launches new business to help women reach ‘goals and aspirations’

An Aberdeen doctor is aiming to change the life of women with her new empowerment coaching business.

Rachel Milne hopes to make a positive change thanks to her one to one sessions.

The 37-year-old was inspired after taking some time out from her career and realising she wanted to focus on helping women overcome barriers they may face.

Support goals and aspirations

Rachel, who graduated in medicine from Dundee University, now runs Dr Rachel Coaching.

“The focus is on women moving forwards, toward their goals and aspirations.” she explains

“Things they want to achieve in their lives. I support them to get there. In the process, they learn so much about their own capabilities.”

“Features like self doubt, insecurity and holding ourselves back are far too common in women.”

“I want to focus on helping women become limitless, to fulfil their full potential and live the life they want.”

‘Soul searching’

Former Banff Academy pupil Rachel trained as a medical doctor and worked in London where she specialised in psychiatry and mental health.

But she took some time out from her career and went through what she describes as a transitional period before launching the business.

Rachel said: ”

“I had a personal and professional transition myself. It was a really difficult period, but it produced so much growth.”

“I learned so much from it, and I want to give that back – to help others in similar situations.”

“These situations can be used for growth and positive change, instead of a downward slump into stagnation and mental illness.”

“I did my own soul searching and coaching, and I took a break from working as a doctor.

“It was a transformational experience.

“Within this time was when the the theme of women kept coming back to me, and I decided that’s what I wanted to focus on.”

Massive potential for self-awareness

Rachel offers one to one coaching sessions for issues including imposter syndrome, self esteem and overthinking.

She said: “With my training I’ve really got in touch with emotions, the mind and mindset.

“All the psychology behind our behaviours and patterns.

“Within psychiatry in the NHS, I’ve seen numerous examples of of just how difficult things can get for people.

“I believe there’s a real opportunity on a widespread level, for people to become a lot more in tune with their own mind, emotions and behaviours. In understanding who they are and and why they do what they do.

“There is huge potential for increased self awareness, and for people to realise themselves, and go for what they truly want, rather than following habitual patterns that aren’t in line with this.”

Positive change to life

Looking to the future she hopes to continue growing awareness of her business which she started just six months ago.

She said: “I’m currently in the growing stage and building visibility

“I’ve been enjoying the experience, and learning about running my own business.

“My own passion and goal, is to support women, so they are powerfully aligned with who they are and what they want. And they have the self belief to go out there and get it.

“I want to empower them to overcome the barriers and fears that hold them back.

“To be more assertive with their own wants and needs. To realise they have options.”