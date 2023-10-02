Springfield wants to reduce number of affordable properties in Elgin South development to focus on larger homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Springfield wants to reduce number of affordable properties in Elgin South development to focus on larger homes

The proposals from the housebuilder come days after it announced a slump in profits.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Artist impression of homes in Elgin South development.
Springfield has warned of increasing costs affecting the construction sector. Image: Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties has applied to reduce the size of a massive housing development in the south of Elgin – just days after the firm announced a fall in profits.

The housebuilder only received planning permission for the latest phase in its Elgin South vision, which could eventually stretch to 2,500 homes, in March.

However, the firm now wants to reduce the number of homes in the plans from 186 to 176, including reducing the number of affordable homes from 47 to 44.

When approval was given just six months ago, Springfield described the affordable homes as “much needed” in the area.

However, now it wants to focus on larger properties.

Challenging market conditions in Elgin for Springfield

Springfield has blamed an increase in building costs for its application to reduce the size of the development near Elgin Golf Club.

Just last week the firm announced the same issue had caused its pre-tax profits to fall by 22% to £15.3million.

In a letter to Moray Council, Stuart Morrison, Springfield’s north divisional land director, explained the market conditions means the company now wants to focus on larger family homes.

Construction vehicles on large sandy land with homes in background.
Construction on homes in the Elgin South development is currently underway. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

He wrote: “Since the inception of these proposals and the submission of the original planning application, the house building sector has experienced a significant increase in build costs and changes in market conditions which has made the delivery of projects significantly more challenging.

“Consequently, the Springfield Group has undertaken a detailed review of all its sites and, in respect of (this project), planning permission is sought to remix parts of the site which reflects strong advice from our sales and marketing teams who have identified significant, increased demand for larger family homes and much less demand for smaller homes and flatted properties in the area.”

Springfield has submitted a planning application to Moray Council to alter the development, which also includes reducing the number of retail units from three to one.

The revised proposals to reduce the latest Elgin South development still include a village square, new footpaths, tree planting and a mix of three and four-bedroom private homes and two-bedroom private flats.

Documents show the 44 affordable homes would be one and two-bedroom flats and ar range of two to five-bedroom houses.

The Elgin South development is already home to more than 400 families and is expected to eventually stretch to include Moray Sports Centre and Linkwood Primary School.

Conversation