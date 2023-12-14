Fishing body hails ‘unprecedented’ contribution of long-standing vice-chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Fishing body hails ‘unprecedented’ contribution of long-standing vice-chairman

Another Shetland vessel skipper takes over the role.

By Keith Findlay
Outgoing vice-chairman Davie Hutchison, left, with chairman Alex Wiseman and Richard Williamson.
Outgoing vice-chairman Davie Hutchison, left, with chairman Alex Wiseman and Richard Williamson. Image: Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association

Shetland skipper David Hutchison has stood down as vice-chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association (SPFA) after 15 years in the role.

Mr Hutchison skippers the Lerwick-registered vessel Charisma.

The new vice-chairman is Richard Williamson, one of the owners and skippers of anotheer Lerwick-registered boat, Research.

He stepped into the post at the latest SFPA board meeting.

39 years and counting on SFPA’s board

As well as his time as vice-chairman, Mr Hutchison has been a director of SPFA for 39 years.

He will continue in that role, helping the association and the people behind its 22 member vessels.

Scotland’s pelagic fishers are focused on catching north-east Atlantic mackerel and North Sea, west of Scotland and Atlanto-Scandian herring, as well as northern blue whiting.

SPFA member vessels include the Altaire, pictured in Lerwick.
SPFA member vessels include the Altaire, pictured in Lerwick. Image: Gary Buchan

Chairman Alex Wiseman paid tribute to Mr Hutchison’s contribution to the association’s work over the years.

He added: “It’s fair to say this is an unprecedented time of service representing the interests of pelagic fishermen.

“I have really enjoyed Davie’s company while travelling to and attending important pelagic meetings.

“It is great to welcome Richard into the position, continuing the balance of mainland and Shetland interests as office bearers of the association.”

With a proud history stretching back more than 90 years, SPFA has been at the forefront of representing Scotland’s pelagic fishing sector through thick and thin.

It was founded as the Scottish Herring Producer’s Association, on February 9 1932.

According to its website, within 10 months of its launch the association had no fewer than 3,128 individual members grouped in 13 branches based in ports from East Fife northwards to Lerwick, across the north coast of Scotland and west as far as Stornoway.

Today, SPFA has branches in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Shetland.

