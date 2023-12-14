Catherine Deveney: Gary Lineker defends others because he knows how lucky he is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catherine Deveney: Gary Lineker defends others because he knows how lucky he is

Most decent people want a world that doesn’t dehumanise, stigmatise and humiliate the citizens who have least.

Former footballer and BBC pundit Gary Lineker has spoken out against the UK Government's Rwanda asylum plan. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock
Former footballer and BBC pundit Gary Lineker has spoken out against the UK Government's Rwanda asylum plan. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

When she was 15, my daughter announced that sports presenter and Walkers crisp ambassador Gary Lineker would be one of her future husbands. Possibly number two.

This was puzzling, given that Gary was already grey-haired with a ridiculous goatee beard. (Apologies, future son-in-law, but ask Santa for a Remington – it will take years off you.)

“You’re 15,” I said. “Aren’t you meant to be falling for rock gods with a drug problem?” She looked at me witheringly. Lineker was a political hero. He was also the highest paid presenter at the BBC, so the alimony would be good. “Besides,” she said, “there’s a lifetime supply of salt and vinegar in this.”

Obviously, I was proud of raising a girl of such pragmatic principle. Lineker’s outspoken nature drew her even more than the salt and vinegar. And, given that Johnny Depp was to be her first husband, her instinct for alternatives on the marital bliss front was sound.

Now, Lineker, who has had a history of clashing with BBC “impartiality” expectations, is being criticised again, this time for signing a letter calling for the UK Government to abandon its Rwanda plan. Reading this week about the case of 25-year-old homeless man Aaron McCarthy underlined why it is important that people with status use their power to defend those without.

McCarthy, the son of a drug-addicted mother who never knew his father, has been on the streets since he was 17. A video uploaded to social media shows him sitting outside a Nationwide bank on a London street. Next to it was a branch of McDonald’s with security guards posted at the door.

A guard asked him to move. McCarthy refused. Where would he go? In retaliation, the guard started slopping water round him with a mop, and, when that didn’t work, emptied the bucket onto the pavement, deliberately soaking McCarthy’s sleeping bag.

‘It made me feel like I was no one’

What enables a person to treat another human being like street trash that has blown in on the wind; human detritus to be washed away with the dirty water? The sense of entitlement a person carries is clearly not connected to how much they earn, but to inner values.

How much is a security guard at McDonald’s paid? Not much. Yet, there seems to be some innate need for people to create a hierarchy in which someone is below them. Is sense of self measured by how many people you can look down on? “It made me feel like I was no one,” McCarthy said afterwards.

It feels increasingly that those who “have” are officially sanctioned in their denigration of those who “have not”. The language of the government in different contexts has set a tone that some people are losers and others simply don’t matter.

Achievement is all – but there is blindness about what it take to “make it”. Those who do link success to their own merit and hard work. They deserve it. What they often forget is their good fortune, their breaks, the helping hands along the way.

I once interviewed actress Joanna Lumley who spoke about the L’Oréal adverts for beauty products. They always end with “because you’re worth it”. Her inner voice, she admitted, always silently retorted: “No, I’m not.”

Life can turn unexpectedly – don’t look down on anybody

Recognition of your own good fortune is a healthy sign. Gary Lineker has, in the past, opened up his home to refugees to give shelter. “We need a new system that reflects the will of the British people who have opened their homes, donated and volunteered in their local communities,” he said. “That’s why I’m backing this new campaign – because fair really can begin here.”

The Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson retorted that what people want is to stop the boats and tell “overpaid crisp salesmen to put a sock in it”. Anderson’s jibe belittles Lineker’s success but, should he find himself out of work, Lineker has offered to put in a word for him at the crisp factory.

Deputy chair of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson MP. Image: UK Parliament

I like my future son-in-law’s chutzpah, but his dig also highlights a central truth in all this: our lives are dependent on the vagaries of circumstance. You might look down on others, or sweep them out of your space because you don’t want to be bothered with them. But life can turn unexpectedly.

What Lineker has consistently argued for is the recognition of people’s humanity. Is that inconsistent with a job at the BBC?

Maybe the people Anderson mixes with are happy for others to be flown off to Rwanda out of sight, or washed away with the dirty washing-up water, but most decent people want a world that doesn’t dehumanise, stigmatise and humiliate the people who have least. They want some recognition that those of us who are not fleeing on boats, who are not living on the streets, who are not reduced to a plastic carrier and a damp sleeping bag aren’t superior. We’re just very, very lucky.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

