Forres electrician, 21, named the best apprentice in the UK

Danny McBean beat off stiff competition from hundreds of other entrants to win the title.

By Kelly Wilson
Danny McBean triumphed to be named apprentice electrician of the year. Image supplied by Blueprint Media.
A Forres-based electrician has landed the title of UK best after “excelling” in the competition.

Danny McBean, 21, who works for Grants Dufftown, travelled to Manchester to take part in the national final of the SkillElectric competition.

The Forres Academy pupil was up against seven other finalists from across the country.

He made it there after beating off competition from hundreds of other entrants in earlier qualifying rounds.

When Danny was at school he always showed a keen interest in STEM subjects and originally had plans to go to university.

But following in his dad Iain’s interest in electrical work he chose an apprenticeship.

Following in family footsteps

The former Applegrove Primary pupil said: “It stemmed from my dad being a college lecturer in electrical installation.

“In secondary school I was interested in the STEM subjects such as maths, physics and science.

“I was thinking about doing electrical engineering at university but decided it was more hands on stuff that I enjoyed doing.

Danny McBean with his winners medal. Image supplied by Blueprint Media

“So I decided to go in to a trade instead of university.”

Danny left Forres Academy at the end of sixth year and started his apprenticeship with Grants of Dufftown in August 2020.

He then started his college work at UHI Moray where his dad was his lecturer.

Danny said: “Every year my Dad has had people enter. We did a competition in class which I won and moved on to the next stage which saw me progress to the final.

“It was a bit strange at first having my dad as my lecturer and I didn’t know whether to go in to class and call him by his name or dad.

“But I got used to it pretty quickly.

“It was useful but there were some days after working for 10-12 hours I’d just want to go home and switch off and Dad would be giving me advice.”

Test his skills

As part of the final Danny, who completed his apprenticeship last month, had to complete a number of practical tasks including wiring lighting circuits with smart technology and sockets.

The winner of the competition would normally then go on to represent the UK at the WorldSkills Electrical final held in Shanghai in 2026 but Danny will be too old with competitors having to be aged 22 and under.

Danny McBean taking part in his skills test. Image supplied by Blueprint Media

But despite the disappointment at missing out Danny is staying positive and focusing on his future at Grants Dufftown.

He said: “I’m happy with the company. You don’t feel like a number. They care about their employees.”

Alan Wilson, Select managing director, said: “Danny scored top marks after excelling in a complicated electrical installation task against the very best young electrical talent from across the UK.

“His victory – and the achievements of other young Scots in previous years – reflects the quality of instruction that electrical apprentices and adult trainees currently receive at training centres across Scotland.”

Future is bright

Danny’s win has been met with renewed optimism for the future of the industry with more emerging young talent.

A new Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) report that of the 19,566 people in Scotland with an electrotechnical certification scheme (ECS) card, almost 40% (7,813) are aged between 16 and 29, with just 19% (3,836) aged 50 or over.

Fiona Harper, SJIB secretary, said: “These encouraging findings counter the often-heard fears of an ageing workforce that won’t be replaced.

“Instead, it suggests an engaged and eager younger generation who are already embracing the challenge of new technology and will continue to safely heat and power our homes and business for generations to come.

“There is only one route to becoming an electrician and that is undertaking the four-year modern apprenticeship in electrical installation, with top-up training for areas as needed, such as specialist renewable technology.”

