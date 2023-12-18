Environmental groups take UK Government to court over Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Environmental groups take UK Government to court over Rosebank

Greenpeace and Uplift say approval for developing the giant oilfield is 'incompatible' with UK's net-zero target.

By Mathew Perry
A climate change activist at a Rosebank protest in London.
A climate change activist has a blunt message to share at a Rosebank protest in London. Image: Shutterstock

Environmental campaign groups Uplift and Greenpeace have confirmed they will launch separate legal challenges against the decision to approve the Rosebank oilfield development.

They will ask the Court of Session in Edinburgh for a review of consent granted by the energy secretary and offshore industry regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

It will then be up to the court to decide whether to grant permission for a full hearing.

The UK Government has pledged to “robustly defend” its decision.

300 million barrels of oil at stake but campaigners say planet’s future is too

Rosebank, about 80 miles north-west of Shetland, is the UK’s largest undeveloped oil discovery.

Norwegian firm Equinor received approval for its plans to extract 300 million barrels of oil there, using the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel, in September.

Aberdeen-based Ithaca Energy holds a 20% stake in the project.

In a joint statement, Uplift and Greenpeace claimed the decision to approve Rosebank is unlawful as it ignores the impact of emissions from burning the oil produced. It is also not compatible with government net-zero and climate targets, the two groups said.

And they claimed production on Rosebank will damage marine life in a protected area.

The Knarr FPSO, which will be used for production on the Rosebank project west of Shetland.

Uplift executive director Tessa Khan said: “If Rosebank goes ahead, the UK will blow its own plans to stay within safe climate limits. It’s that simple.

“If the government disagrees, it needs to provide evidence and prove it in court.

“The regulator also needs to be open about its reasons for approving a huge oilfield when we’re facing a worsening climate crisis.”

‘Billions in tax breaks’

Ms Khan added: “Rosebank is getting billions in tax breaks, but it will do nothing to lower bills or boost UK energy security as it’s mostly oil for export.

“People have had enough of oil and gas companies getting their way all the time.”

While Equinor will not directly receive subsidies from the government for Rosebank, the company has highlighted tax offsets and investment allowances it can benefit from.

Fossil Free London cctivists unveil a “stop Rosebank” banner on Westminster Bridge.

‘Rigged’ climate assessment

Greenpeace UK co-executive director Areeba Hamid claimed the government used a “rigged” climate assessment to “deliberately ignore” the impact of related emissions.

Ms Hamid added: “Rosebank’s development was approved under the false claim that it is entirely compatible with the UK’s legally binding climate commitments. This is a lie.

“It’s like building a bomb and claiming it’s completely harmless, so long as no one detonates it.”

Rosebank FPSO illustration.

The government is prioritising the profits of oil and gas companies over the planet, she claimed, adding: “Rosebank’s development simply cannot go ahead. We’re taking the government to court to make sure that it doesn’t.”

Uplift and Greenpeace claim Rosebank will make it impossible to achieve the North Sea Transition Deal target of halving CO2 emissions from the oil and gas industry by 2030.

Equinor has said the oilfield could be producing through to 2051.

Electrification of production would cut emissions to 1.6% of the UK industry total.

Equinor planss to use the Knarr FPSO, pictured, to develop Rosebank.

The environmental groups also argue NSTA’s approval is “procedurally unfair and irrational”. NSTA gave no reasons for its decision and failed to explain how it is consistent with the net-zero target, they added.

It is also claimed the government failed to properly asses the impact of Rosebank on marine life.

Greenpeace will argue the Rosebank development threatens seabird breeding sites in the seas off Foula, Shetland.

According to Greenpeace, drilling and laying subsea cables “will destroy habitats for sponges and other species living on the seabed, while oil contamination would affect whales and wild birds”.

Equinor has said surveys along the proposed pipeline route “found no significant deep-sea sponge aggregations”, while the risk to seabirds is deemed to be “very low”.

Arne Gurtner, senior vice-president, UK and Ireland , Equinor, at a Downing Street meeting with Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho in November.

A government spokesperson said: “We strongly reject these claims and will robustly defend any such challenge.

“We will still need oil and gas as part of our energy mix.

“We will continue to back the UK’s oil and gas industry, which underpins our energy security, supports up to 200,000 jobs, and will provide around £50 billion in tax revenue over the next five years – helping fund our transition to net-zero.”

An NSTA spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing legal issues.”

Conversation