Video: Hill of Fare wind farm opponents launch NaeFare campaign

They claim construction work on proposed Royal Deeside development would cause 'chaos and distress'.

By Keith Findlay
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare.
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR

A community group fighting plans for the UK’s tallest wind farm on Royal Deeside has launched a new campaign, NaeFare, to help its cause.

The 16-turbine development is proposed for Hill of Fare near Banchory.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of people who took part in a public consultation last year were either against the project or undecided.

Developer RES subsequently changed its plans – scaling the proposed development back from 17 towering turbines up to 820ft tall to 16 machines of either 590ft or 656ft.

Biggest turbines taller than six Kelpies stacked up

Objectors have pointed out the turbines will still be 10 times as tall as the Angel of The North statue.

And they will be more than three times the height of the Scott Monument in Edinburgh.

For further comparisons, they will be higher than six Kelpies statues balanced on top of each other, and more than twice the height of the Statue of Liberty or Big Ben.

It is reckoned they will be visible all the way to the Moray coast.

Infographic comparing height of proposed Hill of Fare wind turbines with well-known landmarks.
Infographic comparing height of proposed Hill of Fare wind turbines with well-known landmarks. Image: DCT Media

Midmar resident David Smith, spokesman for the NaeFare campaign, said: “These monster turbines will be set atop the Hill of Fare, which stands 460m (more than 1,500ft)  above sea level.

“They will blight the landscape for miles and for many communities.”

Mr Smith described the group behind NaeFare as a “passionate community of individuals“, living locally and “dedicated to safeguarding the Hill of Fare and its stunning surroundings”.

Who owns the land at Hill of Fare?

RES is developing the wind farm in partnership with landowner Dunecht Estates.

The project’s website, hilloffare-windfarm.co.uk, says the site was chosen for a number of reasons. These include it being recognised as a suitable location for a wind farm, subject to “detailed consideration”, in the local development plan.

It is estimated the turbines would generate energy for more than 100,000 homes.

Dunecht is of the largest private estates in Aberdeenshire. It is owned by Charles Pearson, who splits his time between homes in West Sussex and Aberdeenshire.

Mr Smith said: “We believe in the importance of responsible, sustainable energy generation but are deeply concerned about the potential negative impact of the proposed wind turbines on this unique and unspoiled natural habitat.”

As well as the impact on the natural environment, NaeFare campaigners have concerns about noise and vibration disturbance, as well as  “visual flicker” for those living nearby.

They will blight the landscape for miles and for many communities.”

David Smith, of the NaeFare campaign

The wind farm would be in an area with a higher population than similar projects elsewhere in the UK, the group said. Businesses, farms and more than 120 homes depend on the hill for their water supply, it added.

A statement launching the NaeFare campaign said: “Not only will these wind turbines be imposed on those living in the area by an absentee landlord who lives in the south-east of England, but they would be directly against the Aberdeenshire plan to reserve this location for domestic scale renewables.

“The Hill of Fare wind factory would serve only the purposes of George Pearson, Dunecht Estates and RES.

“The impact on the local population would be chaos and distress.”

Anti-wind farm campaigner David Smith.
Anti-wind farm campaigner David Smith. Image: Tricker PR

Construction concerns

Construction work for new access roads would mean “constant heavy vehicle traffic, massive concrete-filled foundations and battery storage on the hillside,” the statement said.

It added: “Valuable animal habitats, heritage sites and peat bogs will be lost forever.”

The NaeFare campaign aims to “provide the information which local people need to object to the development effectively”. A new website, www.naefare.com, offers a “step-by-step process for helping people to submit objections online”.

The NaeFare campaign logo.
The NaeFare campaign logo. Image: Tricker PR

Formal objections can be made on “material considerations” such as the visual impact on the landscape, environmental destruction, local population nuisance, private water supplies, or if the scheme contravenes Aberdeenshire Council’s local development plan.

The NaeFare group urged objectors to also make their views known to councillors.

Mr Smith added: “This development will give no incremental benefit and will rip the heart from a place of natural beauty forever.

“Surely these turbines belong offshore rather than blighting the lives of Aberdeenshire residents?”

The Hill of Fare wind farm project manager and Dunecht Estates were approached for comment but did not respond.

