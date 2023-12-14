£190,000 of cocaine seized in Aberdeen as cops crack down on drugs

Police have recovered £190,000 worth of cocaine from an address in Aberdeen.

Cops raided the property in Seaforth Road on Sunday and confiscated the stash which also contained £6,000 of cannabis.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection with the crimes.

He is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today December 14.

‘Crackdown on illegal drugs’

Detective Constable Rob Graham of Aberdeen CID said: “We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.

“This investigation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

“Anyone with concerns about drugs and drug misuse should contact police on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”