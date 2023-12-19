Injured mountaineer rescued from Cairn Gorm after fall

A coastguard helicopter was scrambled to the summit of Cairn Gorm today to assist a fallen walker.

The hiker was scaling the 4,000ft mountain earlier this afternoon when tragedy struck.

Injured and stranded, the alarm was raised at 12.55pm.

The coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was tasked to the scene at the heart of the Cairngorm National Park.

HM Coastguard confirmed the casualty was picked up and taken to the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team base in Aviemore.

In a statement, a Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokesman said: “An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter has been sent from Prestwick in response to a report of a person injured from a fall at Cairn Gorm.

“The alarm was raised at about 12.55pm on December 19.”

It is not yet clear how bad their injuries are and if they require medical treatment.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.