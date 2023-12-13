Springfield says north freeport can help drive future growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Springfield says north freeport can help drive future growth

But near-term trading conditions for the Elgin-based housebuilder remain 'uncertain'.

By Keith Findlay
Springfield Properties.
Image: Springfield Properties

Moray-based housebuilder Springfield Properties has said demand for its private sector homes “remains stable but subdued”.

Despite the sluggish sales, the company is confident of meeting market expectations for the year to May 31 2024.

Further down the line, it expects to benefit from increased demand for new homes in the Highlands to support Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

Chronic housing shortages in other parts of Scotland are seen as another likely driver of future growth.

On track for debt-cutting target

In a trading update this morning Spingfield also revealed it is on track to meet its target of reducing net bank debt to around £55 million by the end of May. As of November 30 2023, the firm had net bank debt totalling £94m, up from £61.8m on May 31 this year.

The Elgin-headquartered group said demand in the private housing market continued to be impacted by high interest rates, mortgage affordability and reduced homebuyer confidence during its half-year to November 30.

This led to lower completions and reservations than in H1 2023.

Selling prices in private housing “remained stable”, the company added.

Springfield developments include Crescent North, in Elgin.
Springfield developments include Crescent North, in Elgin. Image: Big Partnership

Springfield said it continues to be encouraged by demand it is seeing in the affordable housing market, having “recommenced engaging with providers” during the half-year.

The company had paused entering long-term fixed price contracts for affordable homes.

It re-entered the  market after the Scottish Government raised key investment benchmarks for the sector.

Affordable home projects worth £24m secured since May

Springfield said it had signed affordable housing contracts totalling about £24m since May 31 2023 for delivery in the second half of the year and beyond.

It is in “advanced negotiations” for further contracts it expects to be awarded in H2.

“The group has maintained its approach of only pursuing new affordable housing contracts that have a 12-18 month delivery timeframe, which bring lower pricing risk,” the company added.

Shares in Alternative Investment Market-listed Springfield tumbled on September 20 after it revealed a slump in profits.

It also warned of reduced market demand and announced a freeze on new projects.

Two land sales by Springfield fetch £9.3m

Since then, chief executive Innes Smith and his senior management team have been focused on reducing the firm’s debt “to be in a stronger position for when normalised market demand returns”. A key part of this are land sales to bring in cash without hurting the development pipeline.

Springfield will rake in £9.3m from two deals achieved in its first half and is confident of signing similar agreements “in the near term”.

The company said build cost inflation had eased to around 4%.

Meanwhile, there is “greater availability of materials and labour”.

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith.
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith. Image: Stuart Wallace

Springfield added: “The group continues to carefully manage working capital by commencing to build private homes when they are reserved and maintaining tight control over costs.”

An £18m loan secured in September in the face of a “challenging market” is unused.

Springfield said: “While there remains uncertainty in the near-term market, the group is confident of meeting market expectations for the year to May 31 2024.

Second half growth is anticipated “in line with usual seasonality” and with a “significant” contribution from land sales.

The fundamentals of the business and of the housing market in Scotland remain strong.”

The company added: “Looking further ahead, the board is encouraged by the early indications of a return in homebuyer confidence, with inflation reducing and the Bank of England holding interest rates for two consecutive months.

“The interest that the group is receiving in its land bank – and at attractive valuations – reflects the market preparing for an upturn in trading conditions.

“The fundamentals of the business and of the housing market in Scotland remain strong.”

Springfield builds homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, as well as on Tayside and in Fife and the central belt.

