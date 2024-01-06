A-ND Charity chief executive Billy Alexander on why it has become his life’s work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A-ND Charity chief executive Billy Alexander on why it has become his life’s work

Billy Alexander moved to Aberdeen to work for neurodiverse charity A-ND, and now he could not imagine doing anything else.

Chief executive of A-ND, Billy Alexander.
Chief executive of A-ND, Billy Alexander. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

The nicknames and report cards from our childhood are often ingrained into our memories.

Especially those that were unkind or misunderstood.

At school, Billy Alexander struggled to sit still for two minutes and was often labelled the class clown or mischief maker.

After being referred to several professionals, at 15 years old, he was given another name: ADHD.

While it is not one he strongly associates with, the chief executive of the charity Neurodiversity and Autism North Scotland (A-ND) said it helped give him an understanding of why he might think or behave differently.

(From Left to Right) ThinkPR CEO, Annabel Sall; A-ND CEO, Billy Alexander; Global E&C CEO, Terry Allan; Vysus Group CFO, Geoff Morrison; and Senior Lecturer at the University.
Second from left: Billy Alexander is chief executive at the neurodiverse charity A-ND. Image: ThinkPR

His own experience, his nephew’s and also individuals affected through his work, have given Billy a huge sense of justice.

It is also perhaps why leading A-ND has become his life’s work.

Stepping into the role at A-ND felt like ‘a calling’

Billy was 19 years old when he started his career in social care.

The Glaswegian worked with children and young people and their families who had faced trauma and through this, met a lot of autistic and neurodivergent individuals.

Encouraged by great mentors, he also studied to become a paralegal, in psychotherapy and eventually got a masters in child and youth care at Strathclyde University.

Billy Alexander with his nephew Josh at his graduation.
Billy Alexander with his nephew Josh at his graduation. Image: A-ND

Alongside this, his nephew Josh was born. Very quickly, his sister realised there was something different about his development.

Around the time he turned five years old, Josh was diagnosed with autism. As Billy helped support his sister and nephew, he realised how unaware many were about neurodiversity.

He said: “I saw how many professionals, through a lack of awareness and understanding around autism and neurodiversity, could hinder somebody’s development and life chances.

“We had to fight really hard for Josh to have the same opportunities his peers were being afforded.”

Billy Alexander and husband Maciej at TD Dinner May 2023
Billy Alexander and his husband Maciej at the charity’s fundraising dinner in May 2023. Image: A-ND.

‘Amazing things can happen’

When A-ND, which was formally made a charity in 1989, decided to take on a chief executive for the first time in 2021, Billy said he initially laughed at the thought of moving to Aberdeen.

But as he learnt more about the charity and the potential to make a difference, he said: “It was like a calling. It was like this was something that I was meant to do and needed to do.

“Now I can stand up quite proudly and say amazing things can happen. People like me can lead organisations and make a difference and help others achieve the things they would never think possible.”

Billy Alexander CEO of the neurodiversity charity A-ND with Shona Howie (left) and Lyndsay Hay.
Billy Alexander chief executive of the neurodiversity charity A-ND with Shona Howie (left) and Lyndsay Hay (right) at the Aberdeen Playscheme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Great things ahead for A-ND

Since stepping into the role, Billy helped undertake a huge branch review and changed the name and branding of the organisation.

In the last year, the charity hosted its first fundraising dinner raising £46,000, launched Binky the Sensory Bus and received a glowing care inspectorate report for their playscheme on Carnie Drive.

And Billy said they’re not finished yet.

In 2024, the charity is going to start offering support for children and their families in the Highlands.

Billy Alexander and the board at Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire.
Billy Alexander and the board at the Think Different Dinner at Meldrum House with Binky the Sensory Bus. Image: A-ND.

Starting recruitment and the interview process early this year, Billy said they are hoping to replicate their model in Aberdeen near Inverness.

The charity will also begin offering one of the first neurodiverse-specific after-school support in the north-east at their Aberdeen Playscheme.

Billy added: “We’ve achieved great things and we continue to.

“I have a great team around me and we’re being recognised in so many ways…for the excellent work that’s happening and the support and the difference that’s making fundamentally to the children, young people and families we support.”

The find out more about A-ND, visit the charity’s website.

