A-ND Charity chief executive Billy Alexander on why it has become his life’s work

The nicknames and report cards from our childhood are often ingrained into our memories.

Especially those that were unkind or misunderstood.

At school, Billy Alexander struggled to sit still for two minutes and was often labelled the class clown or mischief maker.

After being referred to several professionals, at 15 years old, he was given another name: ADHD.

While it is not one he strongly associates with, the chief executive of the charity Neurodiversity and Autism North Scotland (A-ND) said it helped give him an understanding of why he might think or behave differently.

His own experience, his nephew’s and also individuals affected through his work, have given Billy a huge sense of justice.

It is also perhaps why leading A-ND has become his life’s work.

Stepping into the role at A-ND felt like ‘a calling’

Billy was 19 years old when he started his career in social care.

The Glaswegian worked with children and young people and their families who had faced trauma and through this, met a lot of autistic and neurodivergent individuals.

Encouraged by great mentors, he also studied to become a paralegal, in psychotherapy and eventually got a masters in child and youth care at Strathclyde University.

Alongside this, his nephew Josh was born. Very quickly, his sister realised there was something different about his development.

Around the time he turned five years old, Josh was diagnosed with autism. As Billy helped support his sister and nephew, he realised how unaware many were about neurodiversity.

He said: “I saw how many professionals, through a lack of awareness and understanding around autism and neurodiversity, could hinder somebody’s development and life chances.

“We had to fight really hard for Josh to have the same opportunities his peers were being afforded.”

‘Amazing things can happen’

When A-ND, which was formally made a charity in 1989, decided to take on a chief executive for the first time in 2021, Billy said he initially laughed at the thought of moving to Aberdeen.

But as he learnt more about the charity and the potential to make a difference, he said: “It was like a calling. It was like this was something that I was meant to do and needed to do.

“Now I can stand up quite proudly and say amazing things can happen. People like me can lead organisations and make a difference and help others achieve the things they would never think possible.”

Great things ahead for A-ND

Since stepping into the role, Billy helped undertake a huge branch review and changed the name and branding of the organisation.

In the last year, the charity hosted its first fundraising dinner raising £46,000, launched Binky the Sensory Bus and received a glowing care inspectorate report for their playscheme on Carnie Drive.

And Billy said they’re not finished yet.

In 2024, the charity is going to start offering support for children and their families in the Highlands.

Starting recruitment and the interview process early this year, Billy said they are hoping to replicate their model in Aberdeen near Inverness.

The charity will also begin offering one of the first neurodiverse-specific after-school support in the north-east at their Aberdeen Playscheme.

Billy added: “We’ve achieved great things and we continue to.

“I have a great team around me and we’re being recognised in so many ways…for the excellent work that’s happening and the support and the difference that’s making fundamentally to the children, young people and families we support.”

The find out more about A-ND, visit the charity’s website.