Tomintoul owners announces plans to open new distillery in China

Angus Dundee Distillers, which owns Tomintoul Distillery in Speyside, is to build a new whisky distillery and visitor’s experience in Chun’an, China.

Construction work is now underway on the project, located in the Thousand Island Lake area, which is popular with tourists due to its lakes and mountains.

Spanning a site of more than 20 acres, the multi-million-pound distillery’s design aims to integrate with the surrounding landscape and embrace the aesthetics of the local Jiangnan Huizhou architectural style.

China plans ‘major milestone’

It will source its water from nearby the Nongfu Spring and there are plans for the world’s largest cave whisky maturation cellar within a mountain close to the distillery which will open in 2025.

Brian Megson, Angus Dundee Distillers director, said: “This investment is a major milestone for Angus Dundee Distillers and builds on our existing presence in China, a whisky market which we regard as one of the most important for the future.

“We are combining our notable Western heritage in producing the finest Scottish Single Malts with Eastern traditions in a location of exceptional natural beauty and resources.

“We want to create one of the leading distilleries in Asia, combining world-class whisky production with an outstanding visitor experience.”

Angus Dundee Distillers produces multi award winning Single Malt Scotch Whiskies at Tomintoul Distillery, situated in the Cairngorms National Park in Speyside; and Glencadam Distillery in the Highlands, one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries dating back to 1825 located in Brechin.

Future plans

It was revealed earlier this month Angus Dundee Distillers had bought Bob Dylan’s 24-acre Highland estate for £4.25million.

Aultmore House is set on a sprawling estate within the Cairngorms National Park.

It has been used as a war hospital, a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B.

The Edwardian mansion is set over three storeys and includes 16 bedrooms, a billiard room, a coal cellar and a workshop.

It’s not yet known Angus Dundee Distillers plans for the site.