Fishing body hails ‘unprecedented’ contribution of long-standing vice-chairman

Shetland skipper David Hutchison has stood down as vice-chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association (SPFA) after 15 years in the role.

Mr Hutchison skippers the Lerwick-registered vessel Charisma.

The new vice-chairman is Richard Williamson, one of the owners and skippers of anotheer Lerwick-registered boat, Research.

He stepped into the post at the latest SFPA board meeting.

39 years and counting on SFPA’s board

As well as his time as vice-chairman, Mr Hutchison has been a director of SPFA for 39 years.

He will continue in that role, helping the association and the people behind its 22 member vessels.

Scotland’s pelagic fishers are focused on catching north-east Atlantic mackerel and North Sea, west of Scotland and Atlanto-Scandian herring, as well as northern blue whiting.

Chairman Alex Wiseman paid tribute to Mr Hutchison’s contribution to the association’s work over the years.

He added: “It’s fair to say this is an unprecedented time of service representing the interests of pelagic fishermen.

“I have really enjoyed Davie’s company while travelling to and attending important pelagic meetings.

“It is great to welcome Richard into the position, continuing the balance of mainland and Shetland interests as office bearers of the association.”

With a proud history stretching back more than 90 years, SPFA has been at the forefront of representing Scotland’s pelagic fishing sector through thick and thin.

It was founded as the Scottish Herring Producer’s Association, on February 9 1932.

According to its website, within 10 months of its launch the association had no fewer than 3,128 individual members grouped in 13 branches based in ports from East Fife northwards to Lerwick, across the north coast of Scotland and west as far as Stornoway.

Today, SPFA has branches in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Shetland.