Peterhead goalkeeper joins Inverurie Locos on loan

By Danny Law
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Blessing Oluyemi made his competitive debut for Peterhead against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Blue Toon in the summer after leaving Aberdeen, has made four appearances this season.

Locos were keen to add another goalkeeper after Zack Ellis missed Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat against Turriff United after breaking a bone in his hand with Locos goalkeeping coach John Farquhar making a return between the sticks.

Blessing Oluyemi during an Aberdeen training session in Atlanta, United States. Image: SNS

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown said: “This will be a good move for Blessing as it is it critical for him to go out and get some first team senior football minutes and there is no better place for him than at Locos where we know he will be well looked after.

“We are looking forward to seeing him continue his development and build on the experience he has gained from being in and around our squad this season.

“Game time is invaluable, especially at such a young age and at the moment we have arguably the most experienced lower league goalkeeper in front of him (in Stuart McKenzie).

“However Blessing has dealt with this very professionally since joing Peterhead FC and is encouraged by this opportunity.”

 

 

