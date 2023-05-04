Local Business Hill of Fare: Wind farm plans revised following public outcry Smaller and fewer turbines now proposed By Ryan Duff May 4 2023, 1.09pm Share Hill of Fare: Wind farm plans revised following public outcry Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/local/5690059/hill-of-fare-wind-farm-plans-revised-following-public-outcry/ Copy Link 0 comment Andrew Bowie MP was among those who complained the 82-ft turbines originally proposed were far too big. Image: DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation