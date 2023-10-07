‘Unsung hero’ of north-east electrical industry receives lifetime achievement award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unsung hero’ of north-east electrical industry receives lifetime achievement award

Alick Smith is well-known having worked for a number of electrical firms.

By Kelly Wilson
Electrician Alick Smith presented with lifetime achievement award from Select. Image: Blueprint Media.
For the past 57 years Alick Smith has been a well-known face in the north-east electrical industry.

The 73-year-old first started his career as a 16-year-old apprentice for Aberdeen-based Dow and Nicholson in 1966.

His passion for the trade came from being inspired by his dad John who was a mechanical engineer.

Alick, a grandad-of-nine, would spend hours helping his dad and gained valuable experience using tools.

That set him on the path of becoming an electrician after he left Powis Academy in Aberdeen.

Alick said: “I knew from a young age what I wanted to do.

“My father John was a mechanical engineer so I was used to handling tools such spanners and pliers. I was always building or tinkering with something.

“I had an opportunity to go forward to Kings College for an exam and was successful in securing a job.”

Wealth of experience in electrical industry

Now to mark his dedication to the field, the great-grandad-of-four has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Select, Scotland’s largest construction trade association.

Alick, who lives in Inverbervie, has developed his skills through a wide range of roles over the years, including estimating and surveying.

He spent 32 years working for Balfour Kilpatrick before moving to C&M Group in 1997.

Alick initially as started as operations manager before becoming managing director in 2003. He oversaw a significant increase in the turnover and staffing of the business.

Adrian Connell and Alick Smith outside C&M’s HQ in Holland Street.

Following a management buyout in 2006 he left and started working for both Sleigh Electrical and West End Electrical.

Alick said: “When I look back, the role of an electrician has changed greatly over the years.

“But with all the new technology, we still have a long road to travel, with plenty of things we need to stay abreast of.

“It’s more important than ever that we are competent in everything we do.

“It’s evolving all the time.”

‘True definition of a unsung hero’

Alick has been a committed supporter of Select since attending his first meeting in the 1970s, serving on many of committees and boards and becoming president in 2009.

Fiona Harper, Select director of employment and skills, said: “Alick is the true definition of what I would call an unsung hero.

“He is immensely proud to be an electrician and being part of what he describe as a vibrant and exciting trade.

“He especially enjoys spending time with the apprentices and future electricians who, in his opinion, society cannot live without.

“Working with Alick has been a delight. I admire his tenacity and dedication, instinctive understanding of employee relations and pure love for our industry and the people in it.

“But most of all, he makes me smile.”

