‘Unsung hero’ of north-east electrical industry receives lifetime achievement award

For the past 57 years Alick Smith has been a well-known face in the north-east electrical industry.

The 73-year-old first started his career as a 16-year-old apprentice for Aberdeen-based Dow and Nicholson in 1966.

His passion for the trade came from being inspired by his dad John who was a mechanical engineer.

Alick, a grandad-of-nine, would spend hours helping his dad and gained valuable experience using tools.

That set him on the path of becoming an electrician after he left Powis Academy in Aberdeen.

Alick said: “I knew from a young age what I wanted to do.

“My father John was a mechanical engineer so I was used to handling tools such spanners and pliers. I was always building or tinkering with something.

“I had an opportunity to go forward to Kings College for an exam and was successful in securing a job.”

Wealth of experience in electrical industry

Now to mark his dedication to the field, the great-grandad-of-four has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Select, Scotland’s largest construction trade association.

Alick, who lives in Inverbervie, has developed his skills through a wide range of roles over the years, including estimating and surveying.

He spent 32 years working for Balfour Kilpatrick before moving to C&M Group in 1997.

Alick initially as started as operations manager before becoming managing director in 2003. He oversaw a significant increase in the turnover and staffing of the business.

Following a management buyout in 2006 he left and started working for both Sleigh Electrical and West End Electrical.

Alick said: “When I look back, the role of an electrician has changed greatly over the years.

“But with all the new technology, we still have a long road to travel, with plenty of things we need to stay abreast of.

“It’s more important than ever that we are competent in everything we do.

“It’s evolving all the time.”

‘True definition of a unsung hero’

Alick has been a committed supporter of Select since attending his first meeting in the 1970s, serving on many of committees and boards and becoming president in 2009.

Fiona Harper, Select director of employment and skills, said: “Alick is the true definition of what I would call an unsung hero.

“He is immensely proud to be an electrician and being part of what he describe as a vibrant and exciting trade.

“He especially enjoys spending time with the apprentices and future electricians who, in his opinion, society cannot live without.

“Working with Alick has been a delight. I admire his tenacity and dedication, instinctive understanding of employee relations and pure love for our industry and the people in it.

“But most of all, he makes me smile.”